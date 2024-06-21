South Korea Warns Russia Over Military Pact with North Korea

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 81.15 -0.14 -0.17%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 85.62 -0.09 -0.11%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 85.40 +0.31 +0.36%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.728 -0.013 -0.47%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.513 +0.013 +0.50%
Graph down Louisiana Light 22 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 22 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 85.47 -0.07 -0.08%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 84.50 +1.44 +1.73%
Chart Mars US 231 days 76.40 -1.43 -1.84%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.513 +0.013 +0.50%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 84.00 +0.24 +0.29%
Graph up Murban 1 day 84.78 +0.26 +0.31%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 83.17 -0.03 -0.04%
Graph down Basra Light 934 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 84.88 +0.14 +0.17%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 85.47 -0.07 -0.08%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 85.47 -0.07 -0.08%
Chart Girassol 1 day 87.08 +0.05 +0.06%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 84.50 +1.44 +1.73%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 387 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 10 hours 68.09 +0.58 +0.86%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 10 hours 83.44 +0.58 +0.70%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 10 hours 81.69 +0.58 +0.72%
Graph up Sweet Crude 10 hours 77.79 +0.58 +0.75%
Graph up Peace Sour 10 hours 74.49 +0.58 +0.78%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 74.49 +0.58 +0.78%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 77.54 +0.58 +0.75%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 84.49 +0.58 +0.69%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 74.89 +0.58 +0.78%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 22 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 78.05 +1.24 +1.61%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 71.80 +1.24 +1.76%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 86.62 +1.00 +1.17%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 76.20 +1.24 +1.65%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 78.05 +1.24 +1.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 78.05 +1.24 +1.61%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 78.00 +1.25 +1.63%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 71.75 +1.25 +1.77%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 86.29 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 10 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 days The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.
  • 3 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 2 days Bad news for e-cars keeps coming
  • 4 days China deletes leaked stats showing plunging birth rate for 2023
  • 5 days The European Union is exceptional in its political divide. Examples are apparent in Hungary, Slovakia, Sweden, Netherlands, Belarus, Ireland, etc.

Breaking News:

Norway To Consider Developing Nuclear Energy

How Hungary Could Hinder Ukraine’s Path to EU Membership

How Hungary Could Hinder Ukraine’s Path to EU Membership

Ukraine and Moldova's bid for…

Houthi Attacks Elevate Insurance Rates for Commercial Vessels

Houthi Attacks Elevate Insurance Rates for Commercial Vessels

The escalating missile and drone…

China's No Limits Friendship with Russia is Beginning to Crumble

China's "No Limits" Friendship with Russia is Beginning to Crumble

China's relationship with Russia reexamined…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL journalists report the news in 21 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

South Korea Warns Russia Over Military Pact with North Korea

By RFE/RL staff - Jun 21, 2024, 10:00 AM CDT
  • South Korea summoned the Russian ambassador to protest a new defense deal between Russia and North Korea.
  • The deal involves military aid and cooperation, raising concerns about regional security and violations of UN sanctions.
  • South Korea is considering supplying weapons to Ukraine in response, while the White House criticizes the pact as a sign of Russia's desperation.
South Korea

Russia's Ambassador to Seoul, Georgy Zinoviev, was summoned to the South Korean Foreign Ministry on June 21 to protest a defense deal signed earlier this week by Russian President Vladimir Putin with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Putin and Kim signed a "comprehensive strategic partnership" on June 19 during the Russian president's first visit in 24 years to the secretive Stalinist state, South Korea's archfoe.

Though full details of the deal are not known, the agreement calls for mutual assistance in the event of an attack by a third country and is intended to take cooperation between the two states to a new level.

First Vice Foreign Minister Kim Hong-kyun delivered Seoul's position on the pact and military cooperation between Russia and North Korea to Zinoviev, the Foreign Ministry said.

Kim urged Russia to "act responsibly," telling Zinoviev that Moscow's pledge of military aid for the North endangers Seoul's security.

He told Zinoviev that the move would have "negative impact" on relations between Russia and South Korea, the ministry said, adding that the Russian diplomat had promised to convey Seoul's message to Moscow.

In response, Zinoviev "emphasized that threats and attempts to intimidate the Russian Federation are unacceptable. The ambassador said that cooperation between Russia and North Korea is not aimed at third countries," the Russian Embassy in Seoul said in a post on X.

Putin has said Russia does not rule out military and technical cooperation with Pyongyang, or supplying it with weapons, moves that would violate UN sanctions against North Korea.

The office of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has condemned the deal as a threat to national security in violation of UN Security Council resolutions.

Seoul also said that, in response, it would consider sending weapons to Ukraine, which Putin said would be a "big mistake."

The White House said the North Korea-Russia pact is unsurprising and a sign of Russia's desperation.

In a phone call on June 20 with South Korea's Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken condemned the deal and said that Washington supports Seoul's responses to the security threat prompted by the treaty, the Foreign Ministry in Seoul said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

By RFE/RL

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Supply Concerns and Demand Optimism Are Boosting Oil Prices

Next Post

Houthi Attacks Elevate Insurance Rates for Commercial Vessels
RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL journalists report the news in 21 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

OPEC’s Trillion-Dollar Bet Against U.S. Shale

OPEC’s Trillion-Dollar Bet Against U.S. Shale
Huge Rare Earths Discovery is Gamechanger in Americas Trade War with China

Huge Rare Earths Discovery is Gamechanger in Americas Trade War with China
80 More Years of Oil: The Big Attraction of Carbon Capture

80 More Years of Oil: The Big Attraction of Carbon Capture
China's No Limits Friendship with Russia is Beginning to Crumble

China's "No Limits" Friendship with Russia is Beginning to Crumble
Oil Prices Climb as Sentiment Continues to Improve

Oil Prices Climb as Sentiment Continues to Improve

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com