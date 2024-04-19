The Great Game Returns to Central Asia

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 13 mins 83.17 +0.44 +0.53%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 87.32 +0.21 +0.24%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 87.45 +0.04 +0.05%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.754 -0.003 -0.17%
Graph down Gasoline 12 mins 2.712 -0.002 -0.08%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 86.60 -0.08 -0.09%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 86.60 -0.08 -0.09%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 88.73 -1.64 -1.81%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 87.35 -2.29 -2.55%
Chart Mars US 168 days 77.67 -1.57 -1.98%
Chart Gasoline 12 mins 2.712 -0.002 -0.08%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 87.10 -2.36 -2.64%
Graph down Murban 2 days 87.52 -2.80 -3.10%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 83.25 -1.66 -1.96%
Graph down Basra Light 872 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 87.61 -1.84 -2.06%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 88.73 -1.64 -1.81%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 88.73 -1.64 -1.81%
Chart Girassol 2 days 89.30 -1.63 -1.79%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 87.35 -2.29 -2.55%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 325 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 5 hours 68.90 -0.05 -0.07%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 13 hours 84.25 -0.05 -0.06%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 13 hours 82.50 -0.05 -0.06%
Graph down Sweet Crude 5 hours 78.60 -0.05 -0.06%
Graph down Peace Sour 5 hours 75.30 -0.05 -0.07%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 5 hours 75.30 -0.05 -0.07%
Chart Light Sour Blend 5 hours 78.35 -0.05 -0.06%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 hours 85.30 -0.05 -0.06%
Chart Central Alberta 5 hours 75.70 -0.05 -0.07%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 86.60 -0.08 -0.09%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 79.21 +0.04 +0.05%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 72.96 +0.04 +0.05%
Graph down ANS West Coast 2 days 87.58 -0.24 -0.27%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 78.31 +0.04 +0.05%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 79.21 +0.04 +0.05%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 79.21 +0.04 +0.05%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 79.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 73.00 -2.50 -3.31%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 86.86 -2.40 -2.69%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 14 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 8 days The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.
  • 5 hours Could Someone Give Me Insights on the Future of Renewable Energy?
  • 47 mins How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Breaking News:

Bi-Partisan E15 Gasoline Bill Introduced in House

China's Mediation Efforts: A Closer Look at Beijing's Ukraine Strategy

China's Mediation Efforts: A Closer Look at Beijing's Ukraine Strategy

Russian and Chinese diplomats are…

Ukraine's War Effort May Get Boost from Frozen Russian Assets

Ukraine's War Effort May Get Boost from Frozen Russian Assets

The European Union is considering…

Kazakh-Chinese Bilateral Trade Reached $41 Billion in 2023

Kazakh-Chinese Bilateral Trade Reached $41 Billion in 2023

Kazakhstan and China aim to…

  1. Home
  2. Geopolitics
  3. International
Eurasianet

Eurasianet

Eurasianet is an independent news organization that covers news from and about the South Caucasus and Central Asia, providing on-the-ground reporting and critical perspectives on…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The Great Game Returns to Central Asia

By Eurasianet - Apr 19, 2024, 1:00 PM CDT
  • Russia's invasion of Ukraine has reanimated US and EU interest in Central Asia.
  • China has eclipsed Russia as the region's largest trade partner.
  • Central Asian trade is diversifying away from Russia and towards the West.
Globe

The Great Game is playing out once again in Central Asia, but it is getting a new name and adopting a different set of rules. Economics, not politics, is defining the terms of the current superpower competition for regional influence, according to a report prepared by a Kazakh research institute. 

There is a key difference governing the global rivalries in Central Asia in the 19th and 21st centuries: these days, regional states, not outsiders, wield the more influence over potential outcomes, according to the report, titled Pursuing Multi-Vectorism Through Business Diplomacy: The Path for Central Asia. The report was published by the Talap Center for Applied Research. 

“The region, previously the theater of the Great Game in the confrontation of superpowers, is now trying to become an opportunity zone,” the report states.

Russia’s unprovoked attack on Ukraine in 2022, and the imposition of Western sanctions to punish Russian aggression, changed Central Asia’s geopolitical dynamics by reanimating US and European Union interest in the region. By extension, Russia’s actions encouraged the diversification of trade and investment, changing East-West trade patterns connecting China and Europe. Sanctions have diminished the utility of the Northern Corridor via the trans-Siberian railway, while providing impetus for the growth of the Middle Corridor via Central Asia.

These changes have shifted Central Asia’s center of geo-economic gravity. China has eclipsed Russia as the region’s largest trade partner, while the overall trend is toward diversification of trade partners. The West’s share of Central Asian trade under the present dynamic is set to keep rising.

“The trade and investment dynamics in the region show a significant shift of diversification with non-traditional markets of Europe, North America, South Asia, and the Middle East since 2022,” the Talap report notes. “This has become possible due to a traditional, multi-vector policy for the region, which, under the stress of escalating conflicts, was transformed into a policy of emphatic non-alignment – a firm rejection of any involvement in the conflict.”

The report notes that the contacts between the European Union and Central Asian states have “have gained a special dynamism” since the start of the Russia-Ukraine war. It also notes that public opinion in the region indicates that a majority of regional residents do not want to get dragged into the confrontation between the West and Russia, which is supported by China. 

The prevailing circumstances have forced Central Asian states to “balance a genuine interest in developing their ties with the Western world while being surrounded by Iran, Afghanistan, China, and Russia, countries with which the West has strained and even tense relations,” the report says.

Maximizing economic multi-vectorism will require some work by Central Asian governments to enhance the predictability of the regional business climate. Vaguely defined trade rules and property rights, along with the unreliability of regional judicial systems, remain big impediments to Western investment. The lack of mechanisms to enforce contracts or resolve corporate disputes also constitutes an investment barrier. In addition to bolstering the independence of the judicial system, the Talap report recommends reforms to regional tax codes to foster more “equitable” business environments. 

“The investment climate in Central Asia reflects a difficult balance between the determination of governments to take advantage of growing interest in the region and the inertia of institutional barriers,” the report states. “To take advantage of these opportunities, the countries of the region have to address existing institutional and regulatory barriers for both domestic and international companies and investors, strengthen the rule of law, enforce fair and open competition, implement business friendly tax regulations, and align trade, customs and logistical standards.”

ADVERTISEMENT

By Eurasianet.org

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Putin Looks To Capitalize As West Diverts Attention From Ukraine
Eurasianet

Eurasianet

Eurasianet is an independent news organization that covers news from and about the South Caucasus and Central Asia, providing on-the-ground reporting and critical perspectives on…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

A Rarely Used Technique Could Double U.S. Grid Capacity

A Rarely Used Technique Could Double U.S. Grid Capacity
Triple Junction Solar Cell Sets World Record Efficiency

Triple Junction Solar Cell Sets World Record Efficiency
Banks Unwilling To Finance $5 Trillion Global Nuclear Development

Banks Unwilling To Finance $5 Trillion Global Nuclear Development
Is Gold Heading to $3,000?

Is Gold Heading to $3,000?
Oil Moves Down on Crude Inventory Build

Oil Moves Down on Crude Inventory Build

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com