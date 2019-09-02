China To Boost Shale Output To Cut Import Dependence

Community OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 54.79 -0.31 -0.56%
Brent Crude 10 mins 58.60 -0.06 -0.10%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.313 +0.028 +1.23%
Mars US 3 days 55.80 -1.61 -2.80%
Opec Basket 4 days 60.11 -0.13 -0.22%
Urals 4 days 56.30 -1.75 -3.01%
Louisiana Light 5 days 59.65 +0.59 +1.00%
Louisiana Light 5 days 59.65 +0.59 +1.00%
Bonny Light 19 hours 59.23 -0.45 -0.75%
Mexican Basket 4 days 49.54 -1.51 -2.96%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.313 +0.028 +1.23%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 19 hours 57.74 -1.87 -3.14%
Murban 19 hours 59.27 -2.23 -3.63%
Iran Heavy 19 hours 51.95 -0.51 -0.97%
Basra Light 4 days 61.84 -1.40 -2.21%
Saharan Blend 19 hours 58.24 -0.69 -1.17%
Bonny Light 19 hours 59.23 -0.45 -0.75%
Bonny Light 19 hours 59.23 -0.45 -0.75%
Girassol 19 hours 60.40 -0.54 -0.89%
Opec Basket 4 days 60.11 -0.13 -0.22%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 3 days 41.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 3 days 44.86 +1.08 +2.47%
Canadian Condensate 13 days 50.71 +0.93 +1.87%
Premium Synthetic 3 days 57.11 +0.93 +1.66%
Sweet Crude 3 days 53.46 +0.58 +1.10%
Peace Sour 3 days 51.46 +0.93 +1.84%
Peace Sour 3 days 51.46 +0.93 +1.84%
Light Sour Blend 3 days 52.21 +0.93 +1.81%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 57.96 +0.18 +0.31%
Central Alberta 3 days 51.71 +0.93 +1.83%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 5 days 59.65 +0.59 +1.00%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 51.75 -1.50 -2.82%
Giddings 4 days 45.50 -1.50 -3.19%
ANS West Coast 5 days 62.40 +0.67 +1.09%
West Texas Sour 4 days 49.05 -1.61 -3.18%
Eagle Ford 4 days 53.00 -1.61 -2.95%
Eagle Ford 4 days 53.00 -1.61 -2.95%
Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 51.75 -1.50 -2.82%
Kansas Common 4 days 45.25 -0.75 -1.63%
Buena Vista 4 days 63.23 -1.61 -2.48%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Trump regrets not having added even higher tariffs
  • 7 minutes 'No - Deal Brexit' vs 'Operation Fear' Globalist Pushback ... Impact to World Economies and Oil
  • 9 minutes Will Uncle Sam Step Up and Cut Production
  • 11 minutes Iran Is Winning Big In The Middle East
  • 4 hours It's Not the Job of the Government to Dictate Where Businesses Should Go
  • 41 mins Looks Like Khalid al-Falih was demoted ? King Salman takes away two ministries. NOW NEW ARAMCO CEO !
  • 15 hours Trump vs. Xi Trade Battle, Running Commentary from Conservative Tree House
  • 10 hours Brexit Seems To Be Assured
  • 2 hours U.S. Vice President Pence Calls For Vigilance About Russia
  • 1 hour Selected Society: The 25 Wealthiest Dynasties On The Planet Control $1.4 trillion
  • 10 hours Used Thin Film Solar Panels at 15 Cents per Watt
  • 10 hours Bakken Crude Flash Point - Will This Fuel Transportation Worries?
  • 2 hours Save the Earth: India Set To Outlaw Six Single-Use Plastic Products On October
  • 10 hours Wonders of US Shale: US Shale Benefits: The U.S. leads global petroleum and natural gas production with record growth in 2018
  • 14 hours EIA Crude Inventory drops 10mm bbls week ending 8/23. Analyst say tight supply. I DISAGREE. TOO MUCH SUPPLY.
  • 1 day China Faces Economic Collapse
  • 1 day Russia Losing Natural Gas Share

