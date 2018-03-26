Can The U.S. Break Russia’s Gas Monopoly In Europe?

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 65.51 -0.37 -0.56%
Brent Crude 11 mins 69.49 -0.32 -0.46%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.679 +0.046 +1.75%
Mars US 3 days 64.83 +1.68 +2.66%
Opec Basket 4 days 66.39 +0.20 +0.30%
Urals 4 days 67.06 +2.30 +3.55%
Louisiana Light 4 days 68.15 +1.60 +2.40%
Louisiana Light 4 days 68.15 +1.60 +2.40%
Bonny Light 4 days 70.21 +0.80 +1.15%
Mexican Basket 4 days 58.30 +0.86 +1.50%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.679 +0.046 +1.75%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 4 days 64.98 -0.15 -0.23%
Murban 4 days 68.53 -0.05 -0.07%
Iran Heavy 4 days 63.88 +0.73 +1.16%
Basra Light 4 days 65.32 +1.42 +2.22%
Saharan Blend 4 days 69.66 +0.77 +1.12%
Bonny Light 4 days 70.21 +0.80 +1.15%
Bonny Light 4 days 70.21 +0.80 +1.15%
Girassol 4 days 69.91 +0.75 +1.08%
Opec Basket 4 days 66.39 +0.20 +0.30%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 44.58 -0.05 -0.11%
Western Canadian Select 4 days 37.38 +1.58 +4.41%
Canadian Condensate 4 days 69.48 +1.58 +2.33%
Premium Synthetic 4 days 66.13 +1.58 +2.45%
Sweet Crude 4 days 61.08 +1.58 +2.66%
Peace Sour 4 days 57.38 +1.58 +2.83%
Peace Sour 4 days 57.38 +1.58 +2.83%
Light Sour Blend 4 days 59.38 +1.58 +2.73%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 66.38 +1.58 +2.44%
Central Alberta 4 days 59.13 +1.58 +2.75%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 68.15 +1.60 +2.40%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 62.25 +1.50 +2.47%
Giddings 4 days 56.00 +1.50 +2.75%
ANS West Coast 5 days 68.09 -0.85 -1.23%
West Texas Sour 4 days 59.83 +1.58 +2.71%
Eagle Ford 4 days 63.78 +1.58 +2.54%
Eagle Ford 4 days 63.78 +1.58 +2.54%
Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 62.33 +1.58 +2.60%
Kansas Common 4 days 56.25 +1.75 +3.21%
Buena Vista 4 days 71.64 +1.58 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 3 hours Does US power grid need defense?
  • 3 hours Tesla Is Much More Than an EV Company
  • 53 mins Nabors Drilling
  • 6 hours Electric Cars Destroy Jobs?!
  • 4 hours EU, U.S. - Expelling More Than 100 Russian Diplomats! For Now
  • 2 hours Kim Jong Un in China?
  • 6 hours This Will Be the Answer From China On U.S. Tariffs
  • 2 days Canada Bent On Ruining Its Oil Industry
  • 5 hours China's Yaun/Gold backed Futures contracts
  • 46 mins Bad News For The Climate: Coal Burning, And Carbon Emissions, Are On The Rise Again
  • 59 mins Russian hackers targeted American energy grid
  • 3 days Country With Biggest Oil Reserves Biggest Threat to World Economy
  • 1 day Will this pipeline tear Europe apart?
  • 30 mins Surprise! Aramco Scraps International Listing Plans
  • 2 hours White House cut offshore drilling royalty rates by a third
  • 2 hours Too much or doable - $900 Billion Annual Investments Needed In Renewables By 2030

Breaking News:

Algeria To Lure Oil Companies With Tax Incentives

Alt Text

Can The Netherlands Stay Ahead In Natural Gas Markets?

The TTF gas hub has…

Alt Text

Alaska LNG Is Finally Clear For Takeoff

The Alaska LNG project faced…

Alt Text

Solving Renewable Energy’s Biggest Problem

While renewable energy appears to…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Natural Gas
Tim Daiss

Tim Daiss

I'm an oil markets analyst, journalist and author that has been working out of the Asia-Pacific region for 12 years. I’ve covered oil, energy markets…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Can The U.S. Break Russia’s Gas Monopoly In Europe?

By Tim Daiss - Mar 26, 2018, 1:00 PM CDT Shale gas

In a statement that is sure to provoke Russian backlash, while also sending a strong message to both Moscow and European energy markets, Department of Energy (DOE) Secretary Rick Perry said on Thursday before the Senate Armed Services committee that moving U.S. energy supplies into Eastern Europe is one of the more powerful ways to contain Russian influence.

