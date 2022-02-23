Natural Gas Prices Hit Record High In China

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 92.40 +0.49 +0.53%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 97.03 +0.19 +0.20%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 4.595 +0.097 +2.16%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 2.826 +0.007 +0.25%
Graph up Gasoline 11 mins 2.716 +0.005 +0.19%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 94.61 -1.67 -1.73%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 94.61 -1.67 -1.73%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 96.66 +1.03 +1.08%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 97.94 +3.66 +3.88%
Chart Mars US 16 hours 89.71 +1.90 +2.16%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.716 +0.005 +0.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 95.41 +4.02 +4.40%
Graph up Murban 2 days 98.45 +4.35 +4.62%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 90.69 +1.31 +1.47%
Graph down Basra Light 86 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 99.25 +1.40 +1.43%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 96.66 +1.03 +1.08%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 96.66 +1.03 +1.08%
Chart Girassol 2 days 97.24 +1.22 +1.27%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 97.94 +3.66 +3.88%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 10 days 79.69 +1.80 +2.31%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 12 hours 77.81 +1.70 +2.23%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 12 hours 94.06 +1.70 +1.84%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 12 hours 92.31 +1.70 +1.88%
Graph up Sweet Crude 12 hours 90.21 +1.70 +1.92%
Graph up Peace Sour 12 hours 87.36 +1.70 +1.98%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 87.36 +1.70 +1.98%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 89.46 +1.70 +1.94%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 93.01 +1.70 +1.86%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 87.66 +1.70 +1.98%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 94.61 -1.67 -1.73%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 88.75 +1.25 +1.43%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 82.50 +1.25 +1.54%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 93.06 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 86.30 +0.51 +0.59%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 90.25 +0.51 +0.57%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 90.25 +0.51 +0.57%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 88.75 +1.25 +1.43%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 82.50 +1.25 +1.54%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 93.96 -1.89 -1.97%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 8 minutes U.S. Accuses Zero Hedge of Spreading Russian Propaganda
  • 13 minutes "The Crisis in Ukraine Is Not About Ukraine. It's About Germany" by Mike Whitney at the Ron Paul Institute
  • 51 mins Biden threatens Putin " If . . . . no longer a Nord Stream 2 . . bring end to it"
  • 8 mins IMAGES - "Brimming European LNG terminals have limited space for more gas" - Reuters
  • 1 hour The Fascist Dictatorship called Russia under Dictator for Life Putin
  • 2 days Biden Administration now blaming U.S. Inflation on Ukraine Conflict
  • 46 mins 3-D Chess not the 2-D Chess of Ukraine-Russia - What is actually coming during this decade…
  • 43 mins Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 17 hours "Yachts To Be Exempt From EU's Carbon Pricing Plan" - Zero Hedge
  • 16 hours America's Power Grid is Increasingly Unreliable
  • 1 day "Leaders and Influencers who have trained under The World Economic Forum" - Climate Change Agenda and Build Back Better...slogans by World Economic Forum
  • 1 day BACKSTORY - The Covert U.S. and Foreign Intervention with the Ukraine Crisis - CorbettReport.com
  • 2 days GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days China's aggression is changing the nature of sovereignty.
  • 2 days Natural Gas is the Cleanest and most Likely Source of Energy to Fuel the World.

Breaking News:

Rio Tinto Faces Headwinds Despite Record-Breaking Profits

Natural Gas Prices Rebound Following Yamal-Europe Pipeline Shutdown

Natural Gas Prices Rebound Following Yamal-Europe Pipeline Shutdown

While gas prices have not…

China Could Become A Major LNG Trader

China Could Become A Major LNG Trader

After becoming the world’s largest…

Can Norwegian Natural Gas Solve Europe's Energy Crisis?

Can Norwegian Natural Gas Solve Europe's Energy Crisis?

As Europe grapples with its…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Natural Gas
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Natural Gas Prices Hit Record High In China

By Irina Slav - Feb 23, 2022, 9:00 AM CST
  • Temperatures in many parts of China were colder than usual for the season and may continue to put pressure on gas supplies until later this week.
  • Bloomberg: besides the weather, restocking LNG may also have affected demand for the commodity in the world’s largest importer.
Join Our Community

Natural gas prices in China have gained as much as 80 percent over the last month to reach a record high amid freezing weather and tight supply.

Bloomberg reports that temperatures in many parts of China were colder than usual for the season and would continue to put pressure on gas supplies until later this week, especially in the northern part of the country. This could prompt Chinese traders to look for LNG cargoes on spot markets, which would further aggravate the deficit on those markets.

This could, in turn, create problems for Europe, which is still grappling with tight gas supply and dangerously low inventories, because Chinese LNG is trading at a premium to the Asian benchmark, and traders might be tempted to snatch up LNG cargos to sell to China.

According to one Bloomberg analyst, besides the weather, restocking LNG may also have affected demand for the commodity in the world’s largest importer.

Meanwhile, Shell forecast that global natural gas demand could surge by as much as 90 percent between now and 2040 and top 700 million tons annually.

Asia will account for most of the increase in LNG demand through 2040, considering that natural gas production in many Asian countries will decline, while regional economies will grow and LNG will replace more polluting energy sources, Shell said. Around 70 percent of the total growth in global LNG demand through 2040 will come from Asia.

In this context, China may soon turn into a major LNG trader, according to analysts. Chinese businesses are already setting up trading firms across the world to compete with majors Shell, BP, and Vitol as the country is seen retaining the top spot among LNG importers for the observable future. Meanwhile, China is closing long-term LNG supply deals with U.S. producers, which would boost the availability of gas to trade.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Can Norwegian Natural Gas Solve Europe's Energy Crisis?

Next Post

Africa To See Gas Supply Boom Through 2030
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Two More Energy Companies Go Under As Crisis Worsens

Two More Energy Companies Go Under As Crisis Worsens
Why Isn’t U.S. Shale Production Soaring?

Why Isn’t U.S. Shale Production Soaring?
Europe Is Running Out Of Space For LNG

Europe Is Running Out Of Space For LNG
The Cure For High Oil Prices Might Just Be Higher Oil Prices

The Cure For High Oil Prices Might Just Be Higher Oil Prices
Oil Prices Will Hit $100 And Stay There - Vitol CEO

Oil Prices Will Hit $100 And Stay There - Vitol CEO



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com