Breaking News:

Iran’s Oil Product Exports Stay Strong Despite U.S. Sanctions

Iraq’s Latest Oil Plan Could Upset The Entire Middle East

Iraq’s Latest Oil Plan Could Upset The Entire Middle East

Iraq’s new plan, backed by…

New York Times: U.S. Hacked Iran To Prevent Oil Tanker Attacks

New York Times: U.S. Hacked Iran To Prevent Oil Tanker Attacks

The United States hacked and…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

China To Boost Shale Output To Cut Import Dependence

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Sep 02, 2019, 11:00 AM CDT Shale China

China is looking to increase its natural gas production, especially shale gas output, to reduce its import dependence while demand continues to grow in the foreseeable future, a government research report says, as carried by Reuters.

Increasing conventional and unconventional natural gas production would be crucial for China to meet soaring demand while trying to cut the share of gas imports at the same time, according to the report prepared by the oil and gas department at the National Energy Administration (NEA) and a research arm of the State Council of China.

Government estimates show that Chinese natural gas consumption is set to grow by 10 percent this year, reaching 310 billion cubic meters (bcm). This year’s growth would be lower compared to last year’s 17.5-percent consumption increase, yet Chinese demand is expected to continue to grow until 2050, according to the report cited by Reuters.

The trade war with the U.S. has likely slowed China’s natural gas demand this year, the report says. Due to the trade war, China also has a tariff on imports of U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG), and due to the tariff and the trade spat, Beijing is not buying as much LNG from the U.S. as it used to.

Still, China is expected to continue to import growing volumes of LNG and could become the world’s top LNG buyer as early as in 2022, outpacing the current leader, Japan, Wood Mackenzie said in a recent report.

Related: OPEC Abandons ‘’Whatever It Takes Strategy’’, Boosts Production

But in order to reduce import dependence, China is betting on boosting domestic production, especially in the southwest in the Sichuan province, in the northern Erdos basin, and offshore.

China is set to double its natural gas production by 2040, but challenges in developing shale gas resources have led to a lower production outlook and expectations of more imports in the long term, Wood Mackenzie said last week.

China’s domestic natural gas supply is forecast to double to 325 bcm in 2040 from 149 bcm in 2018, according to Xueke Wang, a consultant at Wood Mackenzie. Yet, this latest forecast for 2040 is 39 bcm lower than WoodMac’s previous outlook, mostly dragged down by lowered forecasts for shale gas and coal bed methane (CBM) production, Wood Mackenzie said in its recent research.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Iran Tanker Nears Syria, May Unload Cargo Via Ship-To-Ship Transfer

Next Post

Iran Tanker Nears Syria, May Unload Cargo Via Ship-To-Ship Transfer

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Colossal Crude Oil Inventory Draw Carries Prices Higher   

Colossal Crude Oil Inventory Draw Carries Prices Higher   
Something Very Unusual Just Happened In Asia’s Roaring LNG Market

Something Very Unusual Just Happened In Asia’s Roaring LNG Market

 China-Held Oil Tanker Looks To Skirt US Sanctions On Iran

China-Held Oil Tanker Looks To Skirt US Sanctions On Iran

 Surprise Crude Build Reverses Earlier Oil Price Gains

Surprise Crude Build Reverses Earlier Oil Price Gains

 Crude Inventory Draw Unable To Boost Oil Prices

Crude Inventory Draw Unable To Boost Oil Prices

Most Commented

Alt text

Corn Industry Battered By Shocking Ethanol Decision

 Alt text

The Real Reason Why US Oil Production Has Peaked

 Alt text

Oil Needs To Be Below $20 To Compete With Electric Cars

 Alt text

Time Is Almost Up For U.S. Shale
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com