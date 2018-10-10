Prices Soar As Natural Gas Inventories Hit Decade Low

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 72.65 -0.52 -0.71%
Brent Crude 1 hour 83.09 -1.91 -2.25%
Natural Gas 11 mins 3.266 -0.018 -0.55%
Mars US 1 hour 78.37 -1.59 -1.99%
Opec Basket 2 days 83.17 +1.29 +1.58%
Urals 18 hours 81.50 +0.28 +0.34%
Louisiana Light 2 days 83.73 +0.96 +1.16%
Louisiana Light 2 days 83.73 +0.96 +1.16%
Bonny Light 18 hours 85.02 -1.70 -1.96%
Mexican Basket 2 days 77.36 +0.81 +1.06%
Natural Gas 11 mins 3.266 -0.018 -0.55%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 18 hours 84.03 +0.81 +0.97%
Murban 18 hours 85.24 +0.55 +0.65%
Iran Heavy 18 hours 79.19 -1.63 -2.02%
Basra Light 18 hours 81.84 -2.61 -3.09%
Saharan Blend 18 hours 82.85 -2.08 -2.45%
Bonny Light 18 hours 85.02 -1.70 -1.96%
Bonny Light 18 hours 85.02 -1.70 -1.96%
Girassol 18 hours 82.09 -2.48 -2.93%
Opec Basket 2 days 83.17 +1.29 +1.58%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 30.84 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 25.96 +6.67 +34.58%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 65.96 +0.67 +1.03%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 75.11 +0.67 +0.90%
Sweet Crude 2 days 47.96 +5.67 +13.41%
Peace Sour 2 days 42.46 +6.17 +17.00%
Peace Sour 2 days 42.46 +6.17 +17.00%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 61.96 +4.17 +7.22%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 51.96 +5.17 +11.05%
Central Alberta 2 days 41.96 +5.67 +15.62%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 83.73 +0.96 +1.16%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 69.75 -2.00 -2.79%
Giddings 18 hours 63.50 -2.00 -3.05%
ANS West Coast 3 days 83.36 -0.15 -0.18%
West Texas Sour 18 hours 67.12 -1.79 -2.60%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 71.07 -1.79 -2.46%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 71.07 -1.79 -2.46%
Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 69.62 -1.79 -2.51%
Kansas Common 2 days 65.25 +0.75 +1.16%
Buena Vista 2 days 83.72 +0.67 +0.81%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 6 minutes Iranian Sanctions - What Are The Facts?
  • 10 minutes How High Can Oil Prices Rise? (Part 2 of my previous thread)
  • 14 minutes World’s Oil Traders Face Off Over Price Outlook As Iran Sanctions Near
  • 25 mins WTI @ $75.75, headed for $64 - 67
  • 11 hours IMF Cuts Global Growth Outlook, Oil Falls
  • 11 hours Google Under Investigation: U.S., European Regulators Investigating Google Glitch
  • 12 hours Texas Coal Plant To Shut Down by 2020
  • 5 hours Tesla Sued By Nevada Over Unpaid Taxes
  • 19 hours ChargePoint and EVBox Pave the Way for Fully Electric Future
  • 7 hours U.S. - Saudi Arabia: President Trump Says Saudi Arabia's King Wouldn't Survive "Two Weeks" Without U.S. Backing
  • 7 hours UN Report Suggests USD $240 Per Gallon Gasoline Tax to Fight Global Warming
  • 7 hours Strong USD is a bigger problem than high oil prices
  • 24 hours World to Install Over One Trillion Watts of Clean Energy by 2023
  • 21 hours Oil stocks are heating up again! What's on your Watchlist?
  • 15 hours Get on Those Bicycles to Save the World
  • 4 hours Irrational Oil Market - WTI climbs after 8 million barrel build

Breaking News:

Oil Slides After API Reports Huge Crude Build

Alt Text

What Is Behind Tajikistan’s Skyrocketing Fuel Prices?

Tajikistan’s fuel business is largely…

Alt Text

Oil-Rich Venezuela Is Out Of Gasoline

Iván Freites, a secretary of…

Alt Text

New Importers Keep LNG Markets Tight

While increased LNG demand from…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Gas Prices
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Prices Soar As Natural Gas Inventories Hit Decade Low

By Nick Cunningham - Oct 10, 2018, 6:00 PM CDT shale gas

Natural gas prices have spiked over the last few weeks as U.S. inventories run low ahead of the peak winter heating season.

