LNG Prices Soar To Six-Year High

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 49.06 +0.70 +1.45%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 52.27 +0.77 +1.50%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.708 +0.072 +2.73%
Graph up Mars US 21 hours 49.16 +0.44 +0.90%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 50.78 +0.66 +1.32%
Graph up Urals 31 days 39.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 50.14 +0.48 +0.97%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 50.14 +0.48 +0.97%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 51.01 +0.71 +1.41%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 46.96 +0.49 +1.05%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.708 +0.072 +2.73%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 51.37 +0.39 +0.77%
Graph up Murban 2 days 51.64 +0.21 +0.41%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 48.91 +0.77 +1.60%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 52.74 +0.24 +0.46%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 51.17 +0.53 +1.05%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 51.01 +0.71 +1.41%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 51.01 +0.71 +1.41%
Chart Girassol 2 days 52.61 +0.59 +1.13%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 50.78 +0.66 +1.32%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 26 days 33.69 +0.57 +1.72%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 34.54 +0.72 +2.13%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 47.54 +0.72 +1.54%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 48.94 +0.72 +1.49%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 42.84 +0.72 +1.71%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 41.29 +0.72 +1.77%
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 41.29 +0.72 +1.77%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 42.64 +0.72 +1.72%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 44.44 +0.72 +1.65%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 41.29 +0.72 +1.77%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 50.14 +0.48 +0.97%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 45.00 +0.50 +1.12%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 38.75 +0.50 +1.31%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 51.61 +0.36 +0.70%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 42.31 +0.54 +1.29%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 46.26 +0.54 +1.18%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 46.26 +0.54 +1.18%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 45.00 +0.50 +1.12%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 38.50 +0.50 +1.32%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 53.15 +0.54 +1.03%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 2 minutes U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 5 minutes War for Taiwan?
  • 7 minutes Tesla Semi
  • 55 mins Evidence is evidence, voter fraud by state
  • 40 mins ICE Engines Hear to Stay Regardless of War Against
  • 3 hours The Cyberpandemic has Begun: SolarWinds + FireEye – Gmail & Google services down
  • 2 hours “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 3 hours The World Economic Forum & Davos - Setting the agenda on fossil fuels, global regulations, etc.
  • 1 day Remarks of Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey A. Rosen on Malign Foreign Influence in U.S. Elections Presented at Center for Strategic and International Studies Washington, DC ~ Wednesday, August 26, 2020

Breaking News:

Coal Consumption Set to Jump In 2021

The Top U.S. Shale Gas Basin Continues To Bleed Cash

The Top U.S. Shale Gas Basin Continues To Bleed Cash

The shale revolution has turned…

U.S. LNG Exports Hit Record High In November

U.S. LNG Exports Hit Record High In November

Exports of liquefied natural gas…

Why Is Denmark Ditching Natural Gas?

Why Is Denmark Ditching Natural Gas?

Denmark has been dreaming up…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Natural Gas
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

LNG Prices Soar To Six-Year High

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Dec 18, 2020, 10:00 AM CST
Join Our Community

Spot prices for liquefied natural gas (LNG) delivery in Asia jumped to a six-year high this week as lower-than-normal temperatures in key LNG importers and continued growth in China’s industrial activity boost demand.

Spot LNG prices for January delivery have jumped to over $12 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) as a cold snap in parts of the major LNG importers Japan, China, and South Korea raises demand for electricity and heating.

Moreover, China’s industrial output continued to grow in November, also boosting demand for power. 

The prices of LNG in Asia have recovered from less than $2/mmBtu in the spring when the winter heating season had already ended, and the pandemic created a massive oversupply of LNG globally as lockdowns heavily depressed demand for natural gas.  

Last week, spot LNG prices in Asia were estimated at $11.10/ mmBtu, while this week, the price added another $1/mmBtu to the highest level since 2014 and a six-fold surge compared to April lows.

Recent unplanned supply issues at major exporters, including Qatar, Australia, and Norway, are also driving LNG prices higher.

The high LNG prices, however, are forcing some of the more-price-sensitive buyers of spot cargoes to sway away from tenders because of the too high prices.

While LNG prices are on a tear, oil prices were headed to a seventh straight week of gains on Friday, buoyed by vaccine development and the vaccine rollout in major economies, including the United States.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s advisory committee recommended the use of Moderna’s vaccine on Thursday, the FDA said, adding that it would “rapidly work toward finalization and issuance of an emergency use authorization.”

Pfizer is seeking a fast-track approval of its vaccine in Japan.

At 10:08 a.m. ET on Friday, WTI Crude was up 0.58 percent at $48.64 and Brent Crude prices were up 0.37 percent at $51.73.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

U.S. LNG Exports Hit Record High In November
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Blackrock and Fidelity Are Betting Big On This $130 Trillion Mega-Trend

Blackrock and Fidelity Are Betting Big On This $130 Trillion Mega-Trend
Bombshell Report Pours Cold Water On Global LNG Outlook

Bombshell Report Pours Cold Water On Global LNG Outlook
Why Warren Buffet Is Betting Big On Oil & Gas Pipeline Companies

Why Warren Buffet Is Betting Big On Oil & Gas Pipeline Companies
Do Not Buy An Electric Car For Christmas Until You Have Read This

Do Not Buy An Electric Car For Christmas Until You Have Read This
Goldman Turns Bullish On Oil: Sees $65 Brent In 2021

Goldman Turns Bullish On Oil: Sees $65 Brent In 2021



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com