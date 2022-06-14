Europe’s Gas Prices Surge 13% As Russia Reduces Nord Stream Flow

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 119.1 -1.88 -1.55%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 121.1 -1.19 -0.97%
Graph down Murban Crude 37 mins 119.6 -1.75 -1.44%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 7.278 -1.331 -15.46%
Graph down Gasoline 13 mins 3.986 -0.050 -1.23%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 122.2 +0.19 +0.16%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 122.2 +0.19 +0.16%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 126.3 -0.71 -0.56%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 120.7 -2.53 -2.05%
Chart Mars US 23 hours 112.8 -1.59 -1.39%
Chart Gasoline 13 mins 3.986 -0.050 -1.23%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 115.5 -3.47 -2.92%
Graph down Murban 2 days 119.0 -3.49 -2.85%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 115.6 -0.95 -0.82%
Graph down Basra Light 197 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 126.1 -0.18 -0.14%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 126.3 -0.71 -0.56%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 126.3 -0.71 -0.56%
Chart Girassol 2 days 124.1 -0.80 -0.64%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 120.7 -2.53 -2.05%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 6 days 98.12 -0.75 -0.76%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 106.8 +0.26 +0.24%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 123.1 +0.26 +0.21%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 121.3 +0.26 +0.21%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 119.2 +0.26 +0.22%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 116.4 +0.26 +0.22%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 116.4 +0.26 +0.22%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 118.5 +0.26 +0.22%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 122.0 +0.26 +0.21%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 116.7 +0.26 +0.22%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 122.2 +0.19 +0.16%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 117.5 +0.25 +0.21%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 111.3 +0.25 +0.23%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 126.0 -0.94 -0.74%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 114.9 -0.58 -0.50%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 118.8 -0.58 -0.49%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 118.8 -0.58 -0.49%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 117.5 +0.25 +0.21%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 111.3 +0.25 +0.23%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 124.5 -0.58 -0.46%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes "ESG Investing Is Heading for a Reckoning, Says One Veteran Manager" - Bloomberg
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 hour Famous author Michael Crichton talks about the "Climate Change Religion" aka Feudalism 2.0
  • 2 days "Why I believe a freight recession is imminent" - by CEO of FreightWaves ...and also... "Freight Market Crash Indicators" by AFT Dispatch, Inc.
  • 13 hours Apple to Bypass Internet and Beam Directly to Phones
  • 5 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 3 days ExxonMobil does not own any U.S. gas stations
  • 4 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Unmoved After API Reports Small Crude Build

The Rush Is On For LNG Tankers

The Rush Is On For LNG Tankers

Gas traders are scrambling to…

Can Qatar Really Replace Russia As Germany’s Gas Supplier?

Can Qatar Really Replace Russia As Germany’s Gas Supplier?

Qatar is hypothetically capable of…

It’s Time For Africa To Harness Its Natural Gas Potential

It’s Time For Africa To Harness Its Natural Gas Potential

Africa has a significant natural…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Natural Gas
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Europe’s Gas Prices Surge 13% As Russia Reduces Nord Stream Flow

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jun 14, 2022, 11:00 AM CDT
  • Gazprom limits natural gas supply via the Nord Stream pipeline to Germany by 40 percent.
  • Gazprom: delay in equipment repairs and technical issues prevent the company from shipping more gas.
  • Gas prices at the Dutch TTF hub rose by 13 percent on Tuesday.
Join Our Community

Russia’s Gazprom said on Tuesday that it would limit natural gas supply via the Nord Stream pipeline to Germany by 40 percent compared to planned flows because of a delay in equipment repairs, sending European gas prices surging by 13 percent.

Gazprom said today on its Telegram channel that Siemens had delayed the return of gas compressor units from repair, and technical issues prevented it from sending the planned volumes of natural gas to the biggest gas link to Europe. Only three compressor units can currently be used to ship gas westwards from the Portovaya compressor station in the Baltic Sea, Gazprom says. 

Gas supplies to the Nord Stream gas pipeline can currently be provided in the amount of up to 100 million cubic meters per day, compared with a planned volume of 167 million cubic meters per day, the Russian gas giant said.

The lower supply of gas via Nord Stream to the biggest European economy, Germany, sent Europe’s gas prices surging by double digits on Tuesday, with the gas price at the Dutch TTF hub, the benchmark gas price for Europe, up by 13 percent and the UK gas prices rising by 11 percent around noon in Europe.

Russian gas deliveries to Europe—not counting the countries already cut off from Russian gas—have already been down after Ukraine stopped last month flows from Russia to Europe at the Sokhranivka point due to “the interference of the occupying forces in the technical processes.” Sokhranivka is one of the two transit points of Russian gas via Ukraine to Europe, and thus supply was cut off for a third of the gas transiting Ukraine onto Europe.

Separately, Nord Stream, which bypasses Ukraine, is expected to undergo planned regular maintenance for two weeks in July, when there will be no flows to Germany, Klaus Mueller, the president of Germany’s network regulator Bundesnetzagentur said on Monday.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Can Azerbaijan Help Solve Europe’s Gas Crisis?

Next Post

Wyoming And Colorado Are Looking To Join The LNG Party
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Why Is The UK Sending Gasoline To America As Prices Explode?

Why Is The UK Sending Gasoline To America As Prices Explode?
Weak Chinese Demand Weighs On Oil Prices

Weak Chinese Demand Weighs On Oil Prices
What Is Fueling The Surge In Gasoline Prices?

What Is Fueling The Surge In Gasoline Prices?
Saudi Arabia Cuts Oil Volumes To China For July

Saudi Arabia Cuts Oil Volumes To China For July
U.S. Oil Rig Count Jumps As Crude Holds At $120

U.S. Oil Rig Count Jumps As Crude Holds At $120



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com