Oil Prices Stabilize as Geopolitical Risk Cools

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 82.13 +0.23 +0.28%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 87.30 +0.30 +0.34%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 87.91 +0.72 +0.83%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.794 +0.003 +0.17%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.685 -0.001 -0.02%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 87.09 +0.49 +0.57%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 87.09 +0.49 +0.57%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 88.20 -0.49 -0.55%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 87.52 +0.17 +0.19%
Chart Mars US 172 days 77.26 -1.51 -1.92%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.685 -0.001 -0.02%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 86.19 -1.33 -1.52%
Graph down Murban 1 day 86.48 -1.28 -1.46%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 82.57 -0.70 -0.84%
Graph down Basra Light 875 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 87.35 -0.70 -0.80%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 88.20 -0.49 -0.55%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 88.20 -0.49 -0.55%
Chart Girassol 1 day 88.64 -0.56 -0.63%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 87.52 +0.17 +0.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 328 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 4 hours 68.70 -0.32 -0.46%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 4 hours 84.05 -0.32 -0.38%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 4 hours 82.30 -0.32 -0.39%
Graph down Sweet Crude 4 hours 78.40 -0.32 -0.41%
Graph down Peace Sour 4 hours 75.10 -0.32 -0.42%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 4 hours 75.10 -0.32 -0.42%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 hours 78.15 -0.32 -0.41%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 85.10 -0.32 -0.37%
Chart Central Alberta 4 hours 75.50 -0.32 -0.42%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 87.09 +0.49 +0.57%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 79.62 +0.41 +0.52%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 73.37 +0.41 +0.56%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 87.86 +0.28 +0.32%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 78.72 +0.41 +0.52%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 79.62 +0.41 +0.52%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 79.62 +0.41 +0.52%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 79.75 +0.50 +0.63%
Chart Kansas Common 6 days 73.00 -2.50 -3.31%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 86.90 +0.04 +0.05%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 13 hours Could Someone Give Me Insights on the Future of Renewable Energy?
  • 11 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 1 day "What’s In Store For Europe In 2023?" By the CIA (aka RFE/RL as a ruse to deceive readers)
  • 2 days Bankruptcy in the Industry
  • 2 days The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.

Breaking News:

Canada Wildfires Prompt First Evacuation Order in Oil Country

Suriname’s Resource Boom is Back on Track With First Oil Targeted for 2028

Suriname’s Resource Boom is Back on Track With First Oil Targeted for 2028

Suriname's oil boom hopes are…

Profit Taking Is Putting Downward Pressure on Oil Prices

Profit Taking Is Putting Downward Pressure on Oil Prices

Oil prices fell this week…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Oil Prices Stabilize as Geopolitical Risk Cools

By Irina Slav - Apr 23, 2024, 1:23 AM CDT

Crude oil prices have recouped some of the losses posted on Monday as fears of an escalation between Israel and Iran dissipated.

Brent crude was trading above $87 per barrel and West Texas Intermediate remained above $82 per barrel as the news about fresh U.S. and UK sanctions on Iran failed to impress traders.

According to a Bloomberg report, the U.S. sanctions, which are due to be passed by Congress this week, may end up not being enforced at all. The reason? President Biden would be wary of doing anything that could further push retail fuel prices higher with elections just months away.

“Oil traders are nonchalant because they know Biden will certainly sign whatever waivers are necessary to keep Iranian oil flowing into the market just as he is keeping Russian barrels flowing into the market,” an analyst with investment advisors Capital Alpha Partners told Bloomberg.

According to another firm, energy consultancy ClearView Energy Partners, the enforcement of the new sanctions could add $8.40 per barrel to crude oil prices. That’s not something a president running for re-election and already losing popularity fast wants to see.

On the other hand, bullish factors for oil in the form of geopolitical risk in the Middle East appear to have largely fizzled out, at least for the time being.

"The unwinding of geo-political risk premium has dented crude oil prices recently as supply was not disrupted meaningfully," the founder of India research firm SS WealthStreet told Reuters.

"While there are no indications of an imminent full-scale war between the countries involved, any escalation in tensions could quickly reverse the current trend," Sugandha Sachdeva added.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The geopolitical backdrop is still very fraught with so many risks at the moment, so clearly we're going to see a lot of volatility until there's a lot more clarity around it," ANZ analysts said in a note, commenting on the latest developments in the world of geopolitics.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

American Gasoline Prices Rise for Third Straight Week

Next Post

California Considers Suing Exxon Over Plastic Pollution

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Ukrainian Drones Hit Russia’s Third-Largest Oil Refinery

Ukrainian Drones Hit Russia’s Third-Largest Oil Refinery
Russia Demands Oil Producers Slash Output for OPEC+

Russia Demands Oil Producers Slash Output for OPEC+
Japan Loads the World’s Biggest Nuclear Reactor With Fuel

Japan Loads the World’s Biggest Nuclear Reactor With Fuel
Saudi Aramco Suspends Two Oil Contractors

Saudi Aramco Suspends Two Oil Contractors
Traders Place Bets On $250 Oil

Traders Place Bets On $250 Oil

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Is It Time To Abandon the Idea of Phasing Out Oil and Gas?

 Alt text

Goehring and Rozencwajg: EVs May Never Achieve Widespread Adoption

 Alt text

Fast-Charging Lithium-Ion Batteries to Accelerate EV Adoption

 Alt text

Europe Still Addicted To Russian LNG
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com