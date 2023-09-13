China’s LNG Buying Spree Threatens Global Gas Market Stability

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 88.88 +0.36 +0.41%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 92.24 +0.36 +0.39%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 94.39 +0.20 +0.21%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.730 +0.050 +1.87%
Graph up Gasoline 13 mins 2.744 +0.006 +0.21%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 91.07 +1.67 +1.87%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 91.07 +1.67 +1.87%
Chart Bonny Light 14 days 88.35 +1.41 +1.62%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 94.09 +0.97 +1.04%
Chart Mars US 3 hours 88.67 -0.32 -0.36%
Chart Gasoline 13 mins 2.744 +0.006 +0.21%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 14 days 86.98 +0.96 +1.12%
Graph up Murban 14 days 88.59 +0.53 +0.60%
Graph up Iran Heavy 14 days 86.16 +1.19 +1.40%
Graph down Basra Light 653 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 14 days 86.52 +1.38 +1.62%
Graph up Bonny Light 14 days 88.35 +1.41 +1.62%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 14 days 88.35 +1.41 +1.62%
Chart Girassol 14 days 89.79 +1.38 +1.56%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 94.09 +0.97 +1.04%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 106 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 18 hours 70.39 +1.30 +1.88%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 19 hours 90.99 +1.55 +1.73%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 19 hours 89.24 +1.55 +1.77%
Graph up Sweet Crude 18 hours 86.04 +1.65 +1.96%
Graph up Peace Sour 18 hours 83.54 +2.15 +2.64%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 18 hours 83.54 +2.15 +2.64%
Chart Light Sour Blend 18 hours 84.09 +1.20 +1.45%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 18 hours 93.59 +1.00 +1.08%
Chart Central Alberta 18 hours 83.54 +2.25 +2.77%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 91.07 +1.67 +1.87%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 85.32 +1.55 +1.85%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 79.07 +1.55 +2.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 93.49 +0.78 +0.84%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 84.72 +1.55 +1.86%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 85.32 +1.55 +1.85%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 85.32 +1.55 +1.85%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 85.25 +1.75 +2.10%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 79.00 +1.50 +1.94%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 91.49 -0.22 -0.24%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 22 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 hours Shout out to the US EPA for sheer craziness
  • 16 hours Canada’s Carbon Capture Ambitions Have Hit A Roadblock

Breaking News:

Giants Bid On Guyana’s Long-Awaited 14-Block Oil Auction

U.S. LNG Exports to Take Center Stage At G7 Meeting

U.S. LNG Exports to Take Center Stage At G7 Meeting

U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy…

Natural Gas Fills The Gap As Renewable Power Falters

Natural Gas Fills The Gap As Renewable Power Falters

Amid challenges like drought and…

Shale Gas Boom Led To Thousands Of Job Losses In Appalachia

Shale Gas Boom Led To Thousands Of Job Losses In Appalachia

A new study on employment…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Natural Gas
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

China’s LNG Buying Spree Threatens Global Gas Market Stability

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Sep 13, 2023, 7:00 PM CDT
  • Following a record slump last year due to Covid-19, China's gas consumption is rising again, putting pressure on a fragile global natural gas market as Europe faces its own supply concerns.
  • State-owned Sinopec, through its trading arm Unipec, has issued a large tender seeking to purchase up to 25 LNG cargoes to be delivered between October 2023 and December 2024.
  • Despite Europe having achieved its gas storage target ahead of schedule, the situation is precarious, with warnings of potential gas shortages and high volatility.
Join Our Community
LNG

China is back on the spot LNG market to seek cargoes for the coming winter, potentially upsetting a fragile balance in the global natural gas market just as Europe has reached its gas storage target well ahead of the November 1 deadline.  

Following a record slump in Chinese gas demand and LNG imports last year prompted by Covid-related lockdowns, China’s gas consumption has risen so far this year compared to 2022, although it’s still below the growth seen up to 2021. 

In recent months, China has signed a lot of long-term LNG supply deals, including with the top exporters, the United States and Qatar. But China is also back on the spot market with a massive tender for cargoes to be delivered later this year and throughout 2024. 

Intensified competition from China and other Asian buyers could leave Europe in an even more vulnerable position regarding supply for the 2023/2024 winter by driving prices higher and attracting more LNG cargoes to Asia than EU buyers would have liked. 

China’s state-owned energy giant Sinopec, via its trading arm Unipec, has recently issued a tender seeking to buy as many as 25 LNG cargoes between October 2023 and December 2024, trading sources familiar with the plans told Reuters this week. 

Sinopec is looking for offers to buy one LNG cargo for delivery in October, five cargoes for November, and seven for December 2023. The rest of the 25 cargoes will be delivered one each month in 2024, according to Reuters’ sources. 

Sinopec’s trading arm may have plans to resell all or some of those cargoes later and not use them for China’s domestic gas consumption. Whatever the case may be, that’s the biggest tender by a state-held Chinese buyer to seek LNG cargoes on the spot market since February this year, Bloomberg notes

Lockdowns and slower economic growth led last year to the first annual drop in China’s gas consumption since 1990, while China’s LNG imports slumped by 20%, mainly due to reduced demand and high LNG spot prices.  

This year, Chinese gas demand increased by 5% year-on-year in the first half of 2023, thanks to higher demand in the power and industrial sectors, Miaoru Huang, Research Director, Asia Pacific Gas and LNG, at Wood Mackenzie, wrote in a note earlier this month.  

China’s domestic gas production is growing, and pipeline supply from Russia to China is also on the rise. But LNG net imports into China in the first half of 2023 also rose, by 6% year-over-year, Huang noted.

Going forward, “China will seek more influence on LNG pricing, and on the back of improving flexibility in its gas value chain, it could increasingly act as a swing market in the global LNG supply-demand balance,” Huang says. 

China’s ‘swing market’ role could be tested as early as this winter, especially if winter in Europe and/or Asia is colder than usual. 

“We go into this winter with Europe being fairly high-stocked,” Colin Parfitt, vice president of Midstream for Chevron, said at the Gastech 2023 conference in Singapore last week. 

However, Parfitt warned about possible high volatility if winter is colder. 

“My view is we’re not out of the woods yet, and we may not be out of the woods for a couple of years until this new supply comes up,” Parfitt said, as carried by Reuters. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite high levels of gas stocks and reduced gas consumption and imports, Europe’s biggest economy, Germany, is not out of the woods in terms of gas shortages, German industry and government have been warning for months. 

The supply situation on the global LNG market could further worsen just ahead of the heating season with the ongoing dispute between Chevron and trade unions over pay and work conditions at two export facilities in Australia, which collectively account for 5% of global LNG supply.    

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Western Alliance Moves Fast On New Middle East Gas Supplies
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Guyana's Oil Boom Challenges OPEC+ Dominance

Guyana's Oil Boom Challenges OPEC+ Dominance
China’s Massive Gold-Buying Spree Continues

China’s Massive Gold-Buying Spree Continues
Saudi Oil Production Cuts To Deepen Rift With U.S.

Saudi Oil Production Cuts To Deepen Rift With U.S.
Orsted Threatens To Abandon U.S. Offshore Wind Projects

Orsted Threatens To Abandon U.S. Offshore Wind Projects
Europe And The U.S. Gear Up For A Geothermal Boom

Europe And The U.S. Gear Up For A Geothermal Boom

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com