Will The Fed Bail Out Struggling U.S. Oil Companies?

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 16.54 +0.04 +0.24%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 21.22 -0.11 -0.52%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.763 -0.052 -2.87%
Graph up Mars US 16 hours 18.90 +6.62 +53.91%
Graph up Opec Basket 1 day 15.23 +3.01 +24.63%
Graph up Urals 1 day 18.45 +0.70 +3.94%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 21.06 -30.08 -58.82%
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 21.06 -30.08 -58.82%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 17.28 +2.34 +15.66%
Chart Mexican Basket 1 day 8.540 +1.350 +18.78%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.763 -0.052 -2.87%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 18.95 +4.48 +30.96%
Graph up Murban 1 day 19.04 +4.72 +32.96%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 13.27 +1.74 +15.09%
Graph up Basra Light 1 day 25.47 +1.20 +4.94%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 14.22 +2.15 +17.81%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 17.28 +2.34 +15.66%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 17.28 +2.34 +15.66%
Chart Girassol 1 day 17.55 +2.04 +13.15%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 15.23 +3.01 +24.63%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 10.40 +0.05 +0.48%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 9 hours 1.100 +2.720 +-167.90%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 9 hours 17.35 +2.72 +18.59%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 9 hours 16.90 +2.72 +19.18%
Graph up Sweet Crude 9 hours 12.25 +2.72 +28.54%
Graph up Peace Sour 9 hours 6.500 +2.720 +71.96%
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 6.500 +2.720 +71.96%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 10.75 +2.72 +33.87%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 15.50 +2.72 +21.28%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 7.000 +2.720 +63.55%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 21.06 -30.08 -58.82%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 13.00 +2.75 +26.83%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 6.750 +2.750 +68.75%
Graph up ANS West Coast 2 days 10.08 +1.07 +11.88%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 10.45 +2.72 +35.19%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 14.40 +2.72 +23.29%
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 14.40 +2.72 +23.29%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 13.00 +2.75 +26.83%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 6.750 +2.750 +68.75%
Chart Buena Vista 1 day 20.03 +0.72 +3.73%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Why do oilfields take damage when production is paused?
  • 5 minutes A government-funded analysis found hydroxychloroquine ineffective for COVID-19, increases risk of death
  • 8 minutes Saudis may reroute oil currently on its way to United States
  • 11 minutes The Blind Leading the Blind
  • 3 hours Hot mic at White House Covid press briefing. "Everybody here's been vaccinated anyway."
  • 4 hours Pew Poll: 90% of U.S. believes China is threat.
  • 4 hours Cognitive Dissonance
  • 17 mins 2,500 oil and gas workers in Texas lose their jobs in 10-day span
  • 54 mins SARS-CoV-2 Mortality is Distorted - - - SouthFront
  • 7 mins Trumps Oil Industry....
  • 4 hours European Union is Dead but Does Not Yet Know It
  • 12 hours Natural gas price to spike when USA is out of the market
  • 3 hours Peaceful rebellions against overreaching restrictions by *elected* Governors
  • 14 hours A New Solar-Panel Plant Could Have Capacity to Meet Half of Global Demand
  • 13 hours Why does most of the civilized world look at all of the Middle East Countries as hell on earth.
  • 17 hours Russian oil strategy - very good report made by OIES

Breaking News:

Oil Giant Shutters North Dakota Crude Production

Alt Text

Oil Market Crash Could Lead To Mass Bankruptcies

After U.S. crude oil fell…

Alt Text

How The COVID-19 Plastic Boom Could Save The Oil Industry

The struggling plastics industry has…

Alt Text

Would Trump Actually Pay Oil Producers Not To Pump?

As the COVID-19 fueled oil…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Will The Fed Bail Out Struggling U.S. Oil Companies?

By Irina Slav - Apr 24, 2020, 10:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community
White House

The Department of Treasury may set up a lending fund for oil companies, Secretary Steven Mnuchin told Bloomberg this week, adding that there was nothing final yet.

“One of the components we’re looking at is providing a lending facility for the industry,” Mnuchin said. “We’re looking at a lot of different options, and we have not made any conclusions.”

Besides direct loans—which the Federal Reserve would implement—the federal government may also buy stakes in some oil companies in addition to providing loans. It could also ask these companies to reduce production, according to a Bloomberg source.  

The larger oil companies that hold an investment-grade rating would either have to fend for themselves on the debt market or take advantage of the loan program that the Fed has set up for small businesses, even if they are not exactly small businesses. The actual small businesses, in the meantime, are asking the Fed to adjust the rules of the loan program to allow them to use the funds to pay off existing debt.

Investment-grade companies have options. In addition to the main street business loan program, they can take part in the Fed’s bond-buying program. Those with lower ratings, however, would need other options that the Treasury is considering in discussions with banks, Mnuchin told Bloomberg. He added that the Fed lending to such higher-risk companies was not an option.

As Bloomberg notes, however, the oil price crash has seen many previously investment-grade companies suffer downgrades by rating agencies. The position of even some of the largest players in the U.S. shale patch, such as Occidental, is now more precarious in terms of financial aid. Exxon has also been downgraded, and while not in junk territory, Moody’s has warned that further downgrades were on the way lest the company changed its financial plans.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage






Previous Post

The $30 Trillion Trend That’s Bigger Than The Entire US Stock Market
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

How Oil Prices Could Go To $100

How Oil Prices Could Go To $100
Oil Prices Hit $15 For The First Time In 21 Years

Oil Prices Hit $15 For The First Time In 21 Years

 Oil Jumps After Trump Orders Navy To ‘’Shoot And Destroy’’ Iranian Gunboats

Oil Jumps After Trump Orders Navy To ‘’Shoot And Destroy’’ Iranian Gunboats

 $0 Oil Forces Canada To Shut Down Crude Production

$0 Oil Forces Canada To Shut Down Crude Production

 Why Today’s 300% Oil Price Crash Isn’t As Bad As It Seems

Why Today’s 300% Oil Price Crash Isn’t As Bad As It Seems



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com