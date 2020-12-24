Inda Ramps Up Deepwater Gas Production

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 47.78 -0.34 -0.71%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 50.82 -0.38 -0.74%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.614 +0.006 +0.23%
Graph up Mars US 16 hours 48.87 +1.10 +2.30%
Graph up Opec Basket 7 days 50.78 +0.66 +1.32%
Graph up Urals 1 day 42.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 48.92 -0.77 -1.55%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 48.92 -0.77 -1.55%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 50.80 +0.74 +1.48%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 45.50 -0.75 -1.62%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.614 +0.006 +0.23%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 49.69 -0.11 -0.22%
Graph down Murban 1 day 49.65 -0.30 -0.60%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 48.69 +0.97 +2.03%
Graph up Basra Light 1 day 52.53 +1.13 +2.20%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 51.08 +1.24 +2.49%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 50.80 +0.74 +1.48%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 50.80 +0.74 +1.48%
Chart Girassol 1 day 52.48 +1.04 +2.02%
Chart Opec Basket 7 days 50.78 +0.66 +1.32%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 31 days 32.86 +0.86 +2.69%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 9 hours 32.87 +0.55 +1.70%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 9 hours 47.12 +1.10 +2.39%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 9 hours 48.52 +1.10 +2.32%
Graph up Sweet Crude 9 hours 42.27 +0.95 +2.30%
Graph up Peace Sour 9 hours 40.62 +1.10 +2.78%
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 40.62 +1.10 +2.78%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 42.22 +1.10 +2.68%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 44.17 +1.30 +3.03%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 40.87 +1.10 +2.77%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 48.92 -0.77 -1.55%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 44.50 +1.00 +2.30%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 38.25 +1.00 +2.68%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 51.51 -1.27 -2.41%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 42.07 +1.10 +2.68%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 46.02 +1.10 +2.45%
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 46.02 +1.10 +2.45%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 44.50 +1.00 +2.30%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 37.25 -0.75 -1.97%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 51.91 -0.82 -1.56%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 2 minutes U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 5 minutes “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 7 minutes Moderna Vaccine vs Pfizer "Vaccine" . Is Moderna much better ?
  • 23 mins Evidence is evidence, voter fraud by state
  • 1 day United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 10 hours CIA Death Squads
  • 11 hours Trump Kicks COVID Bill Back To Congress; Demands $2,000 Stimulus, Shreds Lawmakers Over Mountain Of Pork
  • 2 hours Trump calls for Special Counsel to investigate Election Fraud
  • 2 days Should Trump pardon Julian Assange ? How about Snowden ?
  • 7 mins The World Economic Forum & Davos - Setting the agenda on fossil fuels, global regulations, etc.
  • 2 days WSJ: How South Korea Successfully Managed Coronavirus (9/25/20)
  • 3 days Navalny Poisoning Weakens Russo German Relations
  • 3 days “Did Authorities Do Enough To Find Out Why Oil Prices Went Negative?” By Irina Slav – Nov 26th

Breaking News:

Talos Continues Talks With Pemex Over Massive Shared Oil Discovery Off Mexico

China And Iran Start Drilling In This Super Giant Gas Field

China And Iran Start Drilling In This Super Giant Gas Field

Drilling operations of the first…

Bombshell Report Pours Cold Water On Global LNG Outlook

Bombshell Report Pours Cold Water On Global LNG Outlook

Often lauded as fuel of…

The Top U.S. Shale Gas Basin Continues To Bleed Cash

The Top U.S. Shale Gas Basin Continues To Bleed Cash

The shale revolution has turned…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Natural Gas
Ag Metal Miner

Ag Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Inda Ramps Up Deepwater Gas Production

By Ag Metal Miner - Dec 24, 2020, 10:00 AM CST
Join Our Community

The beginning of production at what is now Asia’s deepest offshore natural gas field will increase the share of natural gas in India’s energy basket.

India set to strengthen natural gas production

A few days ago, Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) and BP announced the start of production from the R Cluster, an ultra-deepwater gas field in block KG D6 off the east coast of India. RIL and BP are developing three deepwater gas projects in block KG D6: R Cluster, Satellites Cluster, and MJ. Together, RIL said it expects the projects to meet over 15% of India’s natural gas demand by 2023.

What makes the find even more newsworthy is that it is located at a depth of more than 2,000 meters, making R Cluster the deepest offshore gas field in Asia.

Production ramp-up

By the end of next year, it is expected to reach plateau gas production of about 12.9 million standard cubic meters per day (mmscmd), per MoneyControl.com.

These projects will utilize the existing hub infrastructure in KG D6 block. RIL is the operator of KG D6 with a 66.67% participating interest. BP holds a 33.33% participating interest.

R Cluster is about 60 kilometers from the existing KG D6 Control and Riser Platform (CRP).

Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries Limited, said in a press release that production from the natural gas field marked a “significant milestone” in India’s energy landscape for a cleaner and greener gas-based economy.

Looking ahead

Incidentally, RIL’s partner in this project, BP has been in India for over a century. BP is one of the largest international energy companies in the country.

RIL expects the next project, the Satellites Cluster, to come onstream in 2021, followed by the MJ project in 2022.

RIL expects peak gas production from the three fields to be around 30 mmscmd (1 bcf/d) by 2023. That combined production is expected to account for about 25% of India’s domestic production. As such, the development will help reduce the country’s dependence on imported gas.

RIL and BP will get only U.S. $4.06 a unit for the new gas they have started to produce from the eastern offshore KG-D6 field even though they have discovered a higher rate in an open market auction, the Business Standard reported.

The operators had pricing freedom. However, they cannot sell gas at a rate higher than the cap the government notifies every six months. The cap for six months to March 31, 2021, is U.S. $4.06 per mmBtu.

There is also a steel perspective to the news. Essar Steel, Adani Group and state-owned GAIL in November 2019 bought the majority of the initial 5 million standard cubic meters per day of gas from the KG-D6 block, the Business Standard reported.

By AG Metal Miner.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

China And Iran Start Drilling In This Super Giant Gas Field
Ag Metal Miner

Ag Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Great Reset: BlackRock Is Fueling A $120 Trillion Transformation On Wall St.

The Great Reset: BlackRock Is Fueling A $120 Trillion Transformation On Wall St.
China And Iran Start Drilling In This Super Giant Gas Field

China And Iran Start Drilling In This Super Giant Gas Field
Energy Stocks Soar And Oil Prices Climb

Energy Stocks Soar And Oil Prices Climb
World’s Largest Oil Traders Caught In Global Corruption Scandal

World’s Largest Oil Traders Caught In Global Corruption Scandal
Oil Prices Rise On Bullish EIA Inventory Report

Oil Prices Rise On Bullish EIA Inventory Report



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com