Is This The World’s Next Petrochemical Hub?

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 65.74 +0.19 +0.29%
Brent Crude 10 mins 69.66 +0.14 +0.20%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.677 +0.020 +0.75%
Mars US 5 hours 64.75 -0.08 -0.12%
Opec Basket 4 days 66.39 +0.20 +0.30%
Urals 22 hours 67.06 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 4 days 68.15 +1.60 +2.40%
Louisiana Light 4 days 68.15 +1.60 +2.40%
Bonny Light 22 hours 70.01 -0.20 -0.28%
Mexican Basket 4 days 58.30 +0.86 +1.50%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.677 +0.020 +0.75%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 22 hours 65.53 +0.55 +0.85%
Murban 22 hours 69.18 +0.65 +0.95%
Iran Heavy 22 hours 63.88 +0.00 +0.00%
Basra Light 22 hours 64.86 -0.46 -0.70%
Saharan Blend 22 hours 69.43 -0.23 -0.33%
Bonny Light 22 hours 70.01 -0.20 -0.28%
Bonny Light 22 hours 70.01 -0.20 -0.28%
Girassol 22 hours 69.71 -0.20 -0.29%
Opec Basket 4 days 66.39 +0.20 +0.30%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 4 hours 44.58 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 4 days 37.38 +1.58 +4.41%
Canadian Condensate 4 days 69.48 +1.58 +2.33%
Premium Synthetic 4 days 66.13 +1.58 +2.45%
Sweet Crude 4 days 61.08 +1.58 +2.66%
Peace Sour 4 days 57.38 +1.58 +2.83%
Peace Sour 4 days 57.38 +1.58 +2.83%
Light Sour Blend 4 days 59.38 +1.58 +2.73%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 66.38 +1.58 +2.44%
Central Alberta 4 days 59.13 +1.58 +2.75%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 68.15 +1.60 +2.40%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 22 hours 62.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 22 hours 56.00 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 5 days 68.09 -0.85 -1.23%
West Texas Sour 22 hours 59.50 -0.33 -0.55%
Eagle Ford 22 hours 63.45 -0.33 -0.52%
Eagle Ford 22 hours 63.45 -0.33 -0.52%
Oklahoma Sweet 22 hours 62.00 -0.33 -0.53%
Kansas Common 4 days 56.25 +1.75 +3.21%
Buena Vista 4 days 71.64 +1.58 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 9 hours Does US power grid need defense?
  • 4 hours Electric Cars Destroy Jobs?!
  • 10 hours Tesla Is Much More Than an EV Company
  • 5 hours Nabors Drilling
  • 3 hours EU, U.S. - Expelling More Than 100 Russian Diplomats! For Now
  • 3 hours Bad News For The Climate: Coal Burning, And Carbon Emissions, Are On The Rise Again
  • 4 hours Kim Jong Un in China?
  • 12 hours China's Yaun/Gold backed Futures contracts
  • 13 hours This Will Be the Answer From China On U.S. Tariffs
  • 2 days Canada Bent On Ruining Its Oil Industry
  • 8 hours Russian hackers targeted American energy grid
  • 3 days Country With Biggest Oil Reserves Biggest Threat to World Economy
  • 1 day Will this pipeline tear Europe apart?
  • 9 hours White House cut offshore drilling royalty rates by a third
  • 7 hours Surprise! Aramco Scraps International Listing Plans
  • 8 hours Too much or doable - $900 Billion Annual Investments Needed In Renewables By 2030

Breaking News:

Has Ford Run Out Of Gas In China?

Alt Text

Russia-Ukraine Gas Spat Highlights Geopolitical Divide

The latest gas dispute between…

Alt Text

Solving Renewable Energy’s Biggest Problem

While renewable energy appears to…

Alt Text

China’s Gas Storage Capacity Can’t Keep Up With Demand Growth

As China shifts from coal…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Natural Gas
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Is This The World’s Next Petrochemical Hub?

