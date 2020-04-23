Hackers Have Ailing Oil Industry In Their Crosshairs

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 17.20 +0.70 +4.24%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 hours 21.33 +0.96 +4.71%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.812 -0.003 -0.17%
Graph up Mars US 2 hours 18.90 +6.62 +53.91%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 12.22 -2.41 -16.47%
Graph up Urals 19 hours 18.45 +0.70 +3.94%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 51.14 -7.77 -13.19%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 51.14 -7.77 -13.19%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 17.28 +2.34 +15.66%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 7.190 +0.070 +0.98%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.812 -0.003 -0.17%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 19 hours 18.95 +4.48 +30.96%
Graph up Murban 19 hours 19.04 +4.72 +32.96%
Graph up Iran Heavy 19 hours 13.27 +1.74 +15.09%
Graph up Basra Light 19 hours 25.47 +1.20 +4.94%
Graph up Saharan Blend 19 hours 14.22 +2.15 +17.81%
Graph up Bonny Light 19 hours 17.28 +2.34 +15.66%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 17.28 +2.34 +15.66%
Chart Girassol 19 hours 17.55 +2.04 +13.15%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 12.22 -2.41 -16.47%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 29 mins 10.35 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 18 hours -1.620 +2.210 +-57.70%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 18 hours 14.63 +2.21 +17.79%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 18 hours 14.18 +2.21 +18.46%
Graph up Sweet Crude 18 hours 9.530 +2.210 +30.19%
Graph up Peace Sour 18 hours 3.780 +2.210 +140.76%
Chart Peace Sour 18 hours 3.780 +2.210 +140.76%
Chart Light Sour Blend 18 hours 8.030 +2.210 +37.97%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 18 hours 12.78 +2.21 +20.91%
Chart Central Alberta 18 hours 4.280 +2.210 +106.76%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 51.14 -7.77 -13.19%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 13.00 +2.75 +26.83%
Graph up Giddings 19 hours 6.750 +2.750 +68.75%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days -2.680 -18.100 -117.38%
Graph up West Texas Sour 19 hours 10.45 +2.72 +35.19%
Graph up Eagle Ford 19 hours 14.40 +2.72 +23.29%
Chart Eagle Ford 19 hours 14.40 +2.72 +23.29%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 13.00 +2.75 +26.83%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 4.000 +3.750 +1.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 19.31 +0.77 +4.15%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Trumps Oil Industry....
  • 5 minuts Why do oilfields take damage when production is paused?
  • 7 minutes Pew Poll: 90% of U.S. believes China is threat.
  • 9 minutes Peaceful rebellions against overreaching restrictions by *elected* Governors
  • 11 minutes European Union is Dead but Does Not Yet Know It
  • 3 mins Hot mic at White House Covid press briefing. "Everybody here's been vaccinated anyway."
  • 2 hours The Blind Leading the Blind
  • 23 mins A government-funded analysis found hydroxychloroquine ineffective for COVID-19, increases risk of death
  • 1 hour Saudis may re-route oil currently on its way to United States
  • 3 hours Why Trump Is Right to Re-Open the Economy
  • 2 hours Headline: ... Largest Ever Drop In Fracking Activity
  • 4 hours Texas RailRoad Commission three member board to vote on 20% production cut May 5th
  • 22 mins Cognitive Dissonance
  • 1 hour Russian oil strategy - very good report made by OIES
  • 4 hours Is this the beginning of the next shooty shooty war?
  • 6 hours Trump will be holding back funds that were going to W.H.O. Good move
  • 7 hours A New Solar-Panel Plant Could Have Capacity to Meet Half of Global Demand

Breaking News:

In Rare Development, Oil Majors Are Forced To Cut Output Under OPEC Deal

Alt Text

Would Trump Actually Pay Oil Producers Not To Pump?

As the COVID-19 fueled oil…

Alt Text

A Massive Wave Of Shut-Ins Fails To Halt Oil Price Crash

Oil producers worldwide have started…

Alt Text

6 Visionaries Shaping The Future Of Transportation

This is the age of…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Hackers Have Ailing Oil Industry In Their Crosshairs

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Apr 23, 2020, 3:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
hackers

The world has come to a standstill as billions of people are under lockdown, with many businesses closed. But hackers never sleep.     

Opportunistic malicious actors are trying to exploit one of the worst periods in the history of the oil industry, which is struggling with the double shock of the coronavirus pandemic and plunging oil prices.   

