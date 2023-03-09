Energy Commissioner Urges EU To Stop Importing Russian LNG

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 76.57 -0.09 -0.12%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 82.64 -0.02 -0.02%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 82.88 +0.30 +0.36%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.613 +0.062 +2.43%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.686 -0.003 -0.12%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 80.25 -2.37 -2.87%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 80.25 -2.37 -2.87%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 83.09 -1.39 -1.65%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 84.37 +0.57 +0.68%
Chart Mars US 15 hours 75.96 -0.52 -0.68%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.686 -0.003 -0.12%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 80.91 -2.77 -3.31%
Graph down Murban 1 day 82.85 -2.98 -3.47%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 79.13 -1.28 -1.59%
Graph down Basra Light 464 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 83.58 -1.38 -1.62%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 83.09 -1.39 -1.65%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 83.09 -1.39 -1.65%
Chart Girassol 1 day 83.40 -1.39 -1.64%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 84.37 +0.57 +0.68%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 61.42 -1.16 -1.85%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 7 hours 55.41 -0.92 -1.63%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 7 hours 78.81 -0.92 -1.15%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 7 hours 77.06 -0.92 -1.18%
Graph down Sweet Crude 7 hours 74.21 -0.92 -1.22%
Graph down Peace Sour 7 hours 70.91 -0.92 -1.28%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 7 hours 70.91 -0.92 -1.28%
Chart Light Sour Blend 7 hours 72.21 -0.92 -1.26%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 7 hours 81.16 -0.92 -1.12%
Chart Central Alberta 7 hours 70.51 -0.92 -1.29%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 80.25 -2.37 -2.87%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 73.75 -2.50 -3.28%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 67.50 -2.50 -3.57%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 83.90 +0.62 +0.74%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 70.11 -2.10 -2.91%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 74.06 -2.10 -2.76%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 74.06 -2.10 -2.76%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 73.75 -2.50 -3.28%
Chart Kansas Common 8 days 64.52 +0.64 +1.00%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 85.94 +1.72 +2.04%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 7 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 11 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 13 days What Will We Do Without Oil
  • 3 days How Many Wells From 1 Onshore Rig?
  • 10 days Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 10 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 13 days 'Get A Loan,' Commerce Chief Tells Unpaid Federal Workers

Breaking News:

Energy Commissioner Urges EU To Stop Importing Russian LNG

Oil Price Rally Unravels On China's Underwhelming GDP Growth Target

Oil Price Rally Unravels On China's Underwhelming GDP Growth Target

Oil prices fell back on…

Big Traders Are Hungry For More After Huge Profits From Energy Boom

Big Traders Are Hungry For More After Huge Profits From Energy Boom

Flush with cash, energy traders…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Energy Commissioner Urges EU To Stop Importing Russian LNG

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 09, 2023, 7:11 AM CST

The European Union has managed to significantly cut its imports of Russian pipeline natural gas over the past year, but now it should stop all LNG imports from Russia, EU Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson said on Thursday, urging all EU member states and all companies not to sign new contracts with Russia.  

Since September 2022, when Russia cut off deliveries via Nord Stream before the pipelines were sabotaged later that month, Russian gas has accounted for some 8% of all pipeline gas imported into the EU.

Norway has replaced Russia as Europe’s top pipeline natural gas supplier.

For example, Norway provided 33% of the gas Europe’s biggest economy, Germany, imported last year, followed by Russia, whose share fell to 22% for 2022, compared to a 52% share in 2021, the German network regulator Bundesnetzagentur said earlier this year. 

While pipeline supply from Russia has slowed to a trickle, Europe has raised imports of LNG, including LNG from Russia.

Russia’s LNG supply to Europe jumped by around 20% last year from 2021, according to Refinitiv Eikon data cited by Reuters.

All Russian LNG exports rose by 8.6% in 2022 to around 45 billion cubic meters, more than half of which went to Europe, per Refinitiv Eikon’s data.

Speaking at a meeting of a European Parliament committee today, the EU’s energy commissioner Simson said, “We received last year around 20 bcm of Russian LNG.”

“I think that we can and should get rid of Russian gas completely as soon as possible, still keeping in mind our security of supply. I encourage all Member States and all companies to stop buying Russian LNG and not to sign any new contracts with Russia once the existing contracts have expired,” the commissioner added.

“Committing not to renew existing contracts with Russia is the best way to give a long-term assurance to our reliable partners that meaningful demand will stay.”

ADVERTISEMENT

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Big Oil Lashes Out At Brazil For Surprise Crude Export Tax

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Court Seizes Malaysia Oil Firm Assets Amid $15 Billion Dispute

Court Seizes Malaysia Oil Firm Assets Amid $15 Billion Dispute
Why Russia Finally Decided To Cut Its Oil Production

Why Russia Finally Decided To Cut Its Oil Production
Saudi Arabia’s Oil Company Slips To World’s 3rd Largest Company

Saudi Arabia’s Oil Company Slips To World’s 3rd Largest Company
U.S. To Receive 3 Million Barrels Of Venezuelan Crude Oil In February

U.S. To Receive 3 Million Barrels Of Venezuelan Crude Oil In February
Ecuador Calls Force Majeure On Almost All Of Its Oil Production

Ecuador Calls Force Majeure On Almost All Of Its Oil Production

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

The Fatal Flaw Of The Renewable Revolution

 Alt text

Putin’s Energy Gamble Backfires As Germany Secures Long-Term Gas Supplies

 Alt text

Biden Thinks Oil Will Be Around For A Decade—It’ll Be Much Longer

 Alt text

Could Gravity Batteries Win The Energy Storage War?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com