By Irina Slav - Mar 26, 2018, 6:00 PM CDT Petrochemical plant

Appalachia is about to turn into the largest gas-producing region in America, accounting for 37 percent of the total by 2040, a study by IHS Markit commissioned by a lobby group has suggested. The group, dubbed Shale Crescent USA, is on a mission to promote the attractive business conditions for petrochemical producers in a bid to find a replacement for coal as a revenue stream in the region.

Some of the highlights from the study are that ethane costs some 32 percent less in Appalachia compared with the Gulf Coast and that polyethylene deliveries from the Appalachia are 23 percent cheaper than deliveries from the Gulf Coast. Further undermining the Gulf Coast, IHS Markit said it had estimated that a new petrochemical plant project in Appalachia could generate US$11.5 billion in pre-tax cash flow over a 20-year period starting 2020, at an initial investment of US$1 billion. The same project on the Gulf Coast would generate US$7.9 billion, the market researcher said.

Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia are seeing an influx of investments in petrochemical production driven by the cheap and abundant natural gas. There are already 900 chemicals plants in the region, which holds an estimated 141 trillion cubic feet of recoverable gas. But these are small potatoes, even though they are creating jobs.

Late last year, China Energy Investment Corp. inked a memorandum of understanding with U.S. officials to invest US$83.7 billion in a large-scale project dubbed the Appalachian Storage Hub. The hub would include storage facilities for liquefied gas, a market trading index center, pipelines, and refining facilities. Related: Saudi Oil Minister Expects Oil Cuts To Extend Into 2019

Right now, in light of what is increasingly looking like a real trade war between the United States and China, there may be doubts if China Energy Investment Corp. will cough up the sum needed to make the project a reality, but others are already building.

Shell, for one, is working on a US$6-billion ethane cracker in Pennsylvania—the first ethane cracker outside the Gulf Coast built in the last two decades. Thailand-based PTT Global Chemical is also preparing to give the final go-ahead to an ethane cracker in Ohio later this year, spending US$100 million a front-end engineering design for the facility so far. The value of the project has been estimated at US$10 billion.

There are many industrial clients in close proximity to the Shale Crescent, mainly from the steel, chemical, and fertilizers industries, among others, which should additionally stoke the appetite of investors.

All this sounds great for the local gas industry, but the horizon is not totally clear. There is environmentalist opposition, although not as large-scale as the protests against the Dakota access pipeline, for example. The latest in the protest activity was a “tree sit” against the construction of the Mountain Valley pipeline along its route. The pipeline will cross the Appalachian Trail, which has angered environmentalists. Related: The Truth Behind Oil’s Recent Price Spike

It remains to be seen whether the protesters would be able to stop the pipeline project, but the protests do highlight a problem: shortage of pipeline capacity similar in scale to that experienced by Alberta’s heavy oil producers.

Appalachian gas is trading at a discount to other grades because of the shortage, and this is affecting producers’ performance. At the same time, opponents to new pipeline projects—regardless whether it’s oil or gas—are becoming more vocal in their opposition.

Building a gas refining industry close by the deposits would in all likelihood help producers place a larger part of their output. Yet a lot will remain to be shipped in a raw state to feed gas-fired power plants, the national grid, as well as Gulf Coast refineries. Meanwhile, pipeline protests are becoming a trend that could compromise a lot of the growth potential of the industry.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Can The U.S. Break Russia’s Gas Monopoly In Europe?
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

China Prepares Death Blow To The Dollar

China Prepares Death Blow To The Dollar
The Truth Behind Oil’s Recent Price Spike

The Truth Behind Oil’s Recent Price Spike

 Oil Prices Up As EIA Confirms Crude Draw

Oil Prices Up As EIA Confirms Crude Draw

 Scientists Are One Step Closer To Nuclear Fusion

Scientists Are One Step Closer To Nuclear Fusion

 What Trump’s Tariffs Mean For Global Oil And Gas

What Trump’s Tariffs Mean For Global Oil And Gas

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com