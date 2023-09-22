Libya's Oil And Gas Rebound At Risk After Historic Storm

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 90.13 +0.50 +0.56%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 93.58 +0.28 +0.30%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 96.25 +0.80 +0.84%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.619 +0.009 +0.34%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.585 -0.035 -1.35%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 91.16 -0.74 -0.81%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 91.16 -0.74 -0.81%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 96.00 -0.05 -0.05%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 95.01 -0.81 -0.85%
Chart Mars US 18 hours 88.83 -0.23 -0.26%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.585 -0.035 -1.35%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 11 hours 93.69 +1.06 +1.14%
Graph up Murban 11 hours 95.67 +1.01 +1.07%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 93.06 -0.48 -0.51%
Graph down Basra Light 661 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 94.84 -0.30 -0.32%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 96.00 -0.05 -0.05%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 96.00 -0.05 -0.05%
Chart Girassol 1 day 97.04 -0.34 -0.35%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 95.01 -0.81 -0.85%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 114 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 10 hours 71.33 -0.03 -0.04%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 10 hours 91.78 -0.03 -0.03%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 10 hours 90.03 -0.03 -0.03%
Graph down Sweet Crude 10 hours 85.83 -0.03 -0.03%
Graph down Peace Sour 10 hours 84.13 -0.03 -0.04%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 84.13 -0.03 -0.04%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 84.63 -0.03 -0.04%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 93.23 -0.03 -0.03%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 84.13 -0.03 -0.04%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 91.16 -0.74 -0.81%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 86.11 -0.65 -0.75%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 79.86 -0.65 -0.81%
Graph up ANS West Coast 8 days 96.42 +1.72 +1.82%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 85.51 -0.65 -0.75%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 86.11 -0.65 -0.75%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 86.11 -0.65 -0.75%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 86.00 -0.75 -0.86%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 80.00 -0.50 -0.62%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 95.23 -0.92 -0.96%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 9 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 5 days Can Solar Panels Regenerate Prairies?
  • 5 days Canada’s Carbon Capture Ambitions Have Hit A Roadblock

Breaking News:

Study Says Metals Mining Exposed Millions Of People To Toxic Waste

Small Oilfield Service Companies May Have Big Upside

Small Oilfield Service Companies May Have Big Upside

As major oilfield service companies…

The Case For China’s Future Oil Demand

The Case For China’s Future Oil Demand

China’s economic growth may have…

Standard Chartered Sees Lower Oil Inventory Draw In Q4

Standard Chartered Sees Lower Oil Inventory Draw In Q4

Projecting the oil price outlook…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Libya's Oil And Gas Rebound At Risk After Historic Storm

By Felicity Bradstock - Sep 22, 2023, 9:00 AM CDT
  • Libya's recovery from political turmoil is threatened by the devastation caused by Storm Daniel, leading to thousands of casualties and massive displacement.
  • Despite the crisis, Libya's oil production remains steady, even as global oil prices rise in anticipation of potential disruptions.
  • The country's National Oil Corporation continues efforts to revitalize the oil industry, with plans for licensing rounds and partnerships with international firms.
Join Our Community
Oil and gas

Oil-rich Libya has been fighting to get its oil industry back on track over the last decade, since the Arab Spring and subsequent political instability. Following the failed presidential elections of 2021, it finally appeared that Libya’s oil and gas industry was getting back on track. More foreign investment was coming in and several discoveries showed great promise for the country’s oil fields. However, a recent devastating storm has plunged into a humanitarian crisis, meaning its energy revenues and international support will be vital for its recovery.  

Storm Daniel, which hit Libya on 10th September, has left the country in a state of emergency. Humanitarian organisations estimate that tens of millions of dollars will be required to help those affected by the storm. More than 3,000 were killed in the storm and there are still over 9,000 people missing, with the death toll expected to continue increasing. The International Organisation for Migration estimates that around 40,000 people have been internally displaced because of the storm. Meanwhile, hospitals are at full capacity and are struggling to respond to patients’ needs. 

