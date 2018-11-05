Washington Issues Waivers, Warns Against Trading Oil With Iran

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 62.86 -0.28 -0.44%
Brent Crude 11 mins 72.87 +0.04 +0.05%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.557 +0.273 +8.31%
Mars US 3 days 67.54 -0.55 -0.81%
Opec Basket 5 days 72.64 -2.87 -3.80%
Urals 4 days 73.84 +3.62 +5.16%
Louisiana Light 4 days 71.00 -0.80 -1.11%
Louisiana Light 4 days 71.00 -0.80 -1.11%
Bonny Light 4 days 72.00 -0.22 -0.30%
Mexican Basket 5 days 70.17 +0.00 +0.00%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.557 +0.273 +8.31%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 15 hours 70.64 -0.09 -0.13%
Murban 15 hours 72.99 -0.68 -0.92%
Iran Heavy 4 days 68.01 -0.24 -0.35%
Basra Light 4 days 72.34 -0.06 -0.08%
Saharan Blend 4 days 70.97 -0.92 -1.28%
Bonny Light 4 days 72.00 -0.22 -0.30%
Bonny Light 4 days 72.00 -0.22 -0.30%
Girassol 4 days 72.07 -0.13 -0.18%
Opec Basket 5 days 72.64 -2.87 -3.80%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 26.41 +1.21 +4.80%
Western Canadian Select 4 days 15.64 -0.05 -0.32%
Canadian Condensate 4 days 45.14 -0.55 -1.20%
Premium Synthetic 4 days 63.24 -0.55 -0.86%
Sweet Crude 4 days 23.24 +0.55 +2.42%
Peace Sour 4 days 19.14 +5.45 +39.81%
Peace Sour 4 days 19.14 +5.45 +39.81%
Light Sour Blend 4 days 41.14 -0.55 -1.32%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 28.14 -0.55 -1.92%
Central Alberta 4 days 15.14 -0.55 -3.51%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 71.00 -0.80 -1.11%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 59.50 -0.75 -1.24%
Giddings 4 days 53.25 -0.75 -1.39%
ANS West Coast 1 min 75.96 +2.72 +3.71%
West Texas Sour 4 days 57.09 -0.55 -0.95%
Eagle Ford 4 days 61.04 -0.55 -0.89%
Eagle Ford 4 days 61.04 -0.55 -0.89%
Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 59.59 -0.55 -0.91%
Kansas Common 4 days 53.50 -0.50 -0.93%
Buena Vista 4 days 73.15 -0.55 -0.75%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Petrol versus EV
  • 11 minutes Rise of Far-Right in Latin America Might Lead to War
  • 14 minutes Oil Rally Faces Tidal Wave of Supply
  • 2 hours US Coal On Track For Record Capacity Decline, Closing 15.4 Gigawatts
  • 3 hours A lesson from VW
  • 5 hours Bolsonaro Wins in Brazil
  • 43 mins A powerful new battery could give us electric planes that don’t pollute
  • 4 hours Regime: Despite Sanctions, Iran Will Sell Oil
  • 6 hours Iranian Tankers Go Dark
  • 11 hours Natural Gas Trucking in Los Angeles
  • 10 hours HIgher natural gas prices 2019 and beyond
  • 9 hours "Troika Of Tyranny"- US Vows Tough Approach To Venezuela, Nicaragua and Cuba
  • 9 hours Are there more electric or natural gas vehicles in the world?
  • 20 hours US electricity customers are unknowingly paying an extra $1 Billion for coal power
  • 9 hours Affordable, Efficient Solar Power For Our Homes?
  • 1 day Gloom and Doom, and Oil at $120

Breaking News:

Nigeria's NNPC Could Ink Oil Swap Deals With Two More Supermajors

Alt Text

Why Oil Prices Could Still Go Lower

Oil prices have fallen significantly…

Alt Text

U.S. Oil To Significantly Outperform This Year

Rystad Energy analysis indicates that…

Alt Text

Does U.S. Oil Really Need More Oil Export Terminals?

