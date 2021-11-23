Will Biden’s $1 Trillion Infrastructure Bet Pay Off?

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 78.76 +0.26 +0.33%
Graph up Brent Crude 12 mins 82.44 +0.13 +0.16%
Graph up Natural Gas 11 mins 4.972 +0.005 +0.10%
Graph up Heating Oil 15 mins 2.389 +0.005 +0.20%
Graph down Gasoline 13 mins 2.324 -0.013 -0.55%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 77.14 +0.63 +0.82%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 77.14 +0.63 +0.82%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 80.84 +1.69 +2.14%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 78.90 -1.42 -1.77%
Chart Mars US 2 hours 75.05 +1.30 +1.76%
Chart Gasoline 13 mins 2.324 -0.013 -0.55%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 78.41 +0.02 +0.03%
Graph down Murban 1 day 80.12 -0.09 -0.11%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 77.16 +1.71 +2.27%
Graph up Basra Light 1 day 83.28 +2.43 +3.01%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 82.35 +1.81 +2.25%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 80.84 +1.69 +2.14%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 80.84 +1.69 +2.14%
Chart Girassol 1 day 81.49 +1.55 +1.94%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 78.90 -1.42 -1.77%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 59.35 +1.96 +3.42%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 8 hours 53.75 -2.19 -3.91%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 23 hours 75.75 +0.81 +1.08%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 23 hours 77.15 +0.81 +1.06%
Graph up Sweet Crude 8 hours 71.75 +0.81 +1.14%
Graph up Peace Sour 8 hours 68.85 +0.81 +1.19%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 8 hours 68.85 +0.81 +1.19%
Chart Light Sour Blend 8 hours 71.75 +0.81 +1.14%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 8 hours 72.75 +0.81 +1.13%
Chart Central Alberta 8 hours 68.75 +0.81 +1.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 77.14 +0.63 +0.82%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 75.00 +1.75 +2.39%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 68.75 +1.75 +2.61%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 79.54 -2.64 -3.21%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 72.45 +1.75 +2.48%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 76.40 +1.75 +2.34%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 76.40 +1.75 +2.34%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 75.00 +1.75 +2.39%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 67.00 +0.75 +1.13%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 80.19 -2.26 -2.74%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Looming European Gas Crisis in Winter and North African Factor - a must read by Cyril Widdershoven
  • 7 minutes "Biden Targets Another US Pipeline For Shutdown After 'Begging' Saudis For More Oil" - Zero Hedge Monday Nov 8th
  • 12 minutes "UN-Backed Banker Alliance Announces “Green” Plan to Transform the Global Financial System" by Whitney Webb
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day Ukrainian Maidan after 8 years
  • 9 hours NordStream2
  • 16 hours "Gold Set To Soar As Inflation Fears Mount" by Alex Kimani
  • 2 hours Hunter Biden Helped China Gain Control of Cobalt Mines in Africa
  • 15 hours Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 37 mins Building A $2 Billion Subsea Solar Power Cable From Chile To China
  • 2 days Al Gore says: "…a lot of these fossil fuel assets are going to be worthless.”
  • 4 hours "How the CO2 shortage is impacting the food and drink sector" - Specialty Food Magazine

Breaking News:

Keystone XL Developer Seeks $15 Billion In Compensation

The Oil And Gas Industry Is Facing A $3.3 Trillion Stranded Asset Nightmare

The Oil And Gas Industry Is Facing A $3.3 Trillion Stranded Asset Nightmare

Big oil wrote down some…

The Energy Transition Will Be Impossible Without Fossil Fuels

The Energy Transition Will Be Impossible Without Fossil Fuels

As one of the year’s…

Colombia Desperately Needs To Ramp Up Its Oil Production

Colombia Desperately Needs To Ramp Up Its Oil Production

COVID-19 has taken a massive…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Will Biden’s $1 Trillion Infrastructure Bet Pay Off?

By Haley Zaremba - Nov 23, 2021, 5:00 PM CST
  • After months of deliberation, the $1 trillion infrastructure bill has finally been passed and signed into law by President Biden.
  • The U.S. Department of Energy is set to receive tens of billions of dollars in new funding, with an emphasis on new technological innovations.
  • The law will also give the country’s aging energy grid a facelift, helping secure and modernize America’s most vulnerable infrastructure. 
Join Our Community

The $1 trillion Infrastructure Bill has finally been passed by a bi-partisan Congressional vote and signed into law by President Biden. The Bill has undergone many revisions and different negotiated iterations in order to satisfy both sides of the aisle. As with any compromise, there are plenty of dissatisfied parties -- some think that the Bill kowtowed to Big Oil and was gutted of its most promising climate mitigation clauses, while others think that it’s a bloated threat to the United States deficit that threatens to take away coal and oil jobs from communities that depend on them.  Who is right? The answer, of course, is complicated. At the end of the day, the Bill will have major impacts on the U.S. energy industry, and more specifically will have major changes in store for the nuclear sector, the energy grid, and the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE). The Bill’s overall focus on emerging technologies and innovative research and development will have major implications for the way the future of the domestic energy sector unfolds.

