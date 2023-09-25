Winter Gas Price Rally Unlikely Despite Recent Volatility

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 89.91 -0.12 -0.13%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 93.33 +0.06 +0.06%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 94.44 -0.31 -0.33%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.629 -0.008 -0.30%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.536 -0.026 -1.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 91.40 +0.24 +0.26%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 91.40 +0.24 +0.26%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 95.60 -0.40 -0.42%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 95.73 +0.72 +0.76%
Chart Mars US 3 days 88.73 -0.10 -0.11%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.536 -0.026 -1.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 93.69 +1.06 +1.14%
Graph up Murban 4 days 95.67 +1.01 +1.07%
Graph down Iran Heavy 4 days 92.71 -0.35 -0.38%
Graph down Basra Light 665 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 4 days 94.70 -0.14 -0.15%
Graph down Bonny Light 4 days 95.60 -0.40 -0.42%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 95.60 -0.40 -0.42%
Chart Girassol 4 days 96.55 -0.49 -0.50%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 95.73 +0.72 +0.76%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 118 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 71.73 +0.40 +0.56%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 92.18 +0.40 +0.44%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 90.43 +0.40 +0.44%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 86.23 +0.40 +0.47%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 84.53 +0.40 +0.48%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 84.53 +0.40 +0.48%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 85.03 +0.40 +0.47%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 93.63 +0.40 +0.43%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 84.53 +0.40 +0.48%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 91.40 +0.24 +0.26%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 86.51 +0.40 +0.46%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 80.26 +0.40 +0.50%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 95.41 -0.12 -0.13%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 85.91 +0.40 +0.47%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 86.51 +0.40 +0.46%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 86.51 +0.40 +0.46%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 86.50 +0.50 +0.58%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 80.25 +0.25 +0.31%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 95.08 -0.15 -0.16%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 5 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Breaking News:

Chevron Getting Ready For New Oil Drilling In Venezuela

Turkey And Russia Restart Talks On Gas Hub

Turkey And Russia Restart Talks On Gas Hub

Turkey and Russia have re-launched…

Turkmenistan And Uzbekistan Boost Energy Trade With Massive Gas Deal

Turkmenistan And Uzbekistan Boost Energy Trade With Massive Gas Deal

Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan deepen strategic…

Dutch Gas Futures Dip 10% As Chevron Australia Workers Postpone Strike

Dutch Gas Futures Dip 10% As Chevron Australia Workers Postpone Strike

European natural gas prices drop…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Natural Gas
City A.M

City A.M

CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper. Both platforms cover financial and business news as well as sport and…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Winter Gas Price Rally Unlikely Despite Recent Volatility

By City A.M - Sep 25, 2023, 4:00 PM CDT
  • Prior to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, UK gas prices traded at between 40p and 45p per therm.
  • UK gas prices have increased by about 20 per cent this month as the threat of industrial action at key Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) plants in Australia loomed.
  • Saxo Bank's Ole Hansen: “The outlook still points to relatively stable gas prices ahead of the high demand season, which is still more than a month away,”.
Join Our Community
Gas

Gas prices are still expected to stabilise heading into winter despite a recent rise in spot prices on European benchmarks, energy experts have said.

The UK Natural Gas Futures benchmark rose 7.2 per cent to £1.10 per therm this morning, while the Dutch TTF Futures rose 7.1 per cent to €42.60 per megawatt hour.

Prior to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, UK gas prices traded at between 40p and 45p per therm, while markets traded below €20 per megawatt hour on the continent.

However, the price of future gas contracts for November has stayed flat and futures for December have actually fallen by more than two per cent.

Experts said this was because of declining industrial demand and recent mild temperatures.

Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank, told City A.M. the recent surge in spot prices was a short-term trend driven by supply concerns from “prolonged maintenance” at Norwegian facilities such as the Skarv gas field – a major site in European waters. Norway is the chief supplier to Europe following Russia’s squeeze on gas flows and Western sanctions on the country.

“The outlook still points to relatively stable gas prices ahead of the high demand season, which is still more than a month away,” he said.

Wayne Bryan, director of gas research at Refinitiv, believed the outlook was still “relatively rosy,” and confirmed that “nothing was really changing fundamentally, even if short term prices are high”.

He said the current trend of spot prices being higher than futures prices reflected the “bearish” positioning of investors across gas markets.

Callum Macpherson, head of commodities at Investec, noted that European gas storage levels are at 95 per cent and this would likely put downward pressure on short-dated prices in the coming months.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Nicholas Earl via CityAM

More Top Reads from Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Egypt Eyes Energy Revival With Zohr Gas Field Expansion
City A.M

City A.M

CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper. Both platforms cover financial and business news as well as sport and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Gas Production From Giant Groningen Field To Halt Completely On October 1

Gas Production From Giant Groningen Field To Halt Completely On October 1
Oil Prices Fall Back As Traders Take Profits

Oil Prices Fall Back As Traders Take Profits
Game-Changing Titanium Dioxide Electrode Transforms CO2 To Clean Fuel

Game-Changing Titanium Dioxide Electrode Transforms CO2 To Clean Fuel
Longevity Of $100 Oil Comes Down To Who’s Right About The Saudis

Longevity Of $100 Oil Comes Down To Who’s Right About The Saudis
A Potentially Bearish Signal For Oil Markets

A Potentially Bearish Signal For Oil Markets

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com