U.S. drillers continue to pump…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Washington Issues Waivers, Warns Against Trading Oil With Iran

By Irina Slav - Nov 05, 2018, 9:30 AM CST
Join Our Community
Trump Iran

Almost six months after Washington announced its withdrawal from the JCPOA deal, the U.S. formally re-instated sanctions on Iran as of today. 

In a press conference, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced that the following countries have received (temporary) waivers, allowing them to continue to import Iranian crude oil.

South Korea
Taiwan
Turkey
Greece
Japan
China
India
Italy

Several other European nations that asked to be exempted did not get a waiver. 

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has also implicitly warned India and China that there would be consequences if the two countries continue to buy Iranian oil after the U.S. sanctions against Tehran went into effect today.

“Watch the Iranians. That is who really understands the actions we are taking,” Pompeo told Fox News in an interview on Sunday. In response to a question about whether Washington can make sure China and India will eventually stop importing Iranian oil, Pompeo said, “Chris [Wallace], watch what we do. Watch as we've already taken more crude oil off the market than any time in previous history. Watch the efforts that President Trump's policies have achieved. We've done all of this, too, Chris, while making sure that American consumers don't suffer.”

Although this is far from anything specific, the comments come a couple of days after Russia’s Energy Minister Alexander Novak told the Financial Times that Russia will continue to buy Iranian crude and help Tehran sell it abroad. Because of this timing, some saw in Pompeo’s words a thinly veiled warning to Russia as well. Related: Why Trump Decided To Back Down On Iran

“We believe we should look for mechanisms that would allow us to continue developing co-operation with our partners, with Iran,” Novak told the FT. Russia buys Iranian crude under an oil-for-goods swap deal inked in 2014 and then resells it to other countries. When asked by the FT if there were plans to expand the volume of oil traded, Novak said Moscow will first assess the effects of the sanctions before making a decision on this.

Pompeo’s comments are certainly in tune with the general sentiment in Washington, but they might not reflect the reality of the decline in Iranian exports. The latest data suggests the drop in exports between May and September has not been that great. Of course, since September things might have changed.

One thing has changed for certain: in late October, all Iranian tankers turned off their geolocation devices, the AFP reported, citing TankerTrackers.com, meaning a lot of oil could be headed abroad, but this won’t become immediately evident. If this becomes evident, it would certainly undermine the upbeat mood and probably lead to an even more hawkish stance by Washington.

By Irina Slav For Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

This Major Cover Up Could Wreak Havoc On Global Oil Markets
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment
  • Phil Mirzoev on November 05 2018 said:
    All of those things not only continue to push Russia into the open arms of China for further alliance, but, what is more important, it accelerates the collapse of political walls between such Asian giants as China and India and Japan, pushing them into forming common agenda for common development and their collective interest - the processes that the US has always tried to prevent and slow down as its main political goal in Asia.
    All those things just weaken the position of the US in the Asian Pacific region and makes the US leverage weaker and weaker.
    Europe has already realized and basically acknowledged that these sanctions are nothing else but sanctions against Europe itself, type of bullying done on the pain of attacks on the European financial and business institutions by the US regulatory power in the case those won't voluntarily take the hit from stopping their legitimate business with Iran.
    Asia will continue to create and solidify institutions to get around dollar-based trading system, and Europe has already started doing it, to avoid the acts of economic harassment and threats from its so-called "ally" US.

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Iran’s Worst Nightmare Is Coming True

Iran’s Worst Nightmare Is Coming True
Oil Looks Set For A Rapid Bounce

Oil Looks Set For A Rapid Bounce

 What’s Behind The Continued Selloff In Oil?

What’s Behind The Continued Selloff In Oil?

 U.S. And OPEC Flood Oil Market Ahead Of Midterms

U.S. And OPEC Flood Oil Market Ahead Of Midterms

 Why Trump Decided To Back Down On Iran

Why Trump Decided To Back Down On Iran

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com