Is The Shale Boom A Certainty?

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 65.80 +0.19 +0.29%
Brent Crude 1 hour 70.26 +0.72 +1.04%
Natural Gas 11 mins 3.061 -0.019 -0.62%
Mars US 17 mins 65.21 +0.79 +1.23%
Opec Basket 2 days 67.32 +0.43 +0.64%
Urals 18 hours 67.43 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 68.60 +0.71 +1.05%
Louisiana Light 2 days 68.60 +0.71 +1.05%
Bonny Light 18 hours 70.13 -0.01 -0.01%
Mexican Basket 2 days 59.09 +0.62 +1.06%
Natural Gas 11 mins 3.061 -0.019 -0.62%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 18 hours 66.48 +0.30 +0.45%
Murban 18 hours 69.68 +0.35 +0.50%
Iran Heavy 18 hours 66.81 -0.16 -0.24%
Basra Light 18 hours 65.72 +0.53 +0.81%
Saharan Blend 18 hours 70.43 -0.18 -0.25%
Bonny Light 18 hours 70.13 -0.01 -0.01%
Bonny Light 18 hours 70.13 -0.01 -0.01%
Girassol 18 hours 69.68 -0.01 -0.01%
Opec Basket 2 days 67.32 +0.43 +0.64%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 39.07 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 103 days 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 103 days 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 103 days 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 103 days 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 103 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 103 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 103 days 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 103 days 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 103 days 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 68.60 +0.71 +1.05%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 62.25 +1.25 +2.05%
Giddings 18 hours 56.00 +1.25 +2.28%
ANS West Coast 3 days 69.06 +0.36 +0.52%
West Texas Sour 18 hours 59.56 +1.14 +1.95%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 63.51 +1.14 +1.83%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 63.51 +1.14 +1.83%
Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 62.06 +1.14 +1.87%
Kansas Common 2 days 54.75 +1.00 +1.86%
Buena Vista 2 days 72.23 +0.98 +1.38%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 1 hour Saudi Arabia May Link Aramco Revenue Royalty To Oil Prices
  • 3 hours Brazil’s Eletrobras Expects Up To $4B Proceeds From Share Sale
  • 5 hours Trafigura Set To Increase US Oil Exports
  • 6 hours Saudis To Maintain Q1 Crude Oil Exports Around 7 Million Bpd
  • 7 hours European Oil Shipments To Asia Slump To 4-Year Low
  • 8 hours Hong Kong Exchange Chief Confident Aramco Will List There
  • 1 day Oil Pares Gains After API Reports Surprise Crude Inventory Build
  • 1 day Elon Musk Won’t Get Paid Unless Tesla Does “Extraordinarily Well”
  • 1 day U.S. Regulators Keep Keystone Capacity Capped At 80 Percent
  • 1 day Trump Signs Off On 30 Percent Tariff On Imported Solar Equipment
  • 1 day Russian Funds May Invest In Aramco’s IPO To Boost Oil Ties
  • 1 day IMF Raises Saudi Arabia Growth Outlook On Higher Oil Prices
  • 1 day China Is World’s Number-2 In LNG Imports
  • 2 days EIA Weekly Inventory Data Due Wednesday, Despite Govt. Shutdown
  • 2 days Oklahoma Rig Explodes, Leaving Five Missing
  • 2 days Lloyd’s Sees No Room For Coal In New Investment Strategy
  • 2 days Gunmen Kidnap Nigerian Oil Workers In Oil-Rich Delta Area
  • 2 days Libya’s NOC Restarts Oil Fields
  • 2 days US Orion To Develop Gas Field In Iraq
  • 5 days U.S. On Track To Unseat Saudi Arabia As No.2 Oil Producer In the World
  • 5 days Senior Interior Dept. Official Says Florida Still On Trump’s Draft Drilling Plan
  • 5 days Schlumberger Optimistic In 2018 For Oilfield Services Businesses
  • 5 days Only 1/3 Of Oil Patch Jobs To Return To Canada After Downturn Ends
  • 5 days Statoil, YPF Finalize Joint Vaca Muerta Development Deal
  • 5 days TransCanada Boasts Long-Term Commitments For Keystone XL
  • 5 days Nigeria Files Suit Against JP Morgan Over Oil Field Sale
  • 6 days Chinese Oil Ships Found Violating UN Sanctions On North Korea
  • 6 days Oil Slick From Iranian Tanker Explosion Is Now The Size Of Paris
  • 6 days Nigeria Approves Petroleum Industry Bill After 17 Long Years
  • 6 days Venezuelan Output Drops To 28-Year Low In 2017
  • 6 days OPEC Revises Up Non-OPEC Production Estimates For 2018
  • 6 days Iraq Ready To Sign Deal With BP For Kirkuk Fields
  • 6 days Kinder Morgan Delays Trans Mountain Launch Again
  • 6 days Shell Inks Another Solar Deal
  • 7 days API Reports Seventh Large Crude Draw In Seven Weeks
  • 7 days Maduro’s Advisors Recommend Selling Petro At Steep 60% Discount
  • 7 days EIA: Shale Oil Output To Rise By 1.8 Million Bpd Through Q1 2019
  • 7 days IEA: Don’t Expect Much Oil From Arctic National Wildlife Refuge Before 2030
  • 7 days Minister Says Norway Must Prepare For Arctic Oil Race With Russia
  • 7 days Eight Years Late—UK Hinkley Point C To Be In Service By 2025

Breaking News:

Saudi Arabia May Link Aramco Revenue Royalty To Oil Prices

Alt Text

Oil Traders Have Never Been This Bullish

Speculators have placed a record…

Alt Text

Asian Oil Buyers Could Benefit From Fresh Sanctions On Iran

Asian oil traders are not…

Alt Text

CNPC Expects Robust Oil Demand Growth In China

Chinese state-owned oil and gas…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Osama Rizvi

Osama Rizvi

Osama is a business graduate and a student of international relations. Currently working as freelance journalist, covering commodities and geopolitics.Osama is a regular contributor at 'Modern Diplomacy'…

More Info

Share

Related News

Is The Shale Boom A Certainty?

