Africa To See Gas Supply Boom Through 2030

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 92.40 +0.49 +0.53%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 97.03 +0.19 +0.20%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 4.595 +0.097 +2.16%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 2.826 +0.007 +0.25%
Graph up Gasoline 11 mins 2.716 +0.005 +0.19%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 94.61 -1.67 -1.73%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 94.61 -1.67 -1.73%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 96.66 +1.03 +1.08%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 97.94 +3.66 +3.88%
Chart Mars US 16 hours 89.71 +1.90 +2.16%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.716 +0.005 +0.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 95.41 +4.02 +4.40%
Graph up Murban 2 days 98.45 +4.35 +4.62%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 90.69 +1.31 +1.47%
Graph down Basra Light 86 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 99.25 +1.40 +1.43%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 96.66 +1.03 +1.08%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 96.66 +1.03 +1.08%
Chart Girassol 2 days 97.24 +1.22 +1.27%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 97.94 +3.66 +3.88%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 10 days 79.69 +1.80 +2.31%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 12 hours 77.81 +1.70 +2.23%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 12 hours 94.06 +1.70 +1.84%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 12 hours 92.31 +1.70 +1.88%
Graph up Sweet Crude 12 hours 90.21 +1.70 +1.92%
Graph up Peace Sour 12 hours 87.36 +1.70 +1.98%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 87.36 +1.70 +1.98%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 89.46 +1.70 +1.94%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 93.01 +1.70 +1.86%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 87.66 +1.70 +1.98%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 94.61 -1.67 -1.73%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 88.75 +1.25 +1.43%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 82.50 +1.25 +1.54%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 93.06 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 86.30 +0.51 +0.59%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 90.25 +0.51 +0.57%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 90.25 +0.51 +0.57%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 88.75 +1.25 +1.43%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 82.50 +1.25 +1.54%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 93.96 -1.89 -1.97%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 8 minutes U.S. Accuses Zero Hedge of Spreading Russian Propaganda
  • 13 minutes "The Crisis in Ukraine Is Not About Ukraine. It's About Germany" by Mike Whitney at the Ron Paul Institute
  • 51 mins Biden threatens Putin " If . . . . no longer a Nord Stream 2 . . bring end to it"
  • 8 mins IMAGES - "Brimming European LNG terminals have limited space for more gas" - Reuters
  • 1 hour The Fascist Dictatorship called Russia under Dictator for Life Putin
  • 2 days Biden Administration now blaming U.S. Inflation on Ukraine Conflict
  • 46 mins 3-D Chess not the 2-D Chess of Ukraine-Russia - What is actually coming during this decade…
  • 43 mins Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 17 hours "Yachts To Be Exempt From EU's Carbon Pricing Plan" - Zero Hedge
  • 16 hours America's Power Grid is Increasingly Unreliable
  • 1 day "Leaders and Influencers who have trained under The World Economic Forum" - Climate Change Agenda and Build Back Better...slogans by World Economic Forum
  • 1 day BACKSTORY - The Covert U.S. and Foreign Intervention with the Ukraine Crisis - CorbettReport.com
  • 2 days GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days China's aggression is changing the nature of sovereignty.
  • 2 days Natural Gas is the Cleanest and most Likely Source of Energy to Fuel the World.

Breaking News:

Rio Tinto Faces Headwinds Despite Record-Breaking Profits

Natural Gas Prices Hit Record High In China

Natural Gas Prices Hit Record High In China

Natural gas prices in China…

China Could Become A Major LNG Trader

China Could Become A Major LNG Trader

After becoming the world’s largest…

Can Norwegian Natural Gas Solve Europe's Energy Crisis?

Can Norwegian Natural Gas Solve Europe's Energy Crisis?

As Europe grapples with its…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Natural Gas
Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy is an independent oil and gas consulting services and business intelligence data firm offering global databases, strategy consulting and research products. Rystad Energy’s…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Africa To See Gas Supply Boom Through 2030

By Rystad Energy - Feb 23, 2022, 11:00 AM CST
  • Sub-Sahara Africa is expected to see gas output rise to to 2.7 million boepd in 2030.
  • As global demand for gas continues to rise and importing countries suffer supply headaches, the production outlook for the region is promising.
  • Significant undeveloped deepwater finds in countries including Mozambique, South Africa and Mauritania could become the main drivers for growth.
Join Our Community

Untapped natural gas supplies in Sub-Saharan Africa are set to be unleashed this decade, with output more than doubling from 1.3 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) in 2021 to 2.7 million boepd in 2030 due to vast undeveloped deepwater resources, Rystad Energy research shows.

