World’s Leading Nat Gas Producer Is About To Get Even Bigger

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 20 hours 52.81 +0.36 +0.69%
Brent Crude 20 hours 58.37 +0.66 +1.14%
Natural Gas 20 hours 2.352 +0.023 +0.99%
Mars US 20 hours 53.26 +0.51 +0.97%
Opec Basket 3 days 57.96 -0.76 -1.29%
Urals 2 days 52.40 +0.55 +1.06%
Louisiana Light 3 days 55.49 -0.26 -0.47%
Louisiana Light 3 days 55.49 -0.26 -0.47%
Bonny Light 2 days 59.12 +0.96 +1.65%
Mexican Basket 3 days 50.83 +0.55 +1.09%
Natural Gas 20 hours 2.352 +0.023 +0.99%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 2 days 57.76 +0.42 +0.73%
Murban 2 days 59.55 +0.50 +0.85%
Iran Heavy 2 days 50.65 +1.21 +2.45%
Basra Light 2 days 62.02 +0.67 +1.09%
Saharan Blend 2 days 59.31 +0.93 +1.59%
Bonny Light 2 days 59.12 +0.96 +1.65%
Bonny Light 2 days 59.12 +0.96 +1.65%
Girassol 2 days 60.50 +0.76 +1.27%
Opec Basket 3 days 57.96 -0.76 -1.29%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 19 hours 36.77 +0.12 +0.33%
Western Canadian Select 20 hours 37.95 -0.89 -2.29%
Canadian Condensate 46 days 46.45 -0.19 -0.41%
Premium Synthetic 36 days 52.85 -0.19 -0.36%
Sweet Crude 20 hours 47.80 -0.19 -0.40%
Peace Sour 20 hours 45.85 +0.06 +0.13%
Peace Sour 20 hours 45.85 +0.06 +0.13%
Light Sour Blend 20 hours 47.90 +0.26 +0.55%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 20 hours 51.45 -0.64 -1.23%
Central Alberta 20 hours 46.60 -0.19 -0.41%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 3 days 55.49 -0.26 -0.47%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 49.25 +0.25 +0.51%
Giddings 2 days 43.00 +0.25 +0.58%
ANS West Coast 23 days 59.95 -0.01 -0.02%
West Texas Sour 2 days 46.76 +0.36 +0.78%
Eagle Ford 2 days 50.71 +0.36 +0.71%
Eagle Ford 2 days 50.71 +0.36 +0.71%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 49.25 +0.25 +0.51%
Kansas Common 3 days 42.75 -0.25 -0.58%
Buena Vista 3 days 61.88 -0.19 -0.31%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Shale Magic: SABIC, ExxonMobil break ground on US Gulf Coast petrochemical project
  • 7 minutes Aramco Crude Production Restored To Pre-Attack Levels, Official Says
  • 11 minutes Trump regrets not having added even higher tariffs
  • 14 minutes Reasons why an all-out war against Iran is unlikely
  • 5 hours Scientists and Climate Change
  • 9 hours Axis: Kremlin Hails Special Relationship With China Amid Missile System Cooperation
  • 11 hours Impeachment and Foreign Conflicts in USA Politics
  • 16 hours Rick Perry to Resign as Energy Secretary
  • 13 hours Swedish Behavioral Scientist Suggests Eating Humans to ‘Save the Planet’ from Climate Change. What could possibly go wrong?
  • 2 days It's the demand, Stupid
  • 15 mins Sales tax ups ante in Malaysian resources battle
  • 2 hours the future
  • 3 hours The Myth of Chinese and Indian Engineers
  • 2 days Pompeo: Aramco Attacks Are An "Act Of War" By Iran
  • 2 days MBS Interview: 60 Minutes Norah O'Donnel should have asked if Medical Bone Saw is Intel Agent's Standard Travel Gear
  • 2 days Activists Daub Louvre's Pyramid With Molasses In Anti-Total Protest
  • 2 days 'No - Deal Brexit' vs 'Operation Fear' Globalist Pushback ... Impact to World Economies and Oil

Breaking News:

Norway’s Gas Exports Plunge On Low Prices, Heavy Maintenance

Alt Text

Can Europe Do Anything Against Gazprom’s Push For Market Share?