Roula Abubaker, a spokesperson for the UN Development Programme, stated, “Humanitarian partners are requesting $71.4 million to respond to the most urgent needs of 250,000 people targeted out of the 884,000 people estimated to be in need, over the next three months.” However, the long-term financial implications of the storm are still uncertain. The immediate focus is on search and rescue missions, to be followed by the provision of food, water and medical support. 

The hurricane was uncommon for the Mediterranean region, destroying dams in Libya’s eastern port cities of Derna, Soussa, Benghazi, and Albayda and causing flash flooding and heavy rainfall that destroyed much of the country’s infrastructure. The storm also affected Greece, Turkey, and Bulgaria, as well as other parts of North Africa. 

To make the situation more complicated, Libya remains in a state of political limbo with Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh ruling as the internationally recognised prime minister in Benghazi in the west and a rival government, known as the Government of National Stability, claiming authority in the east of the country. Although the two powers appear to be working together on search and rescue efforts. 

In addition to deeper financial and humanitarian implications, Libya’s oil and gas industry once again came under threat. Libya holds the biggest oil reserves in Africa, at 48 billion barrels, representing 39 precent of the continent's total reserves. This is a major source of revenue for the North African country. After several years of instability, the industry has begun to rebound thanks to greater international investment over the last year. Initial terminal closures because of the storm have so far not affected Libya’s crude output, but Libya will likely need financial support from the IMF to help it recover. 

In the days following the storm, global oil prices shot up almost 2 percent, to over $92 a barrel, as the energy market prepared for supply disruptions. That’s the highest price since November 2022. However, Libya has managed to maintain its 1.2 million barrels-per-day output during the disaster, suggesting that despite the crisis the country’s oil output may continue unaffected. 

Libya has been working hard to get its oil industry back on track over the last year. In February, the National Oil Corporation (NOC) announced its strategic plan aimed at revitalising Libya’s oil and gas industry. It also launched a Strategic Programmes Office, in partnership with U.S.-based engineering firm Kellogg Brown & Root, to oversee its implementation. The NOC hopes it will improve transparency and coordination across the sector, as well as attract higher levels of investment. 

The NOC announced earlier this year that it plans to launch an oil and gas licensing round in 2024. This will be the first in almost two decades and supports the national aim of producing over 2 million bpd of oil within the next three years. The oil and gas exploration company Zallaf Libya Oil and Gas also awarded a contract to Honeywell Universal Oil Products for the construction of the South Refinery, expected to cost between $500 million and $600 million. Meanwhile, the NOC and Russia’s Tatneft made a significant discovery in the Ghadames Basin onshore Libya, with an estimated output potential of 1,870 bpd. 

Libya is currently in a state of emergency and will require a huge amount of funding to respond to the humanitarian crisis. It is currently continuing its search and rescue mission for thousands of people across the country. Thousands more have been displaced and need food, shelter and medical care. This will likely have a knock-on effect on its economy unless the IMF steps in to alleviate the burden on the state. However, Libya has so far managed to keep its oil and gas activities on track, which will bring in vital revenues to support the country’s economy.  

ADVERTISEMENT

By Felicity Bradstock for Oilprice.com 

More Top Reads from Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

The Real Reason For Saudi Arabia’s Oil Production Cuts
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Fall Back As Traders Take Profits

Oil Prices Fall Back As Traders Take Profits
Longevity Of $100 Oil Comes Down To Who’s Right About The Saudis

Longevity Of $100 Oil Comes Down To Who’s Right About The Saudis
Oil Jumps As Crude Inventories Draw

Oil Jumps As Crude Inventories Draw
Saudi Energy Minister Sets Record Straight On Oil Prices

Saudi Energy Minister Sets Record Straight On Oil Prices
U.S. Gasoline Prices Rise On Refinery Outages

U.S. Gasoline Prices Rise On Refinery Outages

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com