The bill will send tens of billions of dollars in new funding to the DOE, most of which is specifically allocated for new technological innovations. The DOE will add about 1,000 people to its workforce and open new offices tasked with this mission, including an Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations which will direct $21.5 billion at the oversight of brand new pilot projects. These initiatives are aimed at helping startup companies scale up promising new approaches including long-term energy storage, small modular nuclear energy, green hydrogen, carbon capture, and direct air capture. “DOE is no stranger to stewarding along new technology,” E&E’s Energywire reports. “Tesla Inc., the EV colossus valued at more than $1,000 a share, traces its origins to a $465 million government loan in 2010, which it used to open its first assembly plant in Fremont, Calif.”

The Infrastructure Bill also includes some desperately needed provisions to update the aging U.S. power grid. If the country is to have any hope of supporting a clean energy transition, the grid will need to be modernized in order to accommodate for the added complexity of renewable energy flows. Unlike fossil fuels, which provide a steady, one-way flow of energy from producer to consumer, renewable energies like solar and wind are variable -- meaning that their output is dependent on factors like weather and daylight hours. What’s more, the flow of energy to and from the grid is no longer a one-way street, now consumers can also be producers of energy thanks to residential solar panels. And then there’s the projected added demand of increased electric vehicles adoption (also bolstered by the Bill) which will put further strain on the electric grid.

Related: SPR Release Only Triggered A Brief Selloff In Crude Oil

All of this adds up to a much more complicated calculation of energy flows throughout the day. Keeping energy supply balanced with demand is essential for the maintenance of electric grids, which can be damaged if there is too much of a mismatch between these factors. Enter the “smart grid” which uses two-way communication technologies, control systems, and computer processing for better, more adaptable grid management. While the Infrastructure Bill aims to be a critical first step in this direction, however, the grid still has a long, long way to go. “The plan allocates billions of dollars toward developing new electric transmission lines, enhancing the existing transmission system, and encouraging regulators to prepare for expansive changes in energy resources and consumption needs,” E&E reports. “Even so, funding may only cover a fraction of the expected costs of building out the power grid to support both carbon-free electricity and zero-emissions transportation and heating.”

The last, and perhaps most controversial energy sector impact of the Infrastructure Bill has to do with the U.S. nuclear industry. The domestic nuclear sector has been on the decline for decades, and many of the country’s aging nuclear plants are highly dependent on government handouts to keep the lights on. The Bill will continue to offer credits and subsidies to the nuclear sector as an important source of emissions-free electricity and as a vital portion -- around 20% -- of the U.S. energy mix. Advocates say that eliminating any kind of reliable and proven climate-friendly energy production would be a critical error. Critics, however, argue that the continued support of nuclear power is distracting from the more important imperative to develop clean energies. 

Nuclear power is currently the subject of considerable international debate as world leaders continue to be divided over whether this form of energy production -- which produces no greenhouse gases but leaves behind radioactive waste that must be managed for hundreds if not thousands of years -- should be classified as green and included in climate adaptation plans, or whether it should be eliminated from the future energy mix. The Biden administration’s decision to include funding for established nuclear plants as well as innovative small modular reactors could have a far-reaching influence on the global nuclear debate.

By Haley Zaremba for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Russia’s Lukoil Looks To Drill This 12 Billion Barrel Iraqi Oil Field

Next Post

The Oil And Gas Industry Is Facing A $3.3 Trillion Stranded Asset Nightmare
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Big Oil Is Finally Exercising Restraint, And Biden Is Pissed

Big Oil Is Finally Exercising Restraint, And Biden Is Pissed
OPEC+ Vows To Respond If Countries Tap Their Oil Reserves

OPEC+ Vows To Respond If Countries Tap Their Oil Reserves
Goldman Sachs: Oil Price Plunge Is Not Justified By Fundamentals

Goldman Sachs: Oil Price Plunge Is Not Justified By Fundamentals
When Will Oil Supply Overtake Demand?

When Will Oil Supply Overtake Demand?
U.S. Natural Gas Producers Face Billions In Hedging Losses In 2022

U.S. Natural Gas Producers Face Billions In Hedging Losses In 2022



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com