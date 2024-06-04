Why Oil Markets Reacted Negatively to the OPEC+ Announcement

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 73.06 -0.19 -0.26%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 77.38 -0.14 -0.18%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 78.06 -1.02 -1.29%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.635 +0.049 +1.89%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.333 -0.017 -0.72%
Graph down Louisiana Light 6 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 6 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Chart Bonny Light 21 hours 76.54 -0.95 -1.23%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 81.30 -0.63 -0.77%
Chart Mars US 214 days 76.83 -1.47 -1.88%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.333 -0.017 -0.72%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 21 hours 77.61 -4.13 -5.05%
Graph down Murban 21 hours 77.90 -4.11 -5.01%
Graph down Iran Heavy 21 hours 76.48 -0.51 -0.66%
Graph down Basra Light 918 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 21 hours 75.95 -1.01 -1.31%
Graph down Bonny Light 21 hours 76.54 -0.95 -1.23%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 21 hours 76.54 -0.95 -1.23%
Chart Girassol 21 hours 78.46 -1.11 -1.39%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 81.30 -0.63 -0.77%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 371 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 20 hours 61.02 -2.77 -4.34%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 20 hours 76.37 -2.77 -3.50%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 20 hours 74.62 -2.77 -3.58%
Graph down Sweet Crude 20 hours 70.72 -2.77 -3.77%
Graph down Peace Sour 20 hours 67.42 -2.77 -3.95%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 20 hours 67.42 -2.77 -3.95%
Chart Light Sour Blend 20 hours 70.47 -2.77 -3.78%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 20 hours 77.42 -2.77 -3.45%
Chart Central Alberta 20 hours 67.82 -2.77 -3.92%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 6 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 70.70 -2.77 -3.77%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 64.45 -2.77 -4.12%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 84.21 -0.68 -0.80%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 68.85 -4.37 -5.97%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 70.70 -2.77 -3.77%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 70.70 -2.77 -3.77%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 70.75 -2.75 -3.74%
Chart Kansas Common 21 hours 63.50 -1.00 -1.55%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 78.79 -3.26 -3.97%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 6 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 days Bad news for e-cars keeps coming
  • 2 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 1 day For those of you who are full of __it.
  • 7 days The U.S. Is Determined to Revolutionize Its Microchip Industry

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Large Surprise Builds in Crude And Products

Heatwave Sends India's Power Demand Soaring to All-Time High

Heatwave Sends India's Power Demand Soaring to All-Time High

India's power demand has climbed…

Chinese Money Managers Eye Middle East Oil Wealth

Chinese Money Managers Eye Middle East Oil Wealth

This year, several state-held Chinese…

Oil Prices Under Pressure Despite Expectations of an OPEC+ Deal Extension

Oil Prices Under Pressure Despite Expectations of an OPEC+ Deal Extension

Oil prices are under pressure…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Why Oil Markets Reacted Negatively to the OPEC+ Announcement

By Irina Slav - Jun 04, 2024, 6:00 PM CDT
  • Over the weekend, OPEC+ agreed to extend its base oil production cuts through 2025, a move designed to support oil prices.
  • Oil prices dropped after the announcement, as the market signaled doubt about OPEC+'s demand growth projections.
  • OPEC+ faces challenges in managing production cuts with weak demand signals and potential pressure from member states for a larger market share.
oil

On Sunday, the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries and their partners in OPEC+ agreed to extend a set of production cuts first announced last year. The duration of that extension, widely anticipated to cover the second half of 2024, will instead cover the rest of this year and the whole of 2025. In a way, OPEC blinked.

The idea of the production cuts was to put a floor under oil prices and, hopefully, help them move higher. With voluntary cuts across eight OPEC members at 2.2 million bpd and group-wide cuts of 3.66 million bpd, the total amount of oil withheld from markets comes in at close to 6 million bpd—which is set to continue being withheld for another 18 months. And yet oil prices dropped after the OPEC+ meeting and announcement. They dropped sharply.

The reason prices dropped, highlighting how much tougher the OPEC+ job of controlling prices has become, was because of one part of the official announcement. OPEC+ would extend its cuts, the group said, but it might begin to wind down some of these cuts later in the year, should market conditions improve—meaning if benchmarks reach the desired level.

Judging by the reaction of traders to the news of possible additional supply coming to the market, the chances of that happening are rather slim. And this leaves OPEC+ with no choice but to stick to the cuts for the observable future—and hope its demand projections turn out to be right.

Last month, OPEC’s secretary-general reiterated the cartel’s 2024 demand growth forecast, which put growth at 2.2 million bpd, bringing the total to 104.5 million bpd. For next year, OPEC sees a slight weakening in demand growth to 1.8 million bpd. So it extended most of its cuts, although it agreed to grant the UAE a higher production baseline meaning more production, beginning from January next year. The higher baseline adds 300,000 bpd to the UAE’s quota.

That 300,000 bpd and the news of lower U.S. retail gasoline prices caused a slump in oil benchmarks, with both Brent crude and WTI shedding over $4 per barrel in a day. That slump means the market remains of two minds about OPEC’s demand projections or rather, of one mind that is not in tune with OPEC’s take on the situation.

Data for the first five months of the year seems to support the weak demand growth argument. According to LSE Group data cited by Reuters’ Clyde Russell, oil imports to Asia from January to May were 100,000 bpd higher than the same period in 2023, at an average of 27.19 million bpd. This was much weaker growth than OPEC would need for its 2.2-million-bpd growth scenario to pan out, Russell said in a column this week.

A decline in the average price of gasoline in the United States also contributed to the bearish sentiment of traders that triggered the selloff that pushed Brent down by $4 per barrel and cost WTI about $6 per barrel on Monday. GasBuddy reported that the average had shed $0.058 to $3.50 per gallon, which was immediately translated as weaker demand in the world’s largest consumer of crude.

All this leaves OPEC+ with no real options besides sticking to the cuts for as long as necessary and hoping that demand will pick up in the second half of the year. This is not an ideal scenario because some OPEC and OPEC+ producers would be perfectly happy with oil prices below $80 per barrel and a larger market share. These producers may start to grumble against the cuts at some point, making it harder to keep them going. In any case, the cuts cannot last indefinitely. OPEC’s only hope for those to succeed is stronger demand.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Can London Become a Global Leader in Sustainable Finance?

Next Post

Saudi Aramco’s $12 Billion Share Sale Quickly Sells Out, but Who is Buying?
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

World's Largest Nuclear Plant Remains Idle Despite Energy Crisis

World's Largest Nuclear Plant Remains Idle Despite Energy Crisis
Oil Prices Shed Over 3% As Market Digests OPEC+ Move

Oil Prices Shed Over 3% As Market Digests OPEC+ Move
Is a Tipping Point Approaching for America's Most Prolific Oil Basin?

Is a Tipping Point Approaching for America's Most Prolific Oil Basin?
Ukraine’s Drones Are Hammering Russian Oil Refineries

Ukraine’s Drones Are Hammering Russian Oil Refineries
U.S. Gasoline Prices Continue to Drop

U.S. Gasoline Prices Continue to Drop

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com