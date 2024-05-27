OPEC Remains Optimistic About Global Oil Demand

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 1 hour 78.55 +0.83 +1.07%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 hours 83.10 +0.98 +1.19%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 84.24 +1.03 +1.24%
Graph down Natural Gas 1 hour 2.511 -0.009 -0.36%
Graph up Gasoline 1 hour 2.514 +0.030 +1.21%
Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 80.52 -1.53 -1.86%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 80.52 -1.53 -1.86%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 80.95 +0.14 +0.17%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 81.92 -0.49 -0.59%
Chart Mars US 206 days 76.83 -1.47 -1.88%
Chart Gasoline 1 hour 2.514 +0.030 +1.21%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 4 days 82.17 -0.81 -0.98%
Graph down Murban 4 days 82.63 -0.97 -1.16%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 78.69 +0.32 +0.41%
Graph down Basra Light 910 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 80.40 +0.33 +0.41%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 80.95 +0.14 +0.17%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 80.95 +0.14 +0.17%
Chart Girassol 4 days 82.69 +0.18 +0.22%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 81.92 -0.49 -0.59%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 363 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 4 days 63.67 -0.70 -1.09%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 4 days 79.02 -0.70 -0.88%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 4 days 77.27 -0.70 -0.90%
Graph down Sweet Crude 4 days 73.37 -0.70 -0.95%
Graph down Peace Sour 4 days 70.07 -0.70 -0.99%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 4 days 70.07 -0.70 -0.99%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 days 73.12 -0.70 -0.95%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 80.07 -0.70 -0.87%
Chart Central Alberta 4 days 70.47 -0.70 -0.98%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 80.52 -1.53 -1.86%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 74.20 +0.85 +1.16%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 67.95 +0.85 +1.27%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 83.99 -0.36 -0.43%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 73.95 +0.85 +1.16%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 74.20 +0.85 +1.16%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 74.20 +0.85 +1.16%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 74.25 +0.75 +1.02%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 67.00 -0.75 -1.11%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 82.10 -0.70 -0.85%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 17 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 days What fool thought this was a good idea...
  • 12 hours Bad news for e-cars keeps coming
  • 8 days A question...
  • 13 days Why does this keep coming up? (The Renewable Energy Land Rush Could Threaten Food Security)
  • 13 days They pay YOU to TAKE Natural Gas

Breaking News:

Memorial Day Jet Fuel Demand Outshines Gasoline

The Death of Iran's President Sparked Speculation but Little Else

The Death of Iran's President Sparked Speculation but Little Else

While the surprise death of…

China’s Rapid Nuclear Expansion Is Threatening U.S. Dominance in the Sector

China’s Rapid Nuclear Expansion Is Threatening U.S. Dominance in the Sector

China's rapid expansion in nuclear…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Share

Related News

OPEC Remains Optimistic About Global Oil Demand

By Michael Kern - May 27, 2024, 12:30 PM CDT

The global economy has been relatively resilient in recent months, which has led OPEC to continue to anticipate robust oil demand growth this year and next, OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais said on Monday. 

“For 2024, oil demand growth is at 2.2 mb/d, with total global demand anticipated to average 104.5 mb/d,” Al Ghais told the Special Session of the 141st Meeting of OPEC’s Economic Commission Board.  

Next year, the global oil demand growth forecast shows a further robust expansion of 1.8 million barrels per day year-over-year, averaging 106.3 million bpd, OPEC’s secretary general added.  

The head of the organization – which is currently restricting supply to the market in the OPEC+ deal coordinated with several non-OPEC producers led by Russia – echoed the projections of OPEC in the latest Monthly Oil Market Report (MOMR). 

OPEC continues to strike an optimistic view of global oil demand despite market concerns about wobbling demand and the prospect of higher-for-longer interest rates that could hurt oil consumption. 

Earlier this month, OPEC said in its monthly report that a resilient global economy early this year has additional upside potential in the second half with the possible easing of monetary policies.  

OPEC estimates that global oil demand rose by 2.4 million bpd in the first quarter of 2024. For the full year, total world oil demand is anticipated to reach 104.5 million bpd, driven by “strong air travel demand and healthy road mobility, including trucking, as well as industrial, construction, and agricultural activities in non-OECD countries.” 

Regarding the world economy, OPEC said “Despite certain downside risks, the continued momentum observed since the start of the year could create additional upside potential for global economic growth in 2024 and beyond.”

ADVERTISEMENT

All eyes are now on OPEC and OPEC+ as they meet this coming weekend to decide how to proceed with the current production cuts in the second half of the year. With oil’s recent slide, most analysts expect OPEC+ to keep the cuts as-is for the rest of the year. 

By Michael Kern for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

EU Adopts Rules on Methane Emission Limits for Fossil Fuel Imports

Next Post

Top German Utility to Build 1.6 GW Offshore Wind Farms in the North Sea

Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Power and NatGas Prices Plummet to Below Zero

U.S. Power and NatGas Prices Plummet to Below Zero
Ukrainian Drones Hit Major Rosneft Refinery in Russia

Ukrainian Drones Hit Major Rosneft Refinery in Russia
First Niger Oil Bound for China Blocked in West Africa Border Row

First Niger Oil Bound for China Blocked in West Africa Border Row
Suriname Oil Discoveries Hit 2.4 Billion Barrels

Suriname Oil Discoveries Hit 2.4 Billion Barrels
U.S. Crude Oil Inventories See Surprise Draw

U.S. Crude Oil Inventories See Surprise Draw

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Taxing Fossil Fuel Giants Could Generate $900 Billion

 Alt text

Why the IEA is Wrong About Peak Oil Demand

 Alt text

Profits Over ESG as Supermajors Pivot Back to Their Core Business

 Alt text

Large Crude Inventory Build Rocks Oil Prices
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com