Get Ready For The Energy Price Shock

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 2 hours 71.97 -0.64 -0.88%
Graph down Brent Crude 1 hour 75.34 -0.33 -0.44%
Graph down Natural Gas 2 hours 5.105 -0.230 -4.31%
Graph down Heating Oil 2 hours 2.209 -0.002 -0.09%
Graph down Gasoline 2 hours 2.171 -0.010 -0.45%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 73.49 +10.74 +17.12%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 73.49 +10.74 +17.12%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 73.60 -0.62 -0.84%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 74.17 +0.88 +1.20%
Chart Mars US 2 hours 71.07 -0.69 -0.96%
Chart Gasoline 2 hours 2.171 -0.010 -0.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 72.97 +0.83 +1.15%
Graph up Murban 2 days 74.01 +0.85 +1.16%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 69.59 -0.98 -1.39%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 74.77 -0.06 -0.08%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 74.40 -1.12 -1.48%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 73.60 -0.62 -0.84%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 73.60 -0.62 -0.84%
Chart Girassol 2 days 74.03 -0.54 -0.72%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 74.17 +0.88 +1.20%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 3 days 68.31 +12.08 +21.48%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 17 hours 60.32 -0.24 -0.40%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 17 hours 71.37 -0.24 -0.34%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 17 hours 72.77 -0.24 -0.33%
Graph down Sweet Crude 17 hours 69.47 -0.24 -0.34%
Graph down Peace Sour 17 hours 67.87 -0.24 -0.35%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 67.87 -0.24 -0.35%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 69.22 -0.24 -0.35%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 70.97 -0.24 -0.34%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 67.97 -0.24 -0.35%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 73.49 +10.74 +17.12%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 69.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 62.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 75.59 +1.78 +2.41%
Graph down West Texas Sour 18 hours 65.92 -0.64 -0.96%
Graph down Eagle Ford 18 hours 69.87 -0.64 -0.91%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 18 hours 69.87 -0.64 -0.91%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 69.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 62.75 +2.75 +4.58%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 78.05 +4.05 +5.47%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Will Iron-Air batteries REALLY change things?
  • 7 minutes Natural gas mobility for heavy duty trucks
  • 11 minutes NordStream2
  • 17 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 hours World’s Biggest Battery In California Overheats, Shuts Down
  • 15 mins Evergrande is going Belly Up.
  • 1 hour Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 3 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 21 hours And now, hybrid electric locomotives...
  • 18 hours The unexpected loss of output from wind turbines compels UK to turn to an alternative; It's not what you think!
  • 4 hours Ozone layer destruction driving global warming
  • 1 day The Painful Death of Coal
  • 3 hours The coming Cyber Attack
  • 3 hours Is the Republican Party going to perpetuate lies about the 2020 election and attempt to whitewash what happened on January 6th?
  • 6 hours 'Get A Loan,' Commerce Chief Tells Unpaid Federal Workers
  • 2 days China Sees Opportunity As Venezuela’s Oil Industry Hits Rock Bottom

Breaking News:

China’s Gas Consumption Growth Potential “Stunning”

Qatar Plays It Safe With First Contract For Huge North Dome Gasfield

Qatar Plays It Safe With First Contract For Huge North Dome Gasfield

Qatar’s first award for the…

Two Ways To Play The 107% Rally In Natural Gas

Two Ways To Play The 107% Rally In Natural Gas

While the oil sector has…

Gazprom: Russia Has Gas Reserves For More Than A Century

Gazprom: Russia Has Gas Reserves For More Than A Century

Russia's natural gas reserves will…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Natural Gas
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Get Ready For The Energy Price Shock

By Editorial Dept - Sep 17, 2021, 12:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

Natural gas supply concerns continue to feed fears and push futures higher. As of Wednesday, the October Nymex contract was trading up over 17 cents, and Europe is in focus. 

Natural gas prices in Europe continue to rise, and U.S. prices are rallying around this, as well, responding both to European price jumps and concerns about storage capacity on both sides of the Atlantic.

Year-to-date, the key benchmark price in Europe—the Title Transfer Facility (TTF, a Dutch virtual hub)—has shown an increase of 245% and a YOY increase of an astounding 520%, based on the latest data shared by Standard Chartered. 

 LNG exports aren’t ready to step in to do anything about it. 

We have now reached a point where Americans might have to adjust their geopolitical thinking about Russia’s Gazprom-led Nordstream 2 pipeline. This is precisely where geopolitics hits the pocketbook—but not in the way that fits into the American narrative against Nordstream and the political leverage that could give Putin over Europe. 

Even a regularly cold winter in Europe will send prices--which shot up another 10% just on Wednesday--soaring much further. Anything slightly colder than the norm will be a price shock of new proportions. 

Another factor is Nord Stream itself. Prices jumped again Monday partly in response to news that it could take four months to clear Nord Stream for operations. Immediately prior to that,…

To access this exclusive content...

Select your membership level below

COMMUNITY MEMBERSHIP

(FREE)

  • Full access to the largest energy community on the web
  • A customizable oil price watch list
  • Three free premium articles per month
  • Weekly market updates delivered to your inbox
  • Exclusive offers and opportunities
Join the Community for FREE

GLOBAL ENERGY ALERT

($697 $279 PER YEAR)

  • Breaking energy stories before they hit the mainstream media
  • Top quality analysis from industry veterans
  • Exclusive investment opportunities
  • Digestible data breakdowns
  • Geopolitical insights from our network of over 600 operatives
  • Risk-free 30-day money back guarantee
Find Out More About The Benefits Of Membership
Join the Community for FREE
Find Out More About The Benefits Of Membership

Join today and receive...

  • Access to members-only content
  • Exclusive research reports
  • Our acclaimed 3-Part Investor Series

Learn more about our products





Previous Post

Europe’s Energy Crisis Is Driving Up Natural Gas Prices Worldwide

Next Post

Gazprom: Russia Has Gas Reserves For More Than A Century
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

China’s Oil Sale Is A Clear Message To OPEC+

China’s Oil Sale Is A Clear Message To OPEC+
Oil Prices Climb On Shocking OPEC Report

Oil Prices Climb On Shocking OPEC Report
Europe’s Energy Crisis Is Driving Up Natural Gas Prices Worldwide

Europe’s Energy Crisis Is Driving Up Natural Gas Prices Worldwide
Why Bank Of America Thinks Oil Prices Are Heading To $100

Why Bank Of America Thinks Oil Prices Are Heading To $100
China’s Futile Attempt To Send Oil Prices Lower

China’s Futile Attempt To Send Oil Prices Lower



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com