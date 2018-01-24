Will Keystone XL Ever See The Light Of Day?

Market Intelligence
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Top Reads from Oilprice.com:




Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

  • Joe on January 24 2018 said:
    Build it and they will come. The latest bad boy on the block is the Suncor Fort Hills oil sands mining project. It's about to start and will ramp up to 194,000 bbls per day possibly by year end 2018.

    While they were doing a practice run, just tuning up the process, they produced 1.4 million bbls of bitumen. That may be the last open pit mine for a while, but there will be plenty more SAGD projects, producing bitumen from pairs of steamed wells.

    Obviously there will be protests, but let's hope sanity prevails.

    Joe

