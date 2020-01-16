How China Could Restart The U.S. Oil Export Boom

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 58.42 +0.61 +1.06%
Brent Crude 10 mins 64.59 +0.59 +0.92%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.048 -0.035 -1.68%
Mars US 22 hours 58.96 +0.03 +0.05%
Opec Basket 2 days 65.32 -0.31 -0.47%
Urals 15 hours 59.50 -0.60 -1.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 61.66 -0.48 -0.77%
Louisiana Light 2 days 61.66 -0.48 -0.77%
Bonny Light 2 days 64.59 -0.72 -1.10%
Mexican Basket 2 days 54.40 -0.42 -0.77%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.048 -0.035 -1.68%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 2 days 64.90 -0.12 -0.18%
Murban 2 days 66.50 +0.32 +0.48%
Iran Heavy 2 days 53.02 -0.88 -1.63%
Basra Light 2 days 69.26 -1.37 -1.94%
Saharan Blend 2 days 64.92 -1.17 -1.77%
Bonny Light 2 days 64.59 -0.72 -1.10%
Bonny Light 2 days 64.59 -0.72 -1.10%
Girassol 2 days 65.39 -0.85 -1.28%
Opec Basket 2 days 65.32 -0.31 -0.47%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 37.20 +0.77 +2.11%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 34.91 -0.42 -1.19%
Canadian Condensate 149 days 51.81 -0.42 -0.80%
Premium Synthetic 139 days 58.21 -0.42 -0.72%
Sweet Crude 8 days 49.06 -0.42 -0.85%
Peace Sour 8 days 45.21 -0.42 -0.92%
Peace Sour 8 days 45.21 -0.42 -0.92%
Light Sour Blend 8 days 49.56 -0.42 -0.84%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 8 days 55.06 -0.42 -0.76%
Central Alberta 8 days 45.06 -0.42 -0.92%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 61.66 -0.48 -0.77%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 15 hours 55.00 +0.75 +1.38%
Giddings 15 hours 48.75 +0.75 +1.56%
ANS West Coast 4 days 66.43 -0.55 -0.82%
West Texas Sour 15 hours 52.47 +0.71 +1.37%
Eagle Ford 15 hours 56.42 +0.71 +1.27%
Eagle Ford 15 hours 56.42 +0.71 +1.27%
Oklahoma Sweet 15 hours 55.00 +0.75 +1.38%
Kansas Common 2 days 48.00 -0.50 -1.03%
Buena Vista 2 days 67.04 -1.75 -2.54%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Phase One trade deal, for China it is all about technology war
  • 7 minutes IRAN / USA
  • 11 minutes Shale Oil Fiasco
  • 16 minutes Swedes Think Climate Policy Worst Waste of Taxpayers' Money in 2019
  • 2 hours Iranian government can do everything to avoid attacking American people.
  • 1 day What's the Endgame Here?
  • 7 hours IRAQ / USA
  • 13 hours US Shale: Technology
  • 1 day 10 Rockets hit US Air Base in Iraq
  • 2 days Iran Is Weak and Soleimani Is Still Dead
  • 11 hours Gravity is a scam!
  • 3 hours Canada / Iran
  • 2 days Current strategy of Chinese military in hegemony conflict with United States. What is the end game here ?
  • 2 hours Gretta Thunbergs zero carbon voyage carbon foot print of carbon fibre manufacture
  • 23 hours Tales From The Smoke Shack and beyond.
  • 23 hours Wind Turbine Blades Not Recyclable

Breaking News:

Number Of DUC Wells Plunges In Latest Sign Of Shale Distress

Alt Text

Just How Serious Is The Shale Slowdown?

There has been a lot…

Alt Text

Oil Rises On Large Crude Draw

Oil prices rose towards the…

Alt Text

Florida To Buy Part Of Everglades To Protect Them From Oil Drilling

Florida has agreed to buy…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

How China Could Restart The U.S. Oil Export Boom

By Irina Slav - Jan 16, 2020, 9:30 AM CST
Join Our Community
China US

China may resume purchases of U.S. crude oil and products after the Phase 1 deal Washington and Beijing signed yesterday, Bloomberg reports.

The terms of the deal include the addition of U.S. energy exports worth some $18.5 billion this year and another $33.9 billion in 2021. The additional exports span the whole spectrum of fossil fuels and their derivatives, from crude oil and liquefied natural gas, to various fuels as well as coke and coal.

Besides the direct beneficial effect on U.S. energy exports, the deal is also positive for several LNG projects that have stalled because of the freeze in bilateral relations. LNG projects are costly endeavors and their operators need long-term purchase commitments to get the debt funding to complete them. According to Bloomberg, the Phase 1 deal will take care of that.

China gradually stopped buying U.S. oil as the trade war the Trump administration began two years ago progressed. The Phase 1 deal should change that.

Some are warning against too much optimism, however. Reuters reported some analysts believe China may have trouble keeping its end of the deal. The details of how these commitments for higher exports are to be fulfilled have yet to be made public.

The Phase 1 trade deal is generally scarce in detail. It involves an agreement on the part of the United States to reduce 15-percent tariffs on $120 billion worth of Chinese goods by half. China, in turn, will carry out structural reforms and buy an additional $200 billion worth of American goods and services over the next two years. The deal, however, will leave in place U.S. tariffs on $360 billion worth of Chinese goods.

China’s oil imports are at a record high and so are refinery processing rates. This has created a glut of Chinese oil products regionally, so additional imports of fuels from the United States might only add to the glut.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage




Previous Post

Just How Serious Is The Shale Slowdown?

Next Post

Florida To Buy Part Of Everglades To Protect Them From Oil Drilling
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Is Iran Preparing To Send Oil Back To $100?

Is Iran Preparing To Send Oil Back To $100?
Oil Prices Are Set To Slide Even Further

Oil Prices Are Set To Slide Even Further

 Canada Faces A New Oil Price ‘’Blowout’’

Canada Faces A New Oil Price ‘’Blowout’’

 The World's Most Expensive Oil Nears $100 Per Barrel

The World's Most Expensive Oil Nears $100 Per Barrel

 Mexico’s Oil Future Is In Jeopardy

Mexico’s Oil Future Is In Jeopardy

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com