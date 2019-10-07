OilPrice GEA
In Major Blow To Iran, China Withdraws From World’s Largest Gas Field

By Irina Slav - Oct 07, 2019, 12:00 PM CDT
South Pars

China’s CNPC is no longer a partner in the 11 phase of development of the giant South Pars gas field in Iran, the country’s oil minister Bijan Zanganeh.

State news agency Shana quoted Zanganeh as saying, “The fate of the South Pars Phase 11 has been determined and Petropars will continue developing the project alone and by the end of the this [Iranian calendar] year (to March 20, 2020), the first jacket will be installed in the phase for a platform with 500 mcf/d of gas production capacity.”

South Pars is the world’s largest natural gas field and Iran and Qatar share it. Iran announced plans to use foreign capital to boost its gas production from South Pars after the international sanctions against it were dropped and soon enough French Total and CNPC entered the project as partners.

When talk began that the United States will reimpose sanctions on Tehran, the French supermajor had already invested $90 million in the 11th phase of South Pars. Before President Donald Trump announced the return of the sanctions, Total’s CEO Patrick Pouyanne said the company would seek to secure waivers so it can continue working on South Pars but unfortunately for it, waivers were not granted.

Following Total’s exit, CNPC remained Iran’s only partner in the project and for a while it seemed that the Chinese company will remain the largest shareholder and operator of the project. Yet then reports began surfacing that the Chinese are about to pull out of the project for fear of CNPC’s exposure to the U.S. financial system. In a way, Zanganeh’s statement is nothing but an official confirmation of old news.

Despite this confirmation, Iran seems no less determined to carry out its plans for South Pars, with state-owned Petropars as the operator. The 20-year development project envisages bringing gas production from the field to 2 billion cu ft of gas daily.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