By Osama Rizvi - Jan 24, 2018, 11:00 AM CST Oil

Among the fears that grip today’s oil markets, nothing is as strong as the uncontrollable rise of U.S. shale production. While OPEC and its partners have managed to push oil prices back to three-year highs, soaring U.S. shale production looms over markets, threatening to change the global energy market for good.

With U.S. oil production already touching 9.78 mbpd, the IEA estimates that it will cross 11 mbpd by 2019 and 10.3 this year. While this projected growth is staggering, the continued strength of today’s shale boom is far from certain. Companies are shifting management strategies to pursue profit over growth, and the incredible technological advancements accomplished thus far will have to continue.

First, the reported shift by producers from focusing on growth to targeting profitability could slow production. To achieve growth, companies have had to accumulate debts, but shale producers are now moving away from the growth-at-any-cost model. Shareholders are calling on companies to begin turning over profits.

Companies like EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) and Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) have underperformed over the past five years, while Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) reported a 5-year loss. Yet shale companies continued to raise money in 2017, with $60 billion raised from bond sales, resulting in a rising number of rigs and increased production.

Andreas De Vries, a Strategy Consultant in the Oil & Gas industry, is bullish on shale growth, claiming that the focus has certainly shifted from profitability to growth and that shale producers tend to hedge on higher prices to protect their production. In my view, at almost $70 there will be plenty of hedging taking place.

(Click to enlarge)

At the same time, technological changes are making the industry ever more efficient. According to a Forge River Research statement in Seeking Alpha, “Lower service costs, technological advancements, and operational efficiencies have reduced U.S. E&P company breakeven points.”

Related: The Blockchain Revolution Is Heading To Space

The industry is experimenting with new ways to enhance production while keeping the costs low. In some cases, completions have even quadrupled in terms of proppant and number of stages (proppants being of key importance to the drilling industry). Longer laterals are helping to increase production, complimenting directional drilling. According to some observers, the amount of oil produced for every dollar will double in the future as these technological improvements continue. These tech advances may provide drillers with a reason to return to a heavy growth model.

The tech improvements have seen breakeven costs drop rapidly, with the Permian breakeven point reportedly $48, while Eagle Ford’s is $47. A McKinsey report hails the technology driven U.S. shale boom as a success story, with the Permian as its main protagonist. The report debunks claims that the world will see a supply crunch by 2021, claiming that capex will grow by 25 percent p.a. while drilling completions will grow by 20 percent p.a. through 2021.

While this may all sound like good news for shale producers, there remains a threat of overproduction, leaving the industry with the same problem as OPEC: too much winning.

“Getting too far above $70” can both stimulate new supply and affect the economy, Jeff Currie, head of commodities research at Goldman Sachs, said in a Bloomberg article. “OPEC members do not want to see that.”

While dangers undoubtedly remain and growth isn’t a certainty, it’s safe to say that the future of U.S. shale looks bright.

By Osama Rizvi for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads from Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

Oil Markets Relieved After EIA Reports Crude Inventory Draw

Next Post

Oilfield Services Bounce Back On Oil Rally
Osama Rizvi

Osama Rizvi

Osama is a business graduate and a student of international relations. Currently working as freelance journalist, covering commodities and geopolitics.Osama is a regular contributor at 'Modern Diplomacy'…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment
  • Mamdouh G Salameh on January 24 2018 said:
    Here goes the shale oil saga from wishful thinking to projections and then to exaggerations and back to reality.

    Projections of shale oil production averaging 10.3 million barrels a day (mbd) in 2018 and rising to 11 mbd in 2019 might have very little effect on oil prices until they become a reality. And even then they will face an oil market buoyed by fast-rising global oil demand and a global economy projected by the IMF to grow at 3.9% in 2018 and 2019 compared with 3.5% in 2017.

    Such projections by the EIA about rising shale oil production in 2018 and 2019 give the lie to claims by shale oil producers that they are shifting their focus to profitability rather than increasing production.

    Still, this is a contradiction in terms because shale oil producers use increased oil production to pay back outstanding debts which have grown to $265 bn since 2010. In other words, they are “robbing Peter to pay Paul” as the saying goes. But in so doing they are sinking deeper and deeper in debt.

    Dr Mamdouh G Salameh
    International Oil Economist
    Visiting Professor of Energy Economics at ESCP Europe Business School, London

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Biggest Oil Collapse In History

The Biggest Oil Collapse In History
Oil Prices Rebound After EIA Reports Another Large Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rebound After EIA Reports Another Large Crude Draw

 The No.1 Challenge To The Oil Rally

The No.1 Challenge To The Oil Rally

 $70 Oil Cripples European Refiners

$70 Oil Cripples European Refiners

 Shell Buys Into Blockchain Company

Shell Buys Into Blockchain Company

Most Commented

Should Big Oil Pay For Climate Change?

Should Big Oil Pay For Climate Change?

 What Is Keeping Oil From Breaking $70?

What Is Keeping Oil From Breaking $70?

 What’s Behind The Canadian Rig Count Crash

What’s Behind The Canadian Rig Count Crash

 Can We Afford Renewable Energy?

Can We Afford Renewable Energy?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com