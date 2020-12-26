China Grabs Control Of LNG Infrastructure In Move To Bolster Energy Security

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 2 days 48.30 +0.18 +0.37%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 days 51.29 +0.09 +0.18%
Graph down Natural Gas 2 days 2.542 -0.066 -2.53%
Graph up Mars US 2 days 48.98 +0.11 +0.23%
Graph up Opec Basket 10 days 50.78 +0.66 +1.32%
Graph up Urals 4 days 42.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 48.92 -0.77 -1.55%
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 48.92 -0.77 -1.55%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 50.43 -0.37 -0.73%
Chart Mexican Basket 4 days 46.46 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Natural Gas 2 days 2.542 -0.066 -2.53%
Graph up Marine 3 days 51.32 +1.63 +3.28%
Graph up Murban 3 days 51.43 +1.78 +3.59%
Graph down Iran Heavy 3 days 48.18 -0.51 -1.05%
Graph up Basra Light 3 days 52.60 +0.07 +0.13%
Graph down Saharan Blend 3 days 49.94 -1.14 -2.23%
Graph down Bonny Light 3 days 50.43 -0.37 -0.73%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 50.43 -0.37 -0.73%
Chart Girassol 3 days 51.75 -0.73 -1.39%
Chart Opec Basket 10 days 50.78 +0.66 +1.32%
Graph down Canadian Crude Index 34 days 32.84 -0.02 -0.06%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 2 days 32.87 +0.55 +1.70%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 3 days 47.12 +1.10 +2.39%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 3 days 48.52 +1.10 +2.32%
Graph up Sweet Crude 2 days 42.27 +0.95 +2.30%
Graph up Peace Sour 2 days 40.62 +1.10 +2.78%
Chart Peace Sour 2 days 40.62 +1.10 +2.78%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 days 42.22 +1.10 +2.68%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 44.17 +1.30 +3.03%
Chart Central Alberta 2 days 40.87 +1.10 +2.77%
Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 48.92 -0.77 -1.55%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 44.50 +1.00 +2.30%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 38.25 +1.00 +2.68%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 51.51 -1.27 -2.41%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 42.07 +1.10 +2.68%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 46.02 +1.10 +2.45%
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 46.02 +1.10 +2.45%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 44.50 +1.00 +2.30%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 38.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 53.01 +0.00 +0.00%
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

China Grabs Control Of LNG Infrastructure In Move To Bolster Energy Security

By Haley Zaremba - Dec 26, 2020, 4:00 PM CST
In recent months China has earned itself a prime spot in lots of energy headlines thanks to President Xi Jinping’s ambitious carbon curbing and clean energy goals. China is currently the world’s biggest greenhouse gas emitter by a huge margin--its emissions are almost double that of the next runner up, the United States. It’s therefore huge news and a ray of hope for all of us Earthlings that Beijing has announced that it will be reaching peak emissions in just ten years and then bringing its currently considerable carbon footprint all the way down to zero by just 2060. This is no small feat.

While this is great news for the climate and has been some truly excellent PR for China and President Xi’s administration, this development was largely unmotivated by climate concerns. China’s decision to double down on renewable energy has far more to do with energy security--one of Beijing’s primary concerns. China’s voracious appetite for energy has so far been met with huge volumes of foreign energy imports, and China is doing everything in its power to wean itself off of foreign fossil fuels and become an energy producing giant in its own right. So far that has involved making aggressive moves into largely undeveloped foreign energy markets, ramping up coal production abroad where the emissions will not be attributed to China but to the countries where China is now operating, and big inversions into nuclear energy.

Now, just this week, China has revealed the newest phase in its energy security strategy, and it involves a new state-owned and -run pipeline buying out a huge chunk of the assets owned by Kunlun Energy Co., the country's biggest pipeline company. “China’s pipeline network behemoth inked a $6.3 billion asset purchase in the latest step to bolster the nation’s energy security and break down market barriers,” World Oil reported this week.

Related: The Death Of U.S. Shale Has Been Greatly Exaggerated

Kunlun shares received a huge bump after the news came out that the company would be selling a whopping 60% stake in a natural gas pipeline located in beijing and an even heftier 75% stake in its liquefied natural gas subsidiary company Dalian for a 40.9 billion yuan price tag. The buyer is China’s brand new state-owned firm aptly called PipeChina, which began operations in October. Kunlun, too, is the subsidiary of a state-owned energy company. It exists under the umbrella of PetroChina Co., the majority owner of a Beijing pipeline and other key LNG transport infrastructure. 

“China Oil & Gas Pipeline Network Corp. is part of an effort by President Xi Jinping’s government to consolidate the nation’s major pipelines and other midstream facilities into a single firm, intended to boost competition among drillers and downstream oil and gas sellers,” World Oil elaborated. 

Even before these developments, China was on track to reach record LNG imports in the coming year. In September, Reuters reported that Chinese LNG imports were projected to grow 10%, with the nations total gas use expected to expand 4-6% this year even as the rest of the world sees its natural gas markets shrink. “China is the only major bright spot on the world gas market, where demand is set to fall by about 4% as the global economy contracts due to coronavirus lockdowns,” read the report. At this rate China will unseat Japan as the global leader of LNG imports in just two years.

While it's unlikely that China will be able to replace these imports with domestically produced energy in the short term, this latest move by President Xi to consolidate China’s pipeline infrastructure will allow his administration to bolster their control of the industry and contribute to Beijing’s long-term energy security goals. 

By Haley Zaremba for Oilprice.com 

