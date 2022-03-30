Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Germany Gets Ready For Gas Rationing

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 30, 2022, 10:30 AM CDT
  • Germany has triggered phase-1 of an emergency plan for natural gas.
  • Germany's move comes ahead of Putin's March 31st deadline for Gazprom and Russia's central bank to arrange for payments in rubles for supplied natural gas.
  • The EU and G7 rejected the Russian gas-for-rubles idea.
Germany is preparing for a potential disruption of natural gas supply from Russia and activated an emergency plan on Wednesday, ahead of the Thursday deadline Vladimir Putin has ordered for gas-for-ruble payments.

Germany triggered an emergency plan in case the supply from Russia is interrupted. The plan could see rationing of gas supply. Other EU member states, including Greece and the Netherlands, have also placed their systems and stakeholders on high alert. Italy and Latvia also issued warnings of potential disruptions.

Putin has set a March 31 deadline for the government, Gazprom, and the central bank of Russia to make the arrangements for payments in rubles from the so-called “hostile” countries.  

The Russian President—whose list of “hostile” states includes the United States, all EU member states, Switzerland, Canada, Norway, South Korea, Japan, and many others—ordered last week the central bank to develop a system for payments in rubles within a week.

The EU and G7 rejected the Russian gas-for-rubles idea, saying that changing the currency of the payments would be a breach of contract and that Europe would not be blackmailed into buying gas with rubles.

Yet, the emergency plan in Europe’s biggest economy, and warnings in other European markets, signal that the EU is preparing for a worst-case scenario of disrupted gas supply from Russia.

German utilities had already called last week on the federal government to create a system for early warning about a potential drop in gas supply, noting that there are “serious indications that the gas supply situation is about to deteriorate.”

Germany depends on Russian gas for around half of its needs, with many industries using gas and about half of all households heating with gas. The Russian war in Ukraine exposed Germany’s—and Europe’s—vulnerable reliance on gas and other energy flows from Russia. Europe has been reluctant to impose an embargo or sanctions on Russian energy because of its high dependence on supply from Moscow.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

Previous Post

EU Inks LNG Deal With U.S. To Replace Russian Gas

Next Post

Europe Is Facing Supply Disruptions As Russia’s Gas-For-Rubles Deadline Looms