While deepwater developments have played a crucial role in the region’s liquids output to date, averaging about 50% of annual production, gas output from such fields has been minimal. That is expected to change, however, as gas from deepwater reserves will surge in the coming years. Production from deepwater developments will skyrocket from 120,000 boepd in 2021, 9% of total output including shelf and land production, to 1 million boepd accounting for 38% of total output.

As global demand for gas continues to rise and importing countries suffer supply headaches, the production outlook for the region is promising. Deepwater production is projected to grow further in the 2030s, with gas output more than doubling in five years to 2.1 million boepd by 2035. Gas from shelf and land reserves will increase by 2035 and will contribute about 46% of the expected 4 million boepd of total gas output from the region, based on estimated recoverable reserves, development timelines and plans.

As a result of the booming production outlook, greenfield investments are also projected to soar. Gas and liquids greenfield capital expenditure in the region totaled $12 billion in 2021, with $8 billion spent on deepwater developments. By 2030, total greenfield investments will surge to almost $40 billion, of which $24 billion will go on deepwater projects.

“Production in Sub-Saharan Africa is expected to increase significantly in the coming years, with natural gas output in particular set to see a boom in output. Although there have been notable onshore finds, the development of deepwater offshore resources is going to usher in a period of rapid growth for the region,” says Siva Prasad, senior upstream analyst with Rystad Energy.

Natural gas production in Sub-Saharan Africa has been historically low, but that looks set to change due to significant undeveloped deepwater finds in countries including Mozambique, South Africa and Mauritania. Deepwater reservoirs tagged to TotalEnergies’ Area 4 LNG project in Mozambique, where trains 1 and 2 are expected to start production in 2028, hold an estimated 2.3 billion barrels of oil equivalent (boe) in gas reserves. South Africa’s Brulpadda field – also operated by the French major – holds 715 million boe, while the BP-operated Greater Tortue Ahmeyim floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) development straddling the maritime boundary of Mauritania and Senegal has an estimated 300 million boe.

Of the current potential recoverable reserves across Sub-Saharan Africa, about 60% lie in deepwater regions, of which close to 60% is gas. Mozambique dominates with 52% of the total recoverable gas resources in the area, followed by the Senegal–Mauritania maritime region with a combined 20% and Tanzania with about 12%. Nigeria also holds significant recoverable reserves of gas that will contribute to the expected output hike.

On the flip side, Sub-Saharan African liquids production is expected to drop below 4 million barrels per day (bpd) for the first time in more than 20 years but will recover by 2028 and return to 2020 levels of around 4.4 million bpd by the end of the decade. Liquids output is projected to grow in the 2030s, too, with total production of approximately 5 million bpd in 2035.

About 40% of the total recoverable deepwater resources in the region are liquids, of which Nigeria accounts for 33% and Angola has 31%. Ghana and Mozambique are two other countries with significant untapped resources, amounting to 8% and 7%, respectively, of the region’s deepwater liquids reserves.

Deepwater projects in Sub-Saharan Africa are, however, risky and can be delayed or unsanctioned due to high development costs, challenges accessing financing, issues with fiscal regimes and other above-ground risks. With majors continuing to rein in upstream spending and plow a course on the energy transition to help lower emissions, many deepwater schemes will face challenges getting off the drawing board.

Majors are, overall, focused on cutting upstream costs, reducing emissions, increasing renewables and the energy transition, meaning such deepwater projects often have to take a backseat when it comes to apportioning investment. European banks are tightening regulations for funding high-emission hydrocarbon projects, and African banks could struggle to provide the necessary financing. This leaves Asian banks – mainly Chinese – with comparatively less strict regulations on funding fossil fuel developments.

By Rystad Energy

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Natural Gas Prices Hit Record High In China
Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy is an independent oil and gas consulting services and business intelligence data firm offering global databases, strategy consulting and research products. Rystad Energy’s…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Two More Energy Companies Go Under As Crisis Worsens

Two More Energy Companies Go Under As Crisis Worsens
Why Isn’t U.S. Shale Production Soaring?

Why Isn’t U.S. Shale Production Soaring?
Europe Is Running Out Of Space For LNG

Europe Is Running Out Of Space For LNG
The Cure For High Oil Prices Might Just Be Higher Oil Prices

The Cure For High Oil Prices Might Just Be Higher Oil Prices
Oil Prices Will Hit $100 And Stay There - Vitol CEO

Oil Prices Will Hit $100 And Stay There - Vitol CEO



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com