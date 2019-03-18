Gas Mergers Could Pressure Prices In Europe

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 58.97 +0.45 +0.77%
Brent Crude 11 mins 67.41 +0.25 +0.37%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.852 +0.050 +1.78%
Mars US 3 days 65.22 -0.94 -1.42%
Opec Basket 4 days 66.91 -0.38 -0.56%
Urals 4 days 64.51 -1.01 -1.54%
Louisiana Light 4 days 66.31 -0.53 -0.79%
Louisiana Light 4 days 66.31 -0.53 -0.79%
Bonny Light 4 days 67.79 -0.48 -0.70%
Mexican Basket 4 days 60.08 -0.32 -0.53%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.852 +0.050 +1.78%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 4 days 67.61 -0.45 -0.66%
Murban 4 days 68.98 -0.28 -0.40%
Iran Heavy 4 days 59.30 -0.24 -0.40%
Basra Light 4 days 69.42 -0.01 -0.01%
Saharan Blend 4 days 66.39 -0.11 -0.17%
Bonny Light 4 days 67.79 -0.48 -0.70%
Bonny Light 4 days 67.79 -0.48 -0.70%
Girassol 4 days 67.19 -0.51 -0.75%
Opec Basket 4 days 66.91 -0.38 -0.56%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 47.24 +0.70 +1.50%
Western Canadian Select 3 days 48.47 -0.14 -0.29%
Canadian Condensate 24 days 55.27 -0.09 -0.16%
Premium Synthetic 3 days 59.17 -0.09 -0.15%
Sweet Crude 3 days 53.12 -0.44 -0.82%
Peace Sour 3 days 50.52 -0.49 -0.96%
Peace Sour 3 days 50.52 -0.49 -0.96%
Light Sour Blend 3 days 53.52 -0.09 -0.17%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 57.02 -0.29 -0.51%
Central Alberta 3 days 51.82 -0.09 -0.17%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 66.31 -0.53 -0.79%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 55.00 -0.25 -0.45%
Giddings 4 days 48.75 -0.25 -0.51%
ANS West Coast 5 days 68.43 -0.05 -0.07%
West Texas Sour 4 days 52.47 -0.09 -0.17%
Eagle Ford 4 days 56.42 -0.09 -0.16%
Eagle Ford 4 days 56.42 -0.09 -0.16%
Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 55.00 -0.25 -0.45%
Kansas Common 4 days 48.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 4 days 69.92 -0.09 -0.13%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes U.S. Shale Output may Start Dropping Next Year
  • 8 minutes Read: OPEC WILL KILL US SHALE
  • 12 minutes Tidal Power Closer to Commercialisation
  • 16 minutes Washington Eyes Crackdown On OPEC
  • 21 mins Why U.S. Growers Are Betting The Farm On Soybeans Amid China Trade War
  • 49 mins Trump to Make Allies Pay More to Host US Bases
  • 2 hours BATTLE ROYAL: Law of "Supply and Demand". vs. OPEC/Saudi Oil Cartel
  • 36 mins US-backed coup in Venezuela not so smooth
  • 12 hours Solar to Become World's Largest Power Source by 2050
  • 1 day Sounds Familiar: Netanyahu Tells Arab Citizens They’re Not Real Israelis
  • 3 hours Biomass, Ethanol No Longer Green
  • 20 hours THE DEATH OF FOSSIL FUEL MARKETS
  • 1 day Can OPEC CUT PRODUCTION FOREVER?
  • 1 day Boeing Faces Safety Questions After Second 737 Crash In Five Months
  • 1 day this is why Climate Friendly Agendas Tread Water
  • 17 hours Exxon Aims For $15-a-Barrel Costs In Giant Permian Operation

Breaking News:

Chinese Refiners Set To Boost Crude Oil Use To New Record In Q3

Alt Text

The Small Asian Nation With Big LNG Plans

As global demand for LNG…

Alt Text

Saudi Arabia Aims To Become Large Natural Gas Exporter

Saudi Arabia aims to export…

Alt Text

Is This The End Of Alaska’s LNG Ambitions?

Alaska has been pushing forward…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Natural Gas
David Woroniuk

David Woroniuk

David Woroniuk is a Doctoral Researcher in Energy Economics at Durham University, UK. His research interests lie at the intersection of Energy Economics and Computer…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Gas Mergers Could Pressure Prices In Europe

By David Woroniuk - Mar 18, 2019, 3:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Gas Europe

My article in November addressed both the short-run and long-term implications of the merger between PEG-Nord and PEG-TRS, in the contexts of pricing and gas security within Southern Europe. This article revisits the topic, observing the merger’s impact on Southern European gas pricing, followed by application of these findings to the proposed Gaspool -NetConnect merger within German gas markets.

