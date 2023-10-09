Azerbaijan, Turkey Start Construction Of Gas Pipeline To Nakchivan

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 86.36 +3.57 +4.31%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 88.10 +3.52 +4.16%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 89.97 +3.85 +4.47%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 3.387 +0.049 +1.47%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.235 +0.043 +1.94%
Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 84.25 -2.02 -2.34%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 84.25 -2.02 -2.34%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 87.65 -0.25 -0.28%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 87.30 -1.21 -1.37%
Chart Mars US 3 days 81.29 +0.68 +0.84%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.235 +0.043 +1.94%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 4 days 84.01 -1.54 -1.80%
Graph down Murban 4 days 86.14 -1.69 -1.92%
Graph down Iran Heavy 4 days 83.80 -0.23 -0.27%
Graph down Basra Light 679 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 4 days 88.44 -0.12 -0.14%
Graph down Bonny Light 4 days 87.65 -0.25 -0.28%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 87.65 -0.25 -0.28%
Chart Girassol 4 days 88.68 -0.32 -0.36%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 87.30 -1.21 -1.37%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 132 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 14 hours 61.89 +0.48 +0.78%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 14 hours 84.94 +0.48 +0.57%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 14 hours 83.19 +0.48 +0.58%
Graph up Sweet Crude 14 hours 78.69 +0.48 +0.61%
Graph up Peace Sour 14 hours 75.29 +0.48 +0.64%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 75.29 +0.48 +0.64%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 77.89 +0.48 +0.62%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 84.54 +0.48 +0.57%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 75.79 +0.48 +0.64%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 84.25 -2.02 -2.34%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 79.27 +0.48 +0.61%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 73.02 +0.48 +0.66%
Graph down ANS West Coast 8 days 93.23 -2.40 -2.51%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 78.37 +0.48 +0.62%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 79.27 +0.48 +0.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 79.27 +0.48 +0.61%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 79.25 +0.50 +0.63%
Chart Kansas Common 6 days 74.50 -5.00 -6.29%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 88.26 -1.41 -1.57%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 14 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days Kidnapped by an electric car

Breaking News:

U.S. Prices At The Pump Decline, Trend Set To Continue

U.S. Natural Gas Prices Slip From Seven-Week High

U.S. Natural Gas Prices Slip From Seven-Week High

After finishing at a seven-week high on…

Aramco Looks To Expand Position In LNG With New Deal

Aramco Looks To Expand Position In LNG With New Deal

Saudi Aramco has announced the…

Pipelines Are Limiting U.S. Natural Gas Production

Pipelines Are Limiting U.S. Natural Gas Production

Future gas supplies continue to…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Natural Gas
Eurasianet

Eurasianet

Eurasianet is an independent news organization that covers news from and about the South Caucasus and Central Asia, providing on-the-ground reporting and critical perspectives on…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Azerbaijan, Turkey Start Construction Of Gas Pipeline To Nakchivan

By Eurasianet - Oct 09, 2023, 3:00 PM CDT
  • The new pipeline is being constructed under a memorandum of understanding signed between Azerbaijan and Turkey in December 2020.
  • Once complete, the line will enable Azerbaijan to supply Nakhchivan with its own gas delivered via Turkey.
  • The pipeline being laid will have a capacity of around 2 million cubic meters a day, or around 730 million cubic meters a year.
Join Our Community
Azeri gas

Azerbaijan and Turkey have broken ground on the construction of the long-planned gas pipeline linking Turkey's gas grid to the Azerbaijani exclave of Nakhchivan.

Construction was formally launched at a ceremony in Nakhchivan on September 25 attended by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan which saw the signing of agreements on energy, transport and public housing.

The new pipeline, which is being constructed under a memorandum of understanding signed between Azerbaijan and Turkey in December 2020, and is expected to be completed by the end of 2024, will run for 80km inside Turkey between Turkey's main transit pipeline at Igdir to the border, and then for a further 17.5km inside Nakhchivan.

Once complete, the line will enable Azerbaijan to supply Nakhchivan with its own gas delivered via Turkey, ending the enclave's dependence on Iranian gas imported directly through a separate pipeline from Iran.

