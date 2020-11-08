How China Is Racing To Expand Its Global Energy Influence

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 2 days 37.14 -1.65 -4.25%
Graph down Brent Crude 2 days 39.45 -1.48 -3.62%
Graph down Natural Gas 2 days 2.888 -0.054 -1.84%
Graph down Mars US 2 days 37.44 -1.75 -4.47%
Graph up Opec Basket 4 days 39.79 +0.70 +1.79%
Graph up Urals 3 days 39.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 39.81 -0.41 -1.02%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 39.81 -0.41 -1.02%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 39.36 -0.89 -2.21%
Chart Mexican Basket 4 days 36.21 -3.39 -8.56%
Chart Natural Gas 2 days 2.888 -0.054 -1.84%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 3 days 40.58 -0.24 -0.59%
Graph down Murban 3 days 40.91 -0.34 -0.82%
Graph down Iran Heavy 3 days 37.00 -1.13 -2.96%
Graph down Basra Light 3 days 41.35 -1.39 -3.25%
Graph down Saharan Blend 3 days 38.48 -1.29 -3.24%
Graph down Bonny Light 3 days 39.36 -0.89 -2.21%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 39.36 -0.89 -2.21%
Chart Girassol 3 days 40.64 -1.08 -2.59%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 39.79 +0.70 +1.79%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 51 days 26.52 -1.41 -5.05%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 2 days 29.04 -0.16 -0.55%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 3 days 37.79 -0.36 -0.94%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 3 days 39.19 -0.36 -0.91%
Graph down Sweet Crude 2 days 34.54 -0.26 -0.75%
Graph down Peace Sour 2 days 34.09 -0.36 -1.04%
Chart Peace Sour 2 days 34.09 -0.36 -1.04%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 days 35.09 -0.06 -0.17%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 34.99 -0.51 -1.44%
Chart Central Alberta 2 days 33.94 -0.36 -1.05%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 39.81 -0.41 -1.02%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 33.50 -1.75 -4.96%
Graph down Giddings 3 days 27.25 -1.75 -6.03%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 39.11 +1.05 +2.76%
Graph down West Texas Sour 3 days 32.22 -0.52 -1.59%
Graph down Eagle Ford 3 days 36.17 -0.52 -1.42%
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 36.17 -0.52 -1.42%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 33.50 -1.75 -4.96%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 29.00 -0.50 -1.69%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 42.07 -0.36 -0.85%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 15 days Retail On Pace For Most Bankruptcies And Store Closures Ever In One Year: BDO
  • 10 minutes America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now
  • 17 days Majors Oil COs diversify into Renewables ? What synergies forget have with Solar Panels and Wind Tirbines ? None !
  • 22 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 4 hours You Guys Blew It
  • 2 days Renewables deprogramming
  • 2 days Trump Brutal Truth @ U.N Left Everyone Speechless
  • 3 days Rethinking election outcomes for oil.
  • 2 days What if you can turn sewage into crude oil?
  • 2 days Most ridiculous green proposal
  • 12 hours China Must Prepare for War Says State Media
  • 4 days The Green Hydrogen Problem That No One Is Talking About

Breaking News:

UK Warning Highlights Energy Storage Importance To Renewables

Increasing Uncertainty Caps Oil Price Gains

Increasing Uncertainty Caps Oil Price Gains

Oil prices are on course…

Are Vanadium Flow Batteries The Future Of Utility-Scale Energy Storage?

Are Vanadium Flow Batteries The Future Of Utility-Scale Energy Storage?

Vanadium redox flow batteries are…

Consolidation Is Killing Jobs In The U.S. Shale Industry

Consolidation Is Killing Jobs In The U.S. Shale Industry

The long-awaited consolidation in the…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

How China Is Racing To Expand Its Global Energy Influence

By Haley Zaremba - Nov 08, 2020, 10:00 AM CST
Join Our Community

The global geopolitical power map is changing. While oil has been king of the world for centuries, it’s becoming irrefutably clear that the once invincible resource and bestower of geopolitical might will soon be singing its swan song. As the world continues a trajectory toward clean energy transition on the eve of catastrophic climate change, the concept of peak oil has become an increasingly common refrain in headlines.

Of course, the world didn’t always run on oil, and the geopolitical power map has been in near-constant flux since the Industrial Revolution. While the Middle East once held enormous power in international relations thanks to the region’s massive oil deposits, in recent years the United States upset political power structures around the world with a flood of cheap shale oil and gas flowing out of the West Texas Permian Basin. The United States’ shale revolution “redrew the global political map” by unseating OPEC at the helm of the world energy market and handing that power over to the “Big Three”: the United States, Russia, and Saudi Arabia. If you’ve been paying any attention at all to the headlines coming out of the Permian Basin in recent years, and especially in recent months, you’ll know that it’s grim business. The once-mighty U.S. shale revolution has been pronounced dead countless times now by a huge variety of news outlets as domestic production has waned over the last few years and received what seems to be its coup de grace from the COVID-19 pandemic, which caused the West Texas Intermediate crude benchmark to plummet to nearly $40 below zero in April. 

With the U.S. losing its foothold in global oil and energy markets, the geopolitical maps will once again have to be redrawn, and this time it looks like China could come out on top. Under Xi Jinping, China has made huge inroads into global power markets, in large part thanks to Beijing’s assertive Belt and Road Initiative announced in 2013. This global infrastructure development program involves Chinese investment in around 70 countries and international organizations. 

Related: U.S. Oil Rig Count Rises During Election Week

Energy has played a huge part in China’s ambitious entry into global markets. Beijing has been very vocal about the country’s lofty ambition to become carbon-neutral by 2060, and has invested heavily into growing its nuclear and renewable energy sectors as part of that plan. While Beijing’s rhetoric has been largely framed around environmental consciousness, decarbonization, and clean energy, however, it’s been speculated that this initiative has much more to do with Chinese energy security than anything else. 

Indeed, as China’s homegrown energy sector is working to become less carbon-intensive, China’s overseas Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) poses a direct threat to meeting global climate change and greenhouse gas emissions goals. According to Yale Environment 360, “BRI has the potential to transform economies in China’s partner countries. Yet it could also tip the world into catastrophic climate change.” the RBI initiative can be seen as a workaround for China to continue to talk the talk about cleaning up its emissions act while getting rich off of dirtying the air in other countries. “While China has imposed a cap on coal consumption at home, its coal and energy companies are on a building spree overseas,” Yale Environment went on to report. 

According to some, BRI also means that we could be headed into an “energy export battle with China” as the United States struggles to retain its market sector for shale exports and China ramps up its own infrastructure both at home and overseas. While China’s massive appetite for energy has made the country largely reliant on imports, Xi Jinping’s ambitious plans clearly intend to change that.

By Haley Zaremba for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Is This The Key To Cheaper Solar Power?
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The $110 Trillion Trend That Bezos, Buffet And Musk Are Betting On

The $110 Trillion Trend That Bezos, Buffet And Musk Are Betting On
Biden Win Could Cause A Huge New Oil Glut

Biden Win Could Cause A Huge New Oil Glut
Shell To Shut Down Louisiana Refinery

Shell To Shut Down Louisiana Refinery
A Wave Of Stranded Oil Assets Is Coming To The U.S. Shale Patch

A Wave Of Stranded Oil Assets Is Coming To The U.S. Shale Patch
Rise In COVID Cases May Force OPEC To Do The Unthinkable

Rise In COVID Cases May Force OPEC To Do The Unthinkable



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com