While oil and gas firms around the world prepare for ultra-low oil prices, hackers have launched spear-phishing campaigns against oil and gas firms to infiltrate with a spyware for the purpose of collecting sensitive company information and credentials, Bitdefender researchers have found.

Spear-Phishing Campaign Targets US, Malaysian, Iranian Firms 

The spear-phishing campaign did not use as sophisticated spyware as in other cyber attacks. Instead, it was carefully planned and executed with emails using the names of real companies, projects, and events to make the emails look as legitimate as possible, according to Bitdefender analysts.

Companies in many countries, including the United States, Malaysia, Iran, Oman, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia, were targeted with spear-phishing emails purporting to be on behalf of a real oil and gas company in Egypt, state firm Engineering for Petroleum and Process Industries (Enppi).

“Enppi is globally recognized as a major engineering, EPC main contractor, and management contractor, with decades of experience in onshore and offshore projects in the oil and gas, refining and petrochemical industries,” the company says on its website.  

The emails sent in the spear-phishing campaign claim that they are inviting the companies to submit a bid for equipment and materials as part of a real existing project, the Rosetta Sharing Facilities Project.

In reality, Enppi did work on the Rosetta Sharing Facilities Project.

Premium: 2 Stocks To Consider As Oil Nears $15

According to Bitdefender, these details would look convincing enough to an email recipient to open the attachment to send a bid bond for a tender. But opening the attachment actually drops a Trojan spyware.

Hackers Strike While Oil Industry Faces Major Market Challenges

This particular campaign took place at the end of March when Saudi Arabia was promising to flood the world with oil and U.S. President Donald Trump hadn’t yet dropped the comment that the Saudis and Russia would discuss removing 10 million bpd of oil from the market. At that time, oil prices were already crashing and the oil and gas industry started to slash budgets to cope with the low price of oil.

It was, and still is, a time in which the oil industry is already vulnerable to the double market shock of oversupply and plunging demand.

“While the malware payload itself is not as sophisticated as those used in more advanced and targeted attacks, the fact that they’ve been orchestrated and executed during this time, and before the 'historic OPEC+ deal', suggests motivation and interest in knowing how specific countries plan to address the issue,” Bitdefender’s Liviu Arsene writes.

According to Bitdefender researchers, this spear-phishing campaign was focused specifically on the oil and gas industry, unlike other spear-phishing campaigns, which are more comprehensive and involve many sectors.

The researchers also found another recent spear-phishing campaign, in which the hackers – claiming to be a shipping company – used legitimate information about a chemical/oil tanker and industry jargon to trick email recipients at several shipping companies in the Philippines into opening attachments that dropped Trojan spyware.

Cyber Attacks On Energy Industry Grow

Bitdefender’s analysis shows that cyber attacks on companies in the energy industry have been rising since October 2019, suggesting that malicious actors are specifically targeting the oil and gas industry when the market is particularly volatile. The United States and the UK lead the countries in terms of number of energy companies targeted in recent months.

Electric network systems are also a target of attacks. Threats of cyber attacks on North America’s electric network systems are growing, industrial cybersecurity firm Dragos said earlier this year. This year, the firm has identified two groups, Magnallium and Xenotime, which are increasingly probing to compromise electric assets in North America, expanding their targeting from the oil and gas sector to include electric assets.  

According to cybersecurity firm FireEye, “Hacktivists may opportunistically target energy companies in response to perceived controversies.”

The spear-phishing campaigns found by Bitdefender were executed during a turbulent time for the oil and gas industry. No one knows where the bottom for oil prices will be in the coming days, considering that the WTI Crude May futures contract sank to as low as -$37 a barrel this week—with futures dipping into negative territory for the first time ever.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage






Previous Post

New Study Reveals Just How Much Cleaner EVs Are

Next Post

The $30 Trillion Trend That’s Bigger Than The Entire US Stock Market
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

How Oil Prices Could Go To $100

How Oil Prices Could Go To $100
Oil Prices Hit $15 For The First Time In 21 Years

Oil Prices Hit $15 For The First Time In 21 Years

 $0 Oil Forces Canada To Shut Down Crude Production

$0 Oil Forces Canada To Shut Down Crude Production

 Oil Jumps After Trump Orders Navy To ‘’Shoot And Destroy’’ Iranian Gunboats

Oil Jumps After Trump Orders Navy To ‘’Shoot And Destroy’’ Iranian Gunboats

 Why Today’s 300% Oil Price Crash Isn’t As Bad As It Seems

Why Today’s 300% Oil Price Crash Isn’t As Bad As It Seems



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com