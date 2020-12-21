PetroChina Makes Huge Gas Find

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 46.91 -2.19 -4.46%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 50.02 -2.24 -4.29%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.674 -0.026 -0.96%
Graph up Mars US 3 days 49.75 +0.59 +1.20%
Graph up Opec Basket 4 days 50.78 +0.66 +1.32%
Graph up Urals 33 days 39.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 50.69 +0.55 +1.10%
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 50.69 +0.55 +1.10%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 51.74 +0.73 +1.43%
Chart Mexican Basket 3 days 47.50 +0.54 +1.15%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.674 -0.026 -0.96%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 3 days 51.05 -0.32 -0.62%
Graph down Murban 3 days 51.22 -0.42 -0.81%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 49.57 +0.66 +1.35%
Graph up Basra Light 3 days 53.26 +0.52 +0.99%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 51.85 +0.68 +1.33%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 51.74 +0.73 +1.43%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 51.74 +0.73 +1.43%
Chart Girassol 3 days 53.29 +0.68 +1.29%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 50.78 +0.66 +1.32%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 28 days 34.49 +0.80 +2.37%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 10 hours 34.79 +0.70 +2.05%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 10 hours 48.24 +0.70 +1.47%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 10 hours 49.64 +0.70 +1.43%
Graph up Sweet Crude 10 hours 43.54 +0.70 +1.63%
Graph up Peace Sour 10 hours 41.99 +0.70 +1.70%
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 41.99 +0.70 +1.70%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 43.34 +0.70 +1.64%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 45.09 +0.70 +1.58%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 41.99 +0.70 +1.70%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 50.69 +0.55 +1.10%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 45.00 +0.50 +1.12%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 38.75 +0.50 +1.31%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 52.10 +0.49 +0.95%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 42.31 +0.54 +1.29%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 46.26 +0.54 +1.18%
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 46.26 +0.54 +1.18%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 45.00 +0.50 +1.12%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 39.25 +0.75 +1.95%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 53.99 +0.84 +1.58%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 2 minutes U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 5 minutes War for Taiwan?
  • 7 minutes Tesla Semi
  • 54 mins Evidence is evidence, voter fraud by state
  • 1 day Moderna Vaccine vs Pfizer "Vaccine" . Is Moderna much better ?
  • 15 hours The World Economic Forum & Davos - Setting the agenda on fossil fuels, global regulations, etc.
  • 2 days ICE Engines Hear to Stay Regardless of War Against
  • 18 hours CIA Death Squads
  • 3 hours United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 19 hours WSJ: How South Korea Successfully Managed Coronavirus (9/25/20)
  • 21 hours CA is the Top US Net importer of Electricity
  • 2 hours Should Trump pardon Julian Assange ? How about Snowden ?
  • 15 hours “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 2 days The Cyberpandemic has Begun: SolarWinds + FireEye – Gmail & Google services down
  • 3 days Is it time to talk about Hydrogen?

Breaking News:

OPEC+ Plans To Meet More Frequently To Discuss Oil Market Balancing

LNG Prices Soar To Six-Year High

LNG Prices Soar To Six-Year High

Spot prices for liquefied natural…

Bombshell Report Pours Cold Water On Global LNG Outlook

Bombshell Report Pours Cold Water On Global LNG Outlook

Often lauded as fuel of…

The Top U.S. Shale Gas Basin Continues To Bleed Cash

The Top U.S. Shale Gas Basin Continues To Bleed Cash

The shale revolution has turned…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Natural Gas
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Premium Content

PetroChina Makes Huge Gas Find

By Charles Kennedy - Dec 21, 2020, 11:00 AM CST

PetroChina discovered a natural gas field with reserves in excess of 100 billion cubic meters, Chinese states news agency Xinhua reported this weekend.

The agency cited a company official who said the field could produce 610,000 cubic meters of gas plus 106.3 cubic meters of crude oil daily.

"The discovery marks a major breakthrough in gas exploration in the southern rim of the Junggar Basin, which will further guarantee the gas supply of our company and contribute to the stability and prosperity of the region," Huo Jin, general manager of PetroChina's unit in the northwestern province of Xinjiang, said.

Last week, another subsidiary of PetroChina reported growing natural gas production this year, as Beijing aims for a greater share of domestic production in its gas consumption.

Southwest Oil and Gasfield Company said it had produced some 30 billion cubic meters of natural gas since the start of the year and expected the annual total to reach 31.6 billion cubic meters. This will represent a sixth of China's total natural gas output. By 2025, the company plans to boost this to 50 billion cubic meters per year.

China is one of the world's largest natural gas importers, and as demand for the fuel soars, so do imports.

Back in 2010, imports accounted for just 15 percent of China's natural gas supply. By 2018, the share of imports in the country's gas supply surged to nearly half—45 percent—of the total supply. As consumption has been vastly outpacing domestic natural gas production, China has been looking for three years to raise its own production.

This has prompted Beijing to double down on its efforts to expand domestic production, including both conventional and unconventional reserves. As a result of these efforts, Rystad Energy reported recently, China will become the top market for seismic exploration onshore over the next two years, while exploration activity remains subdued elsewhere in the world.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

LNG Prices Soar To Six-Year High
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Blackrock and Fidelity Are Betting Big On This $130 Trillion Mega-Trend

Blackrock and Fidelity Are Betting Big On This $130 Trillion Mega-Trend
Why Warren Buffet Is Betting Big On Oil & Gas Pipeline Companies

Why Warren Buffet Is Betting Big On Oil & Gas Pipeline Companies
Goldman Turns Bullish On Oil: Sees $65 Brent In 2021

Goldman Turns Bullish On Oil: Sees $65 Brent In 2021
Oil Jumps On Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Jumps On Crude Inventory Draw
Energy Stocks Soar And Oil Prices Climb

Energy Stocks Soar And Oil Prices Climb



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com