Nymex natural gas prices have jumped nearly 15 percent over the past month, rising to roughly $3.30 per million Btu (MMBtu). The market has clearly grown a little concerned about adequate supplies heading into the winter and that is reflected in natural gas prices rising to their highest point since the beginning of the year.

For the week ending on September 28, natural gas inventories stood at 2,866 billion cubic feet (Bcf), or 636 Bcf lower than at the same point a year earlier, as well as 607 Bcf below the five-year average.



Inventories dropped to extraordinarily low levels last winter as much of North America became enveloped in exceptionally cold weather. As tens of millions of people cranked up the heat, the U.S. burned through record levels of natural gas. That stood in stark contrast to the year earlier, when a much milder winter led to above-average levels of gas in storage.

Natural gas markets are cyclical, with a buildup in storage between April and November – the so-called “injection season” – and steep drawdowns during the winter. The stockpiling during injection season is necessary to provide enough supply to consumers for winter heating needs.

But the problem is that the U.S. is currently on track to finish up the injection season with the lowest level of gas sitting in storage in 13 years. Even though demand sees seasonal peaks and valleys, consumption is rising on a structural basis as more coal plants shut down and more gas is exported in the form of LNG. Related: The Overlooked Giant In Renewables

That trajectory has been clear for much of 2018, but up until only recently, traders were not concerned about shortages. Natural gas production continues to soar, and several new pipelines in the Appalachia region are expected to unlock new markets, allowing drillers to produce eve more natural gas. For example, just days ago, the Atlantic Sunrise pipeline came online, connecting more Marcellus shale gas to the U.S. south. Investors saw this as a boon to natural gas drillers – Cabot Oil & Gas saw its share price jump on the news since it can now ship more gas out of the Marcellus.

In short, despite low inventories, traders have not been concerned about the natural gas supply/demand balance heading into winter. That is, until recently.

Record power burn over the last few weeks from unseasonably high temperatures put more strain on inventories. According to S&P Global Platts, U.S. gas demand has averaged 72.5 Bcf/d since September 1, up 9 percent over the same period last year. Adding to the market pressure is a series of nuclear outages, pushing more gas-fired power plants into service. Overall, U.S. power burn is at a record high so far in October. Related: Goldman: The Oil Market Can Handle Iran Outages

Compounding matters, temperatures in the U.S. Midwest and Northeast are about to plunge, dropping from the mid-80s F in many places down to the mid-50s F or even mid-40s F. It’s almost as if we are going to flip directly from summer to winter, bypassing the low-demand period of autumn. The pressure on supply does not bode well since we haven’t even entered the drawdown season yet.

Nevertheless, this does not mean that a price spike is inevitable. “Because the factors that drove cash market strength over the past month – namely, a very warm September and multi-year highs in nuclear outages – are temporary, we believe cash prices will come back down to earth once these fundamental supports wear off,” Barclays analysts wrote in an October 4 note. “We remain bearish versus NYMEX futures, but we have raised our 4Q18 and 2019 forecasts to $2.95 and $2.72, respectively, to reflect lower storage.”

However, the investment bank acknowledged that with inventories at their lowest level in more than a decade, the market has “very little cushion to withstand weather demand swings,” leaving pricing risk skewed to the upside. Volatility is on the rise and the market will “balance on a knife’s edge in almost any weather scenario,” the bank concluded.

By Nick Cunningham of Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Lower Gas Prices Are Right Around The Corner
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

New Breakthrough Could Slash Solar Prices To New Lows

New Breakthrough Could Slash Solar Prices To New Lows
This Country Strengthens Ties With Iran As U.S. Sanctions Loom

This Country Strengthens Ties With Iran As U.S. Sanctions Loom

 Why The Oil Price Rally May Soon End

Why The Oil Price Rally May Soon End

 US Demands For More Oil Could Backfire

US Demands For More Oil Could Backfire

 What’s Next For Oil Prices?

What’s Next For Oil Prices?

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com