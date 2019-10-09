Iran Makes Huge Natural Gas Discovery - Could Power Tehran For 16 Years

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 53.56 +0.93 +1.77%
Brent Crude 10 mins 59.15 +0.91 +1.56%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.251 -0.037 -1.62%
Mars US 18 hours 53.08 -0.12 -0.23%
Opec Basket 1 day 58.53 -0.56 -0.95%
Urals 1 day 54.70 +0.90 +1.67%
Louisiana Light 1 day 55.79 +0.13 +0.23%
Louisiana Light 1 day 55.79 +0.13 +0.23%
Bonny Light 1 day 58.76 -1.15 -1.92%
Mexican Basket 1 day 50.66 -0.93 -1.80%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.251 -0.037 -1.62%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 1 day 57.99 -0.10 -0.17%
Murban 1 day 59.93 -0.26 -0.43%
Iran Heavy 1 day 50.30 -1.12 -2.18%
Basra Light 1 day 62.67 -0.16 -0.25%
Saharan Blend 1 day 58.24 -1.71 -2.85%
Bonny Light 1 day 58.76 -1.15 -1.92%
Bonny Light 1 day 58.76 -1.15 -1.92%
Girassol 1 day 59.80 -1.32 -2.16%
Opec Basket 1 day 58.53 -0.56 -0.95%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 35.55 -0.19 -0.53%
Western Canadian Select 19 hours 36.13 -0.87 -2.35%
Canadian Condensate 50 days 46.63 -0.12 -0.26%
Premium Synthetic 40 days 53.03 -0.12 -0.23%
Sweet Crude 19 hours 48.23 -0.12 -0.25%
Peace Sour 19 hours 46.63 +0.13 +0.28%
Peace Sour 19 hours 46.63 +0.13 +0.28%
Light Sour Blend 19 hours 48.88 +0.13 +0.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 19 hours 52.63 +0.13 +0.25%
Central Alberta 19 hours 47.63 +0.63 +1.34%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 1 day 55.79 +0.13 +0.23%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 49.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 1 day 43.00 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 26 days 60.49 +0.54 +0.90%
West Texas Sour 1 day 46.58 -0.12 -0.26%
Eagle Ford 1 day 50.53 -0.12 -0.24%
Eagle Ford 1 day 50.53 -0.12 -0.24%
Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 49.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Kansas Common 1 day 43.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 1 day 62.06 -0.12 -0.19%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Offshore is changing
  • 7 minutes Shale Magic: SABIC, ExxonMobil break ground on US Gulf Coast petrochemical project
  • 9 minutes Aramco Crude Production Restored To Pre-Attack Levels, Official Says
  • 12 minutes Glory to Hong Kong
  • 2 hours Climate Week / + ''Capitalism Doesn't Threaten Humanity''
  • 7 hours KURDS LEFT HIGH AND DRY TO DIE?
  • 4 hours Danish Academic Study Finds Diversity Is Not A Strength
  • 3 hours Climate Protesters Blocking Roads etc...
  • 18 hours EU On Verge Of Huge Tactical Brexit Mistake
  • 4 hours The Founders Of The USA Warned You About Central Banking
  • 15 hours 5 Tweets That Change The World?
  • 22 hours Trading Strategy
  • 20 hours Norway Mega Project will Add 440,000 Barrels a Day by Next May
  • 2 hours USGS Est. 214 trillion Cubic Ft. of Gas in Appalachia
  • 17 hours Can we talk TRANSFER PRICING > Tariffs affect Companies that moved mfg to China to avoid taxes and to employ slave labor at low wages. They use "Transfer Pricing" to avoid all US taxes. They are paying for Tarriffs. Not consumers.
  • 3 hours The Myth of Chinese and Indian Engineers
  • 23 hours The Chinese Delegation Just Said FU to Trump
  • 24 hours Greta Thunberg sets sights on Keystone XL pipeline
  • 24 hours ''Enough Of Endless War!''

Breaking News:

800,000 Affected By California's Mass Power Shutoff

Alt Text

Europe’s Gas Demand Soars As Dutch Giant Folds

Europe’s energy landscape will be…

Alt Text

World’s Leading Nat Gas Producer Is About To Get Even Bigger

Qatar is seeking partners for…

Alt Text

It’s “Feast-to-Famine” For The Global Gas Industry

Oversupply and high stockpiles have…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Natural Gas
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Iran Makes Huge Natural Gas Discovery - Could Power Tehran For 16 Years

By Irina Slav - Oct 09, 2019, 11:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community
Tehran

Iran’s state oil company has struck natural gas at a new deposit, according to a report in PressTV, quoting another report from news agency Fars.

According to PressTV, NIOC’s head of exploration, Saleh Hendi, told Fars that “This field was discovered after a year of continuous exploration in southern Iran.”

Hendi reportedly added the gas was struck at a depth of 3,900 meters and that the deposit that was tapped contained enough energy to provide power to the whole of Tehran, which has a population of 12 million, over a period of 16 years.

The report comes on the heels of news that China’s CNPC had pulled out from the South Pars Phase 11 project, which was supposed to be led by French Total. Total, however, left Iran last year after U.S. sanctions snapped back, leaving CNPC with the opportunity to gain majority in the project. According to Iran’s Petroleum Minister Bijan Zanganeh, however, this did not happen, and the Chinese company pulled out, too, leaving local Petropars solely responsible for the project.

There have been numerous reports from official Iranian news outlets about continued oil and gas exploration in defiance of U.S. sanctions. Last December, NIOC’s Hendi said, “Based on our Five-Year Development Plan, we have had good achievements in exploration of oil and gas reservoirs, so that we now rank first in terms of oil and gas reserves in the world,” following successful new exploration results.

The U.S. sanctions have had no impact on exploration operations, Hendi said at the time, which continue as usual. Hendi then added that the sanctions had made Iran self-sufficient in producing equipment for oil and gas exploration.

The BP Statistical Review of World Energy 2018 with data at end-2017 places Iran fourth in proved oil reserves, behind Venezuela, Saudi Arabia, and Canada, and second in natural gas behind Russia.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Read From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage



Previous Post

World’s Leading Nat Gas Producer Is About To Get Even Bigger
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

A Million-Mile Electric Car Battery? Musk Wasn’t Lying

A Million-Mile Electric Car Battery? Musk Wasn’t Lying
$10 Oil - How Far Could Oil Prices Fall If We See A 2009 Style Crash?

$10 Oil - How Far Could Oil Prices Fall If We See A 2009 Style Crash?

 Tech Breakthrough: Is This The End Of Lithium-Ion Batteries?

Tech Breakthrough: Is This The End Of Lithium-Ion Batteries?

 Is Bill Gates Right On Energy Investing?

Is Bill Gates Right On Energy Investing?

 Oil Slumps Again… Will OPEC Act?

Oil Slumps Again… Will OPEC Act?

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com