China Could Become A Major LNG Trader

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 93.07 +3.19 +3.55%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 94.48 +3.07 +3.36%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 3.933 -0.026 -0.66%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 2.910 +0.082 +2.91%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.740 +0.074 +2.79%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 92.18 +0.31 +0.34%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 92.18 +0.31 +0.34%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 94.16 +0.86 +0.92%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 92.87 +1.03 +1.12%
Chart Mars US 17 hours 87.88 +1.02 +1.17%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.740 +0.074 +2.79%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 90.27 +0.94 +1.05%
Graph up Murban 2 days 92.74 +1.17 +1.28%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 86.52 +0.76 +0.89%
Graph down Basra Light 74 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 96.22 +0.79 +0.83%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 94.16 +0.86 +0.92%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 94.16 +0.86 +0.92%
Chart Girassol 2 days 94.77 +0.65 +0.69%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 92.87 +1.03 +1.12%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 75.28 +0.13 +0.17%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 13 hours 75.78 +0.22 +0.29%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 13 hours 92.03 +0.22 +0.24%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 13 hours 90.28 +0.22 +0.24%
Graph up Sweet Crude 13 hours 88.18 +0.22 +0.25%
Graph up Peace Sour 13 hours 85.33 +0.22 +0.26%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 85.33 +0.22 +0.26%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 87.43 +0.22 +0.25%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 90.98 +0.22 +0.24%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 85.63 +0.22 +0.26%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 92.18 +0.31 +0.34%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 86.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 80.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 91.96 +0.50 +0.55%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 83.83 +0.22 +0.26%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 87.78 +0.22 +0.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 87.78 +0.22 +0.25%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 86.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 80.25 +0.25 +0.31%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 92.07 +0.22 +0.24%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 7 minutes Europe gas market -how it started how its going
  • 11 minutes NordStream2
  • 6 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 8 hours The Fascist Dictatorship called Russia under Dictator for Life Putin
  • 2 hours Biden threatens Putin " If . . . . no longer a Nord Stream 2 . . bring end to it"
  • 50 mins Why did Russia want Crimea ? Oil ? Why now does Putin want Eastern Ukraine ?
  • 1 day China's aggression is changing the nature of sovereignty.
  • 18 hours "Yachts To Be Exempt From EU's Carbon Pricing Plan" - Zero Hedge
  • 3 days Natural Gas is the Cleanest and most Likely Source of Energy to Fuel the World.
  • 3 hours Putin Wants Farmland in the East and sole control of Azov Sea. . . . . Biden "minor incursion alright"
  • 1 day World leaders reach landmark deal on a global corporate tax rate

Breaking News:

Europe’s Dependence On Natural Gas Imports Hits 80%

Natural Gas Prices Rebound Following Yamal-Europe Pipeline Shutdown

Natural Gas Prices Rebound Following Yamal-Europe Pipeline Shutdown

While gas prices have not…

U.S. Natural Gas Prices Jump On High Demand

U.S. Natural Gas Prices Jump On High Demand

U.S. natural gas prices surged…

Goldman: Ukraine Conflict Could Double EU Natural Gas Prices

Goldman: Ukraine Conflict Could Double EU Natural Gas Prices

European natural gas soared 20%…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Natural Gas
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Premium Content

China Could Become A Major LNG Trader

By Charles Kennedy - Feb 11, 2022, 11:00 AM CST
Join Our Community

After becoming the world’s largest importer of liquefied natural gas, China is now looking to become a factor in global LNG trade, analysts tell Reuters.

China was the single biggest contributor to the rise in global LNG demand in 2021, after a lackluster 2020, due to the pandemic slump in global energy demand.

“With its LNG demand bolstered by clear policy support and strong gas market fundamentals, China’s top spot looks assured for years to come,” Gavin Thompson, Vice Chairman, Energy – Asia Pacific at Wood Mackenzie, said last year, commenting on China’s status of no.1 LNG importer.

Now Chinese firms that are major LNG importers are building trading teams in London, Singapore, and other markets, according to Reuters. The Chinese traders will have to compete with supermajors Shell and TotalEnergies, as well as the world’s largest independent oil trader, Vitol.

China has recently signed major long-term supply deals with U.S. LNG exporters, which will boost LNG imports into China further.

Chinese firms have signed long-term supply deals for U.S. LNG, including a Cheniere agreement with Sinochem Group, and one between Venture Global LNG and Sinopec, which, Venture Global says, will be “the largest single LNG supply deal ever signed by a US company and will double imports of US LNG to China.”

Chinese LNG importers are back on the market for long-term deals with American exporters after the year-long hiatus of zero Chinese imports of American gas at the height of the trade war in 2019 and early 2020.  

The United States has returned to exporting LNG to China after a year without U.S. LNG shipments to China between March 2019 and February 2020. American exports to China started rising toward the end of 2020 to reach a record high in August 2021, the latest available EIA data shows.

According to a trader based in Beijing who spoke to Reuters, the volumes in the contracts recently signed with U.S. LNG developers and exporters are expected to bring large amounts to Chinese traders to trade on the global market, once domestic demand has been met.

China could have success if it owns a terminal in Europe, secure enough vessels, and manage price risks, analysts told Reuters. 

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Democrat Senators Are Trying To Limit U.S. LNG Exports For All The Wrong Reasons
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Lone Bear Calling For $65 Oil

The Lone Bear Calling For $65 Oil
Big Oil Isn’t Losing Any Sleep Over The EV Revolution

Big Oil Isn’t Losing Any Sleep Over The EV Revolution
World's Top Oil Trader Sees Higher Prices

World's Top Oil Trader Sees Higher Prices
France Braces For Blackouts As Gas Stockpiles Dwindle

France Braces For Blackouts As Gas Stockpiles Dwindle
The Story Behind “The Worst Energy Policy In The United States”

The Story Behind “The Worst Energy Policy In The United States”



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com