Despite the aspiration of certain…

Alt Text

US To Supply More Than Half Of Global Gas By 2035

The United States is expected…

Alt Text

Europe’s Gas Demand Soars As Dutch Giant Folds

Europe’s energy landscape will be…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Natural Gas
Oxford Business Group

Oxford Business Group

Oxford Business Group (OBG) is a global publishing, research and consultancy firm, which publishes economic intelligence on the markets of the Middle East, Africa, Asia…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

World’s Leading Nat Gas Producer Is About To Get Even Bigger

Join Our Community
Gas

On September 9 Saad Sherida Al Kaabi, minister of energy as well as president and CEO of state-owned Qatar Petroleum (QP), announced that the country had shortlisted a number of multinational companies for a stake in the North Field expansion.

Invitations were sent out in August and a final decision is expected in the first quarter of next year, according to Al Kaabi. However, the minister also stressed that if none of the candidates met the criteria, Qatar would pursue the expansion alone.

QP aims to lift national liquefied natural gas (LNG) production from 77m tonnes per year to 110m by 2024.

While the country is already the world’s largest exporter of LNG, it is facing increasing competition from countries such as Australia and the US.

In order to improve productivity in this increasingly competitive market, two of QP’s subsidiaries – Qatargas and RasGas – merged in January 2018. The move is expected to save some $550m a year in operational costs.

Economic growth to accelerate

An increase in hydrocarbons output is central to broader economic projections, with stronger exports contributing to accelerated growth over the next few years.

Qatar Central Bank, citing data released by the Planning and Statistics Authority, expects GDP to expand at an average rate of 2.8 percent over the 2018-20 period, a significant increase on the 1.6 percent and 1.4 percent growth registered in 2017 and 2018, respectively.

This will primarily be driven by an average expansion rate of 5.2 percent in non-hydrocarbons GDP between 2018-20. However, the hydrocarbons sector – which accounts for around half of all national earnings – is forecast to recover from a contraction in 2017 and post annual average growth of 0.3 percent. Related: $300 Oil: What If The Attacks In Saudi Arabia Had Destroyed Production?

These figures do not account for the North Field expansion, suggesting the impact could be stronger still if plans go ahead.

Construction to benefit

Energy output is part of the economic equation, but there are also knock-on benefits for related sectors. Work to upgrade Qatar’s LNG capacity, for example, would naturally have a significant impact on the construction sector.

Indeed, in a report released in late August, US-based consultancy Dun & Bradstreet stated that the North Field project will provide a boost to construction as the country upgrades and expands infrastructure to facilitate increased LNG production. Related: Oil Pirates: The Gulf Of Mexico’s Billion Dollar Problem

Qatar plans to construct four new production facilities, along with ethane and liquefied petroleum gas production and fractionation sites, a helium plant and other supporting facilities.

The construction sector has experienced notable growth over the past 20 years, increasing 20-fold since 2000, according to Dun & Bradstreet. It accounted for 24 percent of all non-oil GDP in mid-2018.

Significant drivers were government efforts to broaden the country’s infrastructure links ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, as well as attempts to offset the impact of the Saudi-led economic blockade, which began in June 2017.

On top of efforts to construct new motorways, schools and wastewater-processing facilities, major projects include the redevelopment of Hamad International Airport, which will see annual passenger capacity increase from 30m to 53m by 2020; the construction of the Doha Metro; and the upgrade of the $7.4bn Hamad Port, which was partially opened in 2017 and will serve as a strategic import-export hub.

By Oxford Business Group

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage



Previous Post

Europe’s Gas Demand Soars As Dutch Giant Folds
Oxford Business Group

Oxford Business Group

Oxford Business Group (OBG) is a global publishing, research and consultancy firm, which publishes economic intelligence on the markets of the Middle East, Africa, Asia…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Is This The End Of The Lithium-Ion Battery?

Is This The End Of The Lithium-Ion Battery?
A Million-Mile Electric Car Battery? Musk Wasn’t Lying

A Million-Mile Electric Car Battery? Musk Wasn’t Lying

 $300 Oil: What If The Attacks In Saudi Arabia Had Destroyed Production?

$300 Oil: What If The Attacks In Saudi Arabia Had Destroyed Production?

 Trump’s Latest Trade War Move Sends Oil Tanking

Trump’s Latest Trade War Move Sends Oil Tanking

 China’s Renewable Boom Hits The Wall

China’s Renewable Boom Hits The Wall

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com