Energy Commissioner Calls On The EU To Phase Out Russian LNG Imports

Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 89.69 +1.17 +1.32%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 93.02 +1.14 +1.24%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 95.48 +1.09 +1.15%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.780 +0.100 +3.73%
Graph up Gasoline 11 mins 2.754 +0.015 +0.56%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 91.07 +1.67 +1.87%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 91.07 +1.67 +1.87%
Chart Bonny Light 14 days 88.35 +1.41 +1.62%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 94.09 +0.97 +1.04%
Chart Mars US 14 hours 88.67 -0.32 -0.36%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.754 +0.015 +0.56%

Graph up Marine 14 days 86.98 +0.96 +1.12%
Graph up Murban 14 days 88.59 +0.53 +0.60%
Graph up Iran Heavy 14 days 86.16 +1.19 +1.40%
Graph down Basra Light 653 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 14 days 86.52 +1.38 +1.62%
Graph up Bonny Light 14 days 88.35 +1.41 +1.62%
Chart Bonny Light 14 days 88.35 +1.41 +1.62%
Chart Girassol 14 days 89.79 +1.38 +1.56%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 94.09 +0.97 +1.04%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 106 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 6 hours 70.07 -0.32 -0.45%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 6 hours 90.67 -0.32 -0.35%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 6 hours 88.92 -0.32 -0.36%
Graph down Sweet Crude 6 hours 85.72 -0.32 -0.37%
Graph down Peace Sour 6 hours 83.22 -0.32 -0.38%
Chart Peace Sour 6 hours 83.22 -0.32 -0.38%
Chart Light Sour Blend 6 hours 83.77 -0.32 -0.38%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 6 hours 93.27 -0.32 -0.34%
Chart Central Alberta 6 hours 83.22 -0.32 -0.38%

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 91.07 +1.67 +1.87%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 85.32 +1.55 +1.85%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 79.07 +1.55 +2.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 93.49 +0.78 +0.84%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 84.72 +1.55 +1.86%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 85.32 +1.55 +1.85%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 85.32 +1.55 +1.85%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 85.25 +1.75 +2.10%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 79.00 +1.50 +1.94%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 91.49 -0.22 -0.24%

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

Energy Commissioner Calls On The EU To Phase Out Russian LNG Imports

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Sep 14, 2023, 6:39 AM CDT
  • The EU Energy Commissioner believes the bloc should phase out the import of LNG from Russia.
  • While the EU has banned Russian oil imports and natural gas imports via pipeline have slowed dramatically, LNG imports are climbing.
  • The EU bought 52% of Russia’s LNG exports between January and July 2023, compared to 49% in 2022 and 39% in 2021
LNG

The European Union should phase out imports of LNG from Russia instead of buying more of Moscow’s super-chilled fuel, EU Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson said on Thursday.  

Unlike Russian oil, Russian gas is not banned or under sanctions in Europe. But while pipeline gas supply from Russia has slowed to a trickle, Europe has raised imports of LNG, including LNG from Russia.

Russia’s LNG exports to the EU have surged this year as the bloc is now buying significantly more Russian LNG than it did before the invasion of Ukraine.

The EU’s liquefied natural gas imports from Russia jumped by 40% between January and July 2023 compared to the same period of 2021, before the Russian invasion of Ukraine, campaign NGO Global Witness said last month.

Overall, the EU bought 52% of Russia’s LNG exports between January and July 2023, compared to 49% in 2022 and 39% in 2021, according to Global Witness’s report.

At an energy security conference in Warsaw, Poland, Commissioner Simson said on Thursday, “We see that over the past seven months Russia has exported 12.4 bcm of LNG to EU destinations. Russian LNG exports may well remain this year as high as they were last year, or even slightly bigger. We cannot be happy with that.”

“We can and we must reduce Russian LNG exports, to phase them out completely,” Simson said, urging again all companies and EU member states to do their part.

In March this year, Simson had already urged all EU member states and all companies not to sign new LNG import contracts with Russia. 

In today’s remarks, she said, “I call on the European Parliament and the Council to agree, in the context of the gas package, on a robust provision to allow Member States individually to restrict, when security of supply allows it, access to Russian LNG exports.”

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

