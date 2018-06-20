Why OPEC Won't Flood The Oil Market

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 65.50 -0.21 -0.32%
Brent Crude 13 mins 73.95 -0.38 -0.51%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.972 +0.007 +0.24%
Mars US 7 hours 68.41 -0.04 -0.06%
Opec Basket 2 days 71.87 +0.78 +1.10%
Urals 24 hours 71.09 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 74.84 +1.08 +1.46%
Louisiana Light 2 days 74.84 +1.08 +1.46%
Bonny Light 24 hours 74.99 +0.40 +0.54%
Mexican Basket 2 days 63.35 -0.01 -0.02%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.972 +0.007 +0.24%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 24 hours 72.28 +0.70 +0.98%
Murban 24 hours 75.28 +0.70 +0.94%
Iran Heavy 24 hours 70.18 +0.37 +0.53%
Basra Light 24 hours 72.48 -0.41 -0.56%
Saharan Blend 24 hours 73.93 +0.39 +0.53%
Bonny Light 24 hours 74.99 +0.40 +0.54%
Bonny Light 24 hours 74.99 +0.40 +0.54%
Girassol 24 hours 73.84 +0.40 +0.54%
Opec Basket 2 days 71.87 +0.78 +1.10%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 5 hours 40.14 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 41.15 -5.09 -11.01%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 63.10 -0.79 -1.24%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 65.05 -0.79 -1.20%
Sweet Crude 2 days 54.40 -1.79 -3.19%
Peace Sour 2 days 51.90 -1.79 -3.33%
Peace Sour 2 days 51.90 -1.79 -3.33%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 60.90 -0.79 -1.28%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 58.90 -2.04 -3.35%
Central Alberta 2 days 54.90 -1.79 -3.16%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 74.84 +1.08 +1.46%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 24 hours 62.75 +1.25 +2.03%
Giddings 24 hours 56.50 +1.25 +2.26%
ANS West Coast 3 days 74.49 +1.29 +1.76%
West Texas Sour 24 hours 60.17 +1.15 +1.95%
Eagle Ford 24 hours 64.12 +1.15 +1.83%
Eagle Ford 24 hours 64.12 +1.15 +1.83%
Oklahoma Sweet 24 hours 62.67 +1.15 +1.87%
Kansas Common 2 days 55.25 -0.75 -1.34%
Buena Vista 2 days 73.33 -0.78 -1.05%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes What If Canada Had Wind and Not Oilsands?
  • 8 minutes EU Confirms Trade Retaliation Measures vs. U.S. To Take Effect on June 22
  • 17 minutes Could oil demand collapse rapidly? Yup, sure could.
  • 29 mins Could oil demand collapse rapidly? Yup, sure could.
  • 2 hours U.S. Withdraws From U.N. Human Rights Council
  • 2 hours Kaplan Says Rising Oil Prices Won't Hurt US Economy
  • 11 hours Tariffs to derail $83.7 Billion Chinese Investment in West Virginia
  • 11 hours EU Confirms Trade Retaliation Measures vs. U.S. To Take Effect on June 22
  • 7 hours "The Gasoline Car Is a Car With a Future"
  • 3 hours Saudi Arabia turns to solar
  • 5 hours Russia's Energy Minister says Oil Prices Balanced at $75, so Wants to Increase OPEC + Russia Oil by 1.5 mbpd
  • 5 hours What If Canada Had Wind and Not Oilsands?
  • 1 hour China’s Plastic Waste Ban Will Leave 111 Million Tons of Trash With Nowhere To Go
  • 15 hours North Korea, China Discuss 'True Peace', Denuclearization
  • 8 hours EVs Could Help Coal Demand
  • 5 hours Gazprom Exports to EU Hit Record
  • 15 hours WE Solutions plans to print cars
  • 21 hours Hey Oil Bulls - How Long Till Increasing Oil Prices and Strengthening Dollar Start Killing Demand in Developing Countries?
  • 23 hours Lloyd's of London excludes coal

Breaking News:

Pioneer Sees Oil At $100 Should OPEC Fail To Increase Production

Alt Text

The Oil Giant That Saw Its Cash Reserves Plunge 90%

India’s top oil exporter has…

Alt Text

China’s Oil Demand Could Take A Big Hit

In the last three years…

Alt Text

The Fed Is Driving Down Oil Prices

The hawkish U.S. Federal Reserve…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Why OPEC Won't Flood The Oil Market

By Nick Cunningham - Jun 20, 2018, 6:00 PM CDT Oil pipelines

The latest from Vienna is that Russia and Saudi Arabia are leaning towards the aggressive end of the suite of options under consideration, but as always, the negotiations remain fluid. Reuters said that Saudi Arabia and Russia could push a 1.5-million-barrel-per-day increase as a negotiating tactic in order to get the rest of the group to sign on to increases of around 500,000 to 700,000 bpd. In fact, the Wall Street Journal reported that Saudi Arabia was shopping a 500,000-bpd increase to fellow OPEC members this week.

Some sort of increase seems a foregone conclusion, so the next question is whether or not the group can deliver. Saudi Arabia remains the lone country that can quickly add very large volumes of oil. Russia has taken on a role as a sort of unofficial co-chair of the OPEC+ group with Saudi Arabia, but it isn’t clear that Russia can actually add large volumes of oil in short order.

Russia wants 1.5 mb/d of additional output from the group, but Russia itself might only be able to call upon small volumes of idle capacity. The exact amount has “become a critical question affecting the stability of global oil markets," according to IHS Inc. "This is new territory for them, they’ve never had production that has been deliberately held back," Matthew Sagers, managing director at IHS, told Bloomberg.

Russia might only be able to add between 100,000 and 300,000 bpd over the course of a few months. "We got a range of 100,000-300,000 b/d as their potential upside but I think it will take time to bring on the upper level," said Chris Midgley, head of S&P Global Platts Analytics. Related: Uncertainty Looms Large Over Latin American Oil

According to S&P Global Platts, Rosneft could add about 100,000 bpd within two months. Gazprom could add about 34,000 bpd within a month or two. Overall, Russia could conceivably bring back 300,000 bpd, but it would take six months or so to accomplish that. "To implement the OPEC+ cut, Russian producers reduced the amount of new wells drilled and delayed some greenfields, for example Trebs and Titov," Christian Boermel, senior analyst for Wood Mackenzie, told S&P Global Platts. "It took Russia six months to cut 300,000 b/d and we assume that a similar timeframe is required to ramp up production again."

The estimates vary. The IEA is not as optimistic, estimating that Russia could add only 155,000 bpd by the end of the year, while Goldman thinks Russia could add 500,000 bpd.

Saudi Arabia has a much greater capacity to boost output on short notice. The Kingdom says it could ramp up to about 12.5 mb/d of capacity, roughly 2.5 mb/d higher than current levels. But that rate of production has never been attempted and some question the reliability of that claim. Obviously, OPEC+ is not considering such a massive increase in output, but it is instructive to consider the absolute upper limit. And if Saudi Arabia can’t actually produce that much, and its total spare capacity is much lower, then an increase of 500,000 bpd to 1 mb/d over the next year or so would take a significant chunk out of spare capacity.

Goldman Sachs estimates that the OPEC+ group could only really bring about 1.3 mb/d of output online over the next 12 months.

That would leave the oil market dangerously thin on spare capacity. “If we see any further disruptions in the market, OPEC will have used their supply bullets