Why The Iran Conflict Won’t Move Oil Prices

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 58.37 -0.16 -0.27%
Brent Crude 10 mins 64.58 -0.04 -0.06%
Natural Gas 10 mins 1.987 -0.059 -2.88%
Mars US 19 hours 59.77 +0.81 +1.37%
Opec Basket 2 days 65.62 +0.30 +0.46%
Urals 2 days 59.50 -0.60 -1.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 62.27 +0.61 +0.99%
Bonny Light 2 days 65.29 +0.70 +1.08%
Mexican Basket 2 days 54.95 +0.55 +1.01%
Marine 2 days 64.76 -0.14 -0.22%
Murban 2 days 66.17 -0.33 -0.50%
Iran Heavy 2 days 53.74 +0.72 +1.36%
Basra Light 2 days 69.50 +0.24 +0.35%
Saharan Blend 2 days 65.75 +0.83 +1.28%
Bonny Light 2 days 65.29 +0.70 +1.08%
Girassol 2 days 66.17 +0.78 +1.19%
Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 37.17 -0.07 -0.19%
Western Canadian Select 12 hours 35.63 +0.72 +2.06%
Canadian Condensate 12 hours 52.53 +0.72 +1.39%
Premium Synthetic 12 hours 58.93 +0.72 +1.24%
Sweet Crude 12 hours 49.78 +0.72 +1.47%
Peace Sour 12 hours 45.93 +0.72 +1.59%
Light Sour Blend 12 hours 50.28 +0.72 +1.45%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 55.78 +0.72 +1.31%
Central Alberta 12 hours 45.78 +0.72 +1.60%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 55.00 +0.75 +1.38%
Giddings 2 days 48.75 +0.75 +1.56%
ANS West Coast 2 days 66.36 -0.29 -0.44%
West Texas Sour 2 days 52.47 +0.71 +1.37%
Eagle Ford 2 days 56.42 +0.71 +1.27%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 55.00 +0.75 +1.38%
Kansas Common 2 days 48.75 +0.75 +1.56%
Buena Vista 2 days 67.75 +0.71 +1.06%
Angola Set To Finally Boost Its Oil Production

Alt Text

A Worrying Sign For U.S. Shale

After years of adding drilled…

Alt Text

The Cannabis Industry’s Dirty Energy Secret

The business of growing cannabis…

Alt Text

How Vulnerable Is Iraqi Oil Production?

Iraq has effectively doubled its…

Iran

- In addition to the Wednesday boost from a Phase 1 US-China trade deal that would ostensibly see China import tons of US LNG and coal, oil prices got a boost Thursday from the Senate’s approval of the US-Mexico-Canada trade agreement, with Mexico and Canada being the top two targets for US petroleum exports. However, by Friday morning, oil was removing those gains in part on sluggish Chinese economic growth and data showing Chinese economic growth near a 30-year low.

- Austerity is coming: The EIA is predicting a 50%+ deceleration of US oil output growth in 2021 due to an uptick in capital discipline for shale producers. For 2020, output growth is set to be just over 1 million barrels per day. For 2021, output growth is expected to be 400,000 bpd.

- BlackRock says it will be refocusing on companies that adequately address climate change, which the media is taking to mean a divestment in fossil fuels and thermal coal. BlackRock has major holdings in oil producers, including BP, Shell and ExxonMobil. Specifically, the fund said it would be focusing on sustainability as well as launching new investment products that screen fossil fuels.

Discovery & Development

- Israel has officially started exporting natural gas to Egypt under a $15-billion/15-year deal in what is largely considered a landmark deal between the two. The gas from Israel’s Leviathan and Tamar offshore gas fields will flow to Egypt, where it will…