On November 1st 2018, the two virtual trading points (VTPs), PEG-Nord and PEG-TRS, were merged to form one single French VTP, titled Point d’échange de gaz (PEG), which serves Trading Region France (TRF). Many analysts anticipated an increase in liquidity and competition within the single national wholesale gas market, projecting an increase in cross-border arbitrage trade with Spain (PVB). Although a persistent cross-border premium of €1.25/MWh was available, many market participants were unable to access this arbitrage opportunity, which was characterised by the low net-flows between PEG (France) and PVB (Spain).

As we can see from Figure 1, the PVB-PEG premium still exists post-merger, however a palpable change in market dynamics can be observed. This can be further observed in Table 1, which shows that the Coefficient of Variation of the PVB-PEG spread, the standard deviation normalised for magnitude, has substantially reduced, indicating that a more stable France to Spain net flow has been established post-merger. This is further supported by the 88% post-merger increase in net flows between France and Spain, indicating that the South-West European wholesale gas markets are becoming more integrated.

(Click to enlarge)

Figure 1Right: PVB-PEG Spread in €/MWh. This has remained consistent following the merger. Left: PEG to PVB Net Flows in MCM/d. Following the merger, the cross-border gas flows have increased considerably, indicating an increasingly competitive wholesale gas market in Southern France and Spain.

Table 1: Although the PVB-PEG spread appears to have increased post-merger, this is misleading, as arbitrage flows to PVB were historically from PEG-TRS. Importantly, an 88% increase in cross-border net flows can be observed following the PEG-Nord-PEG-TRS merger, indicating an increasing level of wholesale gas market integration in South West Europe. The volatility of net flows appears to have initially decreased, but this requires validation through addition of further data points. Related: Oil Rises As OPEC Holds Off On Production Cuts Decision

Whilst this has improved the integration of South-West European natural gas markets, the European Commission has long established goals of creating a fully interconnected internal gas market (Regulation (EU) No 1227/2011), increasing competitiveness and transparency throughout the European Union.

Figure 2: The current German gas market is divided into two market zones, Gaspool, in the North-East, and NetConnect, in the South-West. The Gaspool-NetConnect merger will form a single entry/exit and balancing zone within Germany.

As such, Germany intends to merge its gas market areas, beginning at the start of the gas year, 1st October 2021, with completion by April 1st 2022. Historically, the German wholesale gas market was divided into over 20 individual market areas, which was reduced to two market areas (Gaspool and NetConnect) following the previous merger of October 2011. Related: Cuba Faces Oil Crisis As Venezuela Crumbles

The upcoming merger is broadly seen as a positive development for liquidity, transparency and competition within the German wholesale gas markets. However, some market participants see potential issues with the merger, citing the infrastructural differences within the two trading regions. The Gaspool area is configured for low calorific L-gas, whilst the NetConnect area is configured for high calorific H-gas, which is mainly transited from the North Sea fields (Groningen) or Russia.

This merger was previously discussed by regulators in 2013, with the requirement to merge underpinned by legislative amendments to the German Gas Third-Party Access Regulations (Gasnetzzugangsverordnung) adopted in 2017, where the two market areas are to be consolidated into a single entry/exit zone by 1st April 2022 at the latest.

Since the 2013 discussions pertaining to a potential gas market merger, the two existing market areas, Gaspool and NetConnect, have developed dynamically. Today they are two of the most liquid trading hubs – especially in the European spot market segment, which is reflected in the trading activities at the respective VTPs, characterised by growing trading volume and increasing churn rates.

In the future, balancing group managers operating in Germany will only have a single counterparty for their balancing group contracts, regardless of which networks they use to transport gas within the national borders. Suppliers will have direct access to all end customers and previously separate networks will form a single entry/exit and balancing zone.

The impact that the German market merger may have on European gas pricing could be profound. Given the formation of a single entry/exit and balancing zone, the cost of transiting Russian gas to Belgium, France and the Netherlands could decrease, making Russian swing capacity more competitive within Western Europe.

Ultimately, this phenomenon should provide the end-consumer with cheaper gas throughout Western Europe, whilst increasing competition amongst suppliers. This, combined with the development of Nord Stream 2, which enables Russia to provide gas directly to Germany, circumventing Polish or Ukrainian gas transit fees, should provide lower pricing to the European consumer.

By David Woroniuk for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Pakistan Aims To Become A Natural Gas Hotspot
David Woroniuk

David Woroniuk

David Woroniuk is a Doctoral Researcher in Energy Economics at Durham University, UK. His research interests lie at the intersection of Energy Economics and Computer…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

OPEC Threatens To Kill U.S. Shale

OPEC Threatens To Kill U.S. Shale
U.S. Oil Production Is Headed For A Quick Decline

U.S. Oil Production Is Headed For A Quick Decline

 Oil Prices To Skyrocket If U.S. Shale Stalls

Oil Prices To Skyrocket If U.S. Shale Stalls

 Cuba Faces Oil Crisis As Venezuela Crumbles

Cuba Faces Oil Crisis As Venezuela Crumbles

 Oil Prices Spike As EIA Confirms Inventory Draw

Oil Prices Spike As EIA Confirms Inventory Draw

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com