He also agreed that Russian cyberattacks on the U.S. energy sector were "an act of war.” His comments come just a week after the U.S. Treasury Department revealed that so-called Russian government actors targeted "multiple U.S. critical infrastructure sectors, including the energy, nuclear, commercial facilities, water, aviation, and critical manufacturing sectors" with cyberattacks at least since March 2016.

A report in UPI last week said that a ransomware cyberattack from the Petya or NotPetya bug targeted thousands of government and private corporate servers across the globe in 2017. The attack demanded a ransom paid in Bitcoin to release the encryption imposed by the virus that prevents users from accessing their devices. The U.S. Treasury claims the NotPetya attack was attributed to the Russian military.

"An energy policy where we can deliver energy to Eastern Europe, where we are a partner with people around the globe, where they know that we will supply them energy and there are no strings attached is one of the most powerful messages that we can send to Russia," Perry added in his remarks on Thursday.

Gas as a geopolitical weapon

The National Defense Authorization Act has said that U.S. efforts should promote energy security in Europe, stating Russia uses energy "as a weapon to coerce, intimidate and influence" countries in the region. Related: What Trump’s Tariffs Mean For Global Oil And Gas

Perry’s comments also come as ties between Washington and Moscow reach post-Cold War lows over numerous issues ranging from Moscow’s meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, its continued involvement in the Ukraine, and Syria, and its purported nerve agent poisoning of what is being referred to as a Russian double agent and his daughter on British soil.

However, Perry’s message may not be as welcome as he would like in Europe. Though EU members, including an increasingly alarmed Germany, appear to be waking up to Russian influence and blatant geopolitical maneuvering, many in the EU are still equally as cautious over American motives to export its liquefied natural gas (LNG) to European markets.

Additionally, challenging Russia’s dominance in European gas markets is no small feat – even for the U.S. which by the end of the decade will have as many as five major LNG exports projects operational, thus becoming the third largest LNG exporter after Qatar and Australia.

Russia's gas exports to Europe rose 8.1 percent last year to a record level of 193.9 billion cubic metres (bcm), despite rising competition and concerns about the country’s dominance of supply, the London-based Financial Times recently reported.

The report added that Russian state-run gas giant Gazprom, the world’s largest natural gas producer, has a monopoly over Russia’s network of pipelines to Europe and supplies nearly 40 percent of Europe’s gas. However, Gazprom has been forced to lower its prices in recent years to protect its market share in the face of moves by EU member states to buy more gas from the U.S., Qatar and other producers. Related: The Battle For China’s Growing Gas Demand

Additionally, Nordstream 2, Russia’s ambitious but controversial natural gas pipeline project, is set to be completed next year. This route will further secure Russia’s grip on European gas market share, and its accompanying geopolitical influence will be a hard task for the U.S. to dislodge.

Economic factors also come into play. As discussed last week, American LNG is at a cost disadvantage compared to Russian piped gas. Using a Henry Hub gas price of $2.85/MMBtu as a base, Gazprom recently estimated that adding processing and transportation costs, the price of U.S.-sourced LNG in Europe would reach $6/MMBtu or higher – a steep markup.

Henry Hub gas prices are currently trading at $2.657/MMBtu. Over the last 52-week period U.S. gas has traded between $2.602/MMBtu and $3.82/MMBtu. Russian gas sells for around $5/MMBtu in European markets and could even trade at lower prices in the future as Gazprom removes the commodity’s oil price indexation.

By Tim Daiss for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Russia-Ukraine Gas Spat Highlights Geopolitical Divide
Tim Daiss

Tim Daiss

I'm an oil markets analyst, journalist and author that has been working out of the Asia-Pacific region for 12 years. I’ve covered oil, energy markets…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

China Prepares Death Blow To The Dollar

China Prepares Death Blow To The Dollar
Oil Prices Up As EIA Confirms Crude Draw

Oil Prices Up As EIA Confirms Crude Draw

 The Truth Behind Oil’s Recent Price Spike

The Truth Behind Oil’s Recent Price Spike

 Scientists Are One Step Closer To Nuclear Fusion

Scientists Are One Step Closer To Nuclear Fusion

 OPEC Doubles Down On Draining Oil Inventories

OPEC Doubles Down On Draining Oil Inventories

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com