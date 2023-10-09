Israel Cuts Off Power Supply To Gaza

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 86.46 +3.67 +4.43%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 88.02 +3.44 +4.07%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 89.48 +3.36 +3.90%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 3.378 +0.040 +1.20%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.240 +0.048 +2.17%
Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 84.25 -2.02 -2.34%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 84.25 -2.02 -2.34%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 87.65 -0.25 -0.28%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 87.30 -1.21 -1.37%
Chart Mars US 3 days 81.29 +0.68 +0.84%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.240 +0.048 +2.17%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 4 days 84.01 -1.54 -1.80%
Graph down Murban 4 days 86.14 -1.69 -1.92%
Graph down Iran Heavy 4 days 83.80 -0.23 -0.27%
Graph down Basra Light 678 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 4 days 88.44 -0.12 -0.14%
Graph down Bonny Light 4 days 87.65 -0.25 -0.28%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 87.65 -0.25 -0.28%
Chart Girassol 4 days 88.68 -0.32 -0.36%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 87.30 -1.21 -1.37%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 132 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 12 hours 61.89 +0.48 +0.78%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 12 hours 84.94 +0.48 +0.57%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 12 hours 83.19 +0.48 +0.58%
Graph up Sweet Crude 12 hours 78.69 +0.48 +0.61%
Graph up Peace Sour 12 hours 75.29 +0.48 +0.64%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 75.29 +0.48 +0.64%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 77.89 +0.48 +0.62%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 84.54 +0.48 +0.57%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 75.79 +0.48 +0.64%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 84.25 -2.02 -2.34%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 79.27 +0.48 +0.61%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 73.02 +0.48 +0.66%
Graph down ANS West Coast 8 days 93.23 -2.40 -2.51%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 78.37 +0.48 +0.62%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 79.27 +0.48 +0.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 79.27 +0.48 +0.61%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 79.25 +0.50 +0.63%
Chart Kansas Common 6 days 74.50 -5.00 -6.29%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 88.26 -1.41 -1.57%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days Kidnapped by an electric car

Breaking News:

Israel Cuts Off Power Supply To Gaza

The Permian Oil Boom Isn’t Over Just Yet

The Permian Oil Boom Isn’t Over Just Yet

Despite concerns about declining productivity,…

WTO Forecasts Global Trade Slowdown Amid Economic Headwinds

WTO Forecasts Global Trade Slowdown Amid Economic Headwinds

The WTO predicts a significant…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Israel Cuts Off Power Supply To Gaza

By Alex Kimani - Oct 09, 2023, 12:30 PM CDT

The Israeli government has ordered its state-run electricity company to halt power supply to the Gaza Strip days after Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a surprise attack on the country. 

The Israeli prime minister's office has revealed that the security cabinet has approved several steps to destroy military and governmental capabilities of Hamas and Islamic Jihad "for many years," including cutting fuel and electricity supplies as well as entry of goods into the Israel-occupied landlocked territory.

"I have signed an order instructing (Israel) Electric Company to stop the electricity supply to Gaza," AFP quoted Energy Minister Israel Katz saying in a statement. 

Meanwhile, U.S. President Joe Biden has said that Israel has the right to defend itself and warned against hostile nations taking advantage of the latest attacks "This is not a moment for any party hostile to Israel to exploit these attacks to seek advantage. The world is watching," Biden said on national television. A senior Biden administration has revealed that the United States is currently engrossed in intense talks with Israel about its particular needs, noting that Washington always shares timely intelligence.

Israel has launched retaliatory attacks against Gaza and Lebanon after suffering its worst security and intelligence failure since the Yom Kippur war half a century ago. Both sides have suffered heavy casualties with 1,200 dead, including nine Americans, and many more injured. Hamas and the smaller Islamic Jihad group have claimed to have taken captive more than 130 people from inside Israel and brought them into Gaza.

It’s going to be interesting to see how the region’s energy situation will unfold after this catastrophe. Back in August, French energy group TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE)  set the first drilling rig at its location in the Mediterranean Sea off Lebanon’s coast near Israel’s border with the country looking to commence operations in search for gas. The cash-strapped nation hopes that future gas sales could help the country pull out of its deep financial crisis that has seen the local currency lose more than 98% of its value.

"The arrival of the equipment marks an important step in the preparation of the drilling of the exploration well in Block 9, which will begin towards the end of August 2023," TotalEnergies said in a statement. TotalEnergies leads a consortium of energy companies working on the offshore project, which includes Italian oil and gas giant Eni S.p.A.(NYSE:E) as well as state-owned QatarEnergy.

The drilling operations come after a landmark U.S.-brokered agreement last year that saw Lebanon and Israel establish a maritime border for the first time ever. Back in May, Lebanon’s Energy Minister Walid Fayad said they hope to determine whether the exploratory block has recoverable gas reserves by the end of the current year.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Why Tin Prices Continue To Decline

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

New Study Debunks Heat Pump Propaganda

New Study Debunks Heat Pump Propaganda
Saudi Arabia May Start Unwinding Its Production Cuts Sooner Than Expected

Saudi Arabia May Start Unwinding Its Production Cuts Sooner Than Expected
JPMorgan Analyst Sees Energy Supercycle With Oil As High As $150

JPMorgan Analyst Sees Energy Supercycle With Oil As High As $150
Surprise Crude Build Ends Gains For Oil

Surprise Crude Build Ends Gains For Oil
Trans Mountain Pipeline Capacity Set To Triple

Trans Mountain Pipeline Capacity Set To Triple

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

ThinkTank: U.S. Should Focus On Lowering Oil Demand, Not Production

 Alt text

$100 Oil Is Bad For The Economy (And For OPEC+)

 Alt text

Michael Bloomberg Pledges Another $500 Million To “Finish The Job On Coal”

 Alt text

At What Level Will Saudi Arabia And Russia Stop Pushing Oil Prices Higher?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com