Nakhchivan's annual gas demand is reported to be around 500 million cubic meters a year with President Aliyev's official website reporting that the pipeline being laid will have a capacity of around 2 million cubic meters a day, or around 730 million cubic meters a year which "can be more than doubled." 

Related: Israel Cuts Off Power Supply To Gaza

That ultimate capacity of around 1.5 billion cubic meters a year appears to be borne out by documents relating to the construction tender for the Turkish section of the line which specify a pipeline with a diameter of 16 inches.

If so, that would for the time being at least put to rest speculation that Baku is interested in laying a major gas export pipeline through its proposed "Zangezur corridor" that would connect mainland Azerbaijan with Nakhchivan through Armenia. 

Speaking in March, Azerbaijan's energy minister Parviz Shahbazov suggested that the Zangezur corridor could be used as both a transport and energy corridor between Azerbaijan and Europe, but did not clarify further on whether this would include gas exports.

The status of the corridor itself is equally unclear. The notion was born out of the Russian-brokered ceasefire agreement that ended the 2020 Second Karabakh War. The ninth point of the ceasefire stipulated that Armenia would "guarantee the security of transport connections" to Nakhchivan "in order to arrange unobstructed movement of persons, vehicles and cargo in both directions." Russian border guards would be responsible for "overseeing" the route.

Related: Chevron Shuts Down Israeli Natural Gas Field After Hamas Attack

But Baku and Yerevan remain at odds both over what that means - a simple re-establishing of transport links, or a full-on corridor through Armenian territory that is beyond Armenian sovereignty.

That said, a major gas pipeline connecting Azerbaijan with Turkey through Armenia - as politically improbable as it seems now - could benefit Yerevan as well as Baku.

As well as providing a new route for transiting Azerbaijani or other Caspian gas to Turkey and on to Europe, it could also provide Armenia with new sources of gas as competition for Russia's Gazprom, which currently enjoys monopoly control over Armenia's gas imports from both Russia and Iran.

Transit and trading potential

Whether or not the Turkey-Nakhchivan pipeline is extended further through a corridor to Azerbaijan, the modest pipeline under construction already offers some potential for regional gas trading which could potentially expand gas exports through Turkey to Europe.

Although ostensibly designed to supply Azerbaijani gas to Nakhchivan in place of the Iranian gas the enclave currently uses, pipelines can be constructed to operate in two directions.

The pipeline could also simply offer to supply Azerbaijani gas as competition for Iranian gas, encouraging Tehran to drop its prices in return for being allowed to transit its gas through Nakhchivan to Turkey.

If Nakhchivan's gas demand remains unchanged at around 500 million cubic meters a year, and the Turkey-Nakhchivan pipeline is expanded to its full capacity of around 1.5 billion cubic meters a year, that would offer a potential capacity of around 1 billion cubic meters a year for transiting Iranian gas to Turkey. 

Turkey already imports Iranian gas under a long-term contract but is keen to find new sources of gas to be traded on Ankara's planned gas trading hub in northwestern Turkey, both for sale into the Turkish market and for transit via Turkey's existing transit grid to Europe.

By David O’Byrne via Eurasianet.org

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Commodity Titans Look To Capitalize On Europe’s Gas Price Rollercoaster
Eurasianet

Eurasianet

Eurasianet is an independent news organization that covers news from and about the South Caucasus and Central Asia, providing on-the-ground reporting and critical perspectives on…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Tumble As The EIA Reports A Significant Gasoline Build

Oil Prices Tumble As The EIA Reports A Significant Gasoline Build
$100 Oil Is Now Firmly Out Of Reach

$100 Oil Is Now Firmly Out Of Reach
Russia Escalates War With Nuclear Tests And Civilian Killings

Russia Escalates War With Nuclear Tests And Civilian Killings
Oil Prices Set For Their Sharpest Weekly Drop In Six Months

Oil Prices Set For Their Sharpest Weekly Drop In Six Months
Battery Lifespan Could Double With New Breakthrough

Battery Lifespan Could Double With New Breakthrough

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com