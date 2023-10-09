Chevron Shuts Down Israeli Natural Gas Field After Hamas Attack

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 86.39 +3.60 +4.35%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 87.94 +3.36 +3.97%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 89.05 +2.93 +3.40%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 3.377 +0.039 +1.17%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.245 +0.053 +2.40%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 84.25 -2.02 -2.34%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 84.25 -2.02 -2.34%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 87.65 -0.25 -0.28%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 87.30 -1.21 -1.37%
Chart Mars US 3 days 81.29 +0.68 +0.84%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.245 +0.053 +2.40%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 3 days 84.01 -1.54 -1.80%
Graph down Murban 3 days 86.14 -1.69 -1.92%
Graph down Iran Heavy 3 days 83.80 -0.23 -0.27%
Graph down Basra Light 678 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 3 days 88.44 -0.12 -0.14%
Graph down Bonny Light 3 days 87.65 -0.25 -0.28%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 87.65 -0.25 -0.28%
Chart Girassol 3 days 88.68 -0.32 -0.36%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 87.30 -1.21 -1.37%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 131 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 9 hours 61.89 +0.48 +0.78%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 9 hours 84.94 +0.48 +0.57%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 9 hours 83.19 +0.48 +0.58%
Graph up Sweet Crude 9 hours 78.69 +0.48 +0.61%
Graph up Peace Sour 9 hours 75.29 +0.48 +0.64%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 75.29 +0.48 +0.64%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 77.89 +0.48 +0.62%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 84.54 +0.48 +0.57%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 75.79 +0.48 +0.64%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 84.25 -2.02 -2.34%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 79.27 +0.48 +0.61%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 73.02 +0.48 +0.66%
Graph down ANS West Coast 7 days 93.23 -2.40 -2.51%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 78.37 +0.48 +0.62%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 79.27 +0.48 +0.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 79.27 +0.48 +0.61%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 79.25 +0.50 +0.63%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 74.50 -5.00 -6.29%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 88.26 -1.41 -1.57%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 14 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days Kidnapped by an electric car

Breaking News:

Russia Resumes Diesel Exports By Sea After Easing The Ban

How Effective Are Electric Vehicles In Reducing Emissions?

How Effective Are Electric Vehicles In Reducing Emissions?

Rystad Energy research indicates that,…

Clash Over Electric Vehicle Battery Plants Stall UAW Negotiations

Clash Over Electric Vehicle Battery Plants Stall UAW Negotiations

The CEOs of Ford and…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Chevron Shuts Down Israeli Natural Gas Field After Hamas Attack

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Oct 09, 2023, 8:32 AM CDT

Following this weekend’s attack by Hamas on Israel, Chevron, the operator of the Tamar gas field offshore southern Israel, has shut down production at the field per instructions from the Israeli energy ministry.      

“Chevron Mediterranean Limited was instructed by Israel’s Ministry of Energy to shut in production at the Tamar Production Platform,” the local unit of the U.S. supermajor said in a statement carried by Reuters.   

Chevron Mediterranean Limited operates Tamar and has a 25% stake in the field, alongside Isramco (28.75%), Tamar Petroleum (16.75%), Mubadala Energy (11%), Tamar Investment 2 (11%), Dor Gas (4%), and Everest (3.5%).

At Tamar, six production wells produce volumes of natural gas ranging from 7.1 to 8.5 million cubic meters per day each. Most of the natural gas processing takes place on the Tamar platform situated 24 kilometers (15 miles) west of Ashkelon. Tamar supplies 70% of Israel's energy consumption needs for electricity generation, Chevron says.  

Chevron has an interest in another gas field offshore Israel, the Leviathan gas field, the biggest energy project in Israel ever, after it bought Noble Energy.

While Tamar was ordered shut after the Hamas attack on Israel, the giant Leviathan field continues to operate normally, Chevron said on Monday.

After the shutdown of the Tamar field, Israel will seek alternative sources to meet its energy needs, the Israeli energy ministry said.

Following the surprise attack on Saturday, Israel declared war on Hamas and began retaliation on the Gaza Strip, while cutting off power supply to the Palestinian territories.

The weekend attack on Israel and the continued fighting between Hamas and Israel sent oil prices jumping by $4 a barrel early in Asian trade on Monday.

The price surge follows the biggest attack on Israel in years, after in the early hours of Saturday Hamas fighters entered the country by land, sea, and even air, and attacked Israeli towns.  

ADVERTISEMENT

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

OPEC Says Oil Industry Needs $14 Trillion Of Investment By 2045

Next Post

Russia Resumes Diesel Exports By Sea After Easing The Ban

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

New Study Debunks Heat Pump Propaganda

New Study Debunks Heat Pump Propaganda
Saudi Arabia May Start Unwinding Its Production Cuts Sooner Than Expected

Saudi Arabia May Start Unwinding Its Production Cuts Sooner Than Expected
JPMorgan Analyst Sees Energy Supercycle With Oil As High As $150

JPMorgan Analyst Sees Energy Supercycle With Oil As High As $150
Surprise Crude Build Ends Gains For Oil

Surprise Crude Build Ends Gains For Oil
Trans Mountain Pipeline Capacity Set To Triple

Trans Mountain Pipeline Capacity Set To Triple

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

ThinkTank: U.S. Should Focus On Lowering Oil Demand, Not Production

 Alt text

$100 Oil Is Bad For The Economy (And For OPEC+)

 Alt text

Michael Bloomberg Pledges Another $500 Million To “Finish The Job On Coal”

 Alt text

At What Level Will Saudi Arabia And Russia Stop Pushing Oil Prices Higher?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com