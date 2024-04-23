Oil Giants Seek Stakes in the UAE’s New LNG Export Project

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 83.01 +1.11 +1.36%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 88.06 +1.06 +1.22%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 88.64 +1.45 +1.66%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.789 -0.002 -0.11%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.717 +0.032 +1.18%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 87.12 +0.03 +0.03%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 87.12 +0.03 +0.03%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 88.20 -0.49 -0.55%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 86.51 -1.01 -1.15%
Chart Mars US 172 days 77.26 -1.51 -1.92%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.717 +0.032 +1.18%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 86.19 -1.33 -1.52%
Graph down Murban 1 day 86.48 -1.28 -1.46%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 82.57 -0.70 -0.84%
Graph down Basra Light 875 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 87.35 -0.70 -0.80%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 88.20 -0.49 -0.55%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 88.20 -0.49 -0.55%
Chart Girassol 1 day 88.64 -0.56 -0.63%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 86.51 -1.01 -1.15%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 328 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 11 hours 68.70 -0.32 -0.46%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 11 hours 84.05 -0.32 -0.38%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 11 hours 82.30 -0.32 -0.39%
Graph down Sweet Crude 11 hours 78.40 -0.32 -0.41%
Graph down Peace Sour 11 hours 75.10 -0.32 -0.42%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 75.10 -0.32 -0.42%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 78.15 -0.32 -0.41%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 85.10 -0.32 -0.37%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 75.50 -0.32 -0.42%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 87.12 +0.03 +0.03%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 79.33 -0.29 -0.36%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 73.08 -0.29 -0.40%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 87.86 +0.28 +0.32%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 78.43 -0.29 -0.37%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 79.33 -0.29 -0.36%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 79.33 -0.29 -0.36%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 79.75 +0.50 +0.63%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 73.00 -0.50 -0.68%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 87.31 +0.41 +0.47%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 36 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 hours Could Someone Give Me Insights on the Future of Renewable Energy?
  • 18 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 2 days "What’s In Store For Europe In 2023?" By the CIA (aka RFE/RL as a ruse to deceive readers)
  • 2 days Bankruptcy in the Industry
  • 3 days The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.

Breaking News:

China's Coal Dependence to Persist Despite Global Climate Goals

Magnesium Battery Breakthrough Could Challenge Lithium-Ion Dominance

Magnesium Battery Breakthrough Could Challenge Lithium-Ion Dominance

Tohoku University researchers have developed…

Could the Conflict Between Iran and Israel Turn Nuclear?

Could the Conflict Between Iran and Israel Turn Nuclear?

Iran's potential retaliatory measures following…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Oil Giants Seek Stakes in the UAE’s New LNG Export Project

By Charles Kennedy - Apr 23, 2024, 9:30 AM CDT

Large international oil and gas companies, including top LNG traders Shell and TotalEnergies, are in discussions to buy stakes in the new LNG export project of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), anonymous sources familiar with the talks told Bloomberg on Tuesday.  

The project, Ruwais LNG, is being developed by the UAE’s state firm ADNOC and is planned to consist of two 4.8 million metric tonnes per annum (mmtpa) LNG liquefaction trains with a total capacity of 9.6 mmtpa. The project is set to more than double ADNOC’s LNG production capacity, from the current sole LNG project at Das Island.

ADNOC signed last month a deal with Germany’s state-controlled firm Securing Energy for Europe (Sefe), under which Abu Dhabi’s national oil company will supply LNG to Germany for 15 years beginning in 2028.

The definitive LNG agreement is contingent upon a final investment decision on the Ruwais LNG project, including regulatory approvals, and the negotiation of a definitive Sales and Purchase Agreement between the two companies.  

The FID on the Ruwais LNG project could happen as early as May, according to Bloomberg’s sources. 

With the FID expected this year, the Ruwais LNG project is set to be the first LNG export facility in the Middle East and North Africa region to run on clean power, making it one of the lowest carbon intensity LNG plants in the world, ADNOC said last month when it issued a Limited Notice to Proceed (LNTP) for early engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) activities for the project.

ADNOC doesn’t need financial backing from other companies for Ruwais LNG and may decide not to sell stakes in the project, Bloomberg sources note.

The UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar are all pursuing greater roles in the global LNG market, with the Saudis looking for investments overseas and Qatar adding another major LNG expansion project to its two ongoing projects, aiming to raise its total LNG export capacity by 85% from current levels by 2030.   

ADVERTISEMENT

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Polish Refiner Cancels Venezuelan Oil Deals as Sanctions Window Closes

Next Post

Wind Overtakes Fossil Fuels as the UK’s Largest Power Generation Source

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Ukrainian Drones Hit Russia’s Third-Largest Oil Refinery

Ukrainian Drones Hit Russia’s Third-Largest Oil Refinery
Russia Demands Oil Producers Slash Output for OPEC+

Russia Demands Oil Producers Slash Output for OPEC+
Japan Loads the World’s Biggest Nuclear Reactor With Fuel

Japan Loads the World’s Biggest Nuclear Reactor With Fuel
Saudi Aramco Suspends Two Oil Contractors

Saudi Aramco Suspends Two Oil Contractors
Traders Place Bets On $250 Oil

Traders Place Bets On $250 Oil

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Is It Time To Abandon the Idea of Phasing Out Oil and Gas?

 Alt text

Goehring and Rozencwajg: EVs May Never Achieve Widespread Adoption

 Alt text

Fast-Charging Lithium-Ion Batteries to Accelerate EV Adoption

 Alt text

Europe Still Addicted To Russian LNG
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com