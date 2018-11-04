Analysts See Opportunities In Embattled Energy Stocks

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 2 days 63.14 -0.55 -0.86%
Brent Crude 2 days 72.83 -0.06 -0.08%
Natural Gas 2 days 3.284 +0.047 +1.45%
Mars US 2 days 67.54 -0.55 -0.81%
Opec Basket 4 days 72.64 -2.87 -3.80%
Urals 3 days 73.84 +3.62 +5.16%
Louisiana Light 4 days 71.80 -1.51 -2.06%
Louisiana Light 4 days 71.80 -1.51 -2.06%
Bonny Light 3 days 72.00 -0.22 -0.30%
Mexican Basket 4 days 70.17 +0.00 +0.00%
Natural Gas 2 days 3.284 +0.047 +1.45%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 3 days 70.73 -2.08 -2.86%
Murban 3 days 73.67 -2.03 -2.68%
Iran Heavy 3 days 68.01 -0.24 -0.35%
Basra Light 3 days 72.34 -0.06 -0.08%
Saharan Blend 3 days 70.97 -0.92 -1.28%
Bonny Light 3 days 72.00 -0.22 -0.30%
Bonny Light 3 days 72.00 -0.22 -0.30%
Girassol 3 days 72.07 -0.13 -0.18%
Opec Basket 4 days 72.64 -2.87 -3.80%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 2 days 25.20 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 4 days 15.69 -4.12 -20.80%
Canadian Condensate 4 days 45.69 -1.62 -3.42%
Premium Synthetic 4 days 63.79 -1.62 -2.48%
Sweet Crude 4 days 22.69 -1.62 -6.66%
Peace Sour 4 days 13.69 -1.62 -10.58%
Peace Sour 4 days 13.69 -1.62 -10.58%
Light Sour Blend 4 days 41.69 -3.62 -7.99%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 28.69 -1.62 -5.34%
Central Alberta 4 days 15.69 -1.62 -9.36%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 71.80 -1.51 -2.06%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 59.50 -0.75 -1.24%
Giddings 3 days 53.25 -0.75 -1.39%
ANS West Coast 1 min 75.96 +2.72 +3.71%
West Texas Sour 3 days 57.09 -0.55 -0.95%
Eagle Ford 3 days 61.04 -0.55 -0.89%
Eagle Ford 3 days 61.04 -0.55 -0.89%
Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 59.59 -0.55 -0.91%
Kansas Common 4 days 54.00 -1.50 -2.70%
Buena Vista 4 days 73.70 -1.62 -2.15%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 6 minutes 10 Incredible Facts about U.S. LNG
  • 11 minutes Rise of Far-Right in Latin America Might Lead to War
  • 15 minutes Gloom and Doom, and Oil at $120
  • 1 day Ford, VW Want to Join Forces to Challenge Tesla, Waymo
  • 2 days U.S. Job Growth Soars: Annual Wage Gain Largest Since 2009
  • 7 mins Russia, India & Iran Creating Trade Route Alternative To Suez Canal > > Through Iran
  • 2 days "Troika Of Tyranny"- US Vows Tough Approach To Venezuela, Nicaragua and Cuba
  • 2 days Chevron Doubles Profit as Record Production Meets Oil Recovery
  • 1 hour Bolsonaro Wins in Brazil
  • 2 days UN Report Suggests USD $240 Per Gallon Gasoline Tax to Fight Global Warming
  • 13 hours Petrol versus EV
  • 11 hours Remote Drive for Tesla
  • 19 hours Are there more electric or natural gas vehicles in the world?
  • 2 days Major News---Bigger Picture
  • 5 hours Affordable, Efficient Solar Power For Our Homes?
  • 2 hours The End of Merkel Era: The Expected Defeat In Elections

Breaking News:

Top Commodity Traders Expect Oil Prices To Drop In 2019

Alt Text

How To Spot Top E&P Stocks In 2018

As sentiment in oil markets…

Alt Text

Clean Energy Stocks Outperform Oil And Gas

Green energy stocks saw tremendous…

Alt Text

The Best Places In The World To Mine Bitcoin

As Chinese bitcoin miners face…

  1. Home
  2. Finance
  3. the Markets
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Analysts See Opportunities In Embattled Energy Stocks

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Nov 04, 2018, 12:00 PM CST
Join Our Community
Cash

Just as energy stocks began to cautiously recover from the lows during the worst of the oil price crash in 2015-2016, equity markets and oil prices took a hit last month in what analysts and financial reporters dubbed the ‘Red October’.

The carnage on the equity markets and the sell-off in oil in the latter half of last month, after Brent and WTI prices had hit four-year highs on October 3, created a perfect storm for energy exchange-traded funds (ETFs), some of which booked their worst monthly performance in years.

Analysts, however, see buying opportunities in oil stocks—one group of investors sees U.S. majors Exxon and Chevron as defensive plays with nice yields that could offer protection from volatility going forward.

Others now see the energy sector as a whole as a buying opportunity, expecting stocks in oil production and exploration and oil field services to start rising in a year or two, when the underinvestment in the industry starts to affect the oil supply and when the current Permian constraints are overcome with the new pipelines coming online through 2020.

During the ‘Red October’, the two key international oil benchmarks sustained their biggest monthly drops since July 2016. WTI Crude plunged by 10.8 percent in October, according to Dow Jones Market Data, while Brent Crude prices fell 8.8 percent.

The month of October began with rallying oil prices that surged to their highest in four years as investors and traders feared a shortage of supply would follow thanks to the U.S. sanctions on Iran. As the month progressed, the mood flipped from bullish expectations of ‘not enough oil’ to bearish sentiment of a possible glut next year and demand destruction in emerging markets due to the higher oil prices.

The first day of November didn’t offer any relief for oil prices and oil stocks either, as WTI settled at its lowest level since April 9, dropping for the first time in more than a year below its 200-day moving average. Brent settled at its lowest since August 21, falling below the 200-day moving average for the first time since September 2017, according to FactSet data, as carried by MarketWatch.

Related: Oil Prices Buoyed By Draws In Gasoline, Distillate Inventories

The XLE energy ETF lost 11 percent in October—its worst monthly performance since September 2011.

Amid this volatile market, shares in Exxon and Chevron are attractive because of their defensiveness, Boris Schlossberg, managing director of FX strategy at BK Asset Management, told CNBC on October 31.

The higher dividend yields of both companies—Exxon’s 4.1 percent and Chevron’s 4 percent—compared to the 2.65-percent yield of ETFs XLE and 1.85 percent for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust, makes them attractive, according to Schlossberg.

Craig Johnson, chief market technician at Piper Jaffray, also believes that the energy stocks could start to pick up, with emphasis on Exxon, which could break out from the range of its 40-week moving average.

“Exxon Mobil looks like a name that’s been consolidating when you look at that chart over the past couple of years,” Johnson told CNBC. “From our perspective, those kinds of charts usually resolve themselves to the upside, not the downside.”

The backdrop in energy has never been better with the underinvestment in the industry over the last three-four years, Edward Muztafago of Societe Generale told CNBC on October 24. James Wicklund of Credit Suisse concurred that energy could be a great buying opportunity, noting that when the Permian constraints are resolved, there would be recovery in onshore U.S. services sector stocks. Longer term, Societe Generale sees stocks exposed to the offshore business having better long-term potential, Muztafago said.

Yet, amid the peak oil demand narrative, investors have been cautious about betting too much on oil stocks for the long term. Energy stocks have been underperforming the rising prices of the underlying commodity over the past year, despite the fact that the oil supermajors called the end of the downturn a few quarters ago and have been raking in more cash and profits thanks to higher oil prices.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Stock Market Chaos Sparks Oil Selloff
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Iran’s Worst Nightmare Is Coming True

Iran’s Worst Nightmare Is Coming True
Why Oil Prices Could Still Go Lower

Why Oil Prices Could Still Go Lower

 What’s Behind The Continued Selloff In Oil?

What’s Behind The Continued Selloff In Oil?

 U.S. And OPEC Flood Oil Market Ahead Of Midterms

U.S. And OPEC Flood Oil Market Ahead Of Midterms

 U.S. Grants Iran Sanction Waivers To Eight Countries

U.S. Grants Iran Sanction Waivers To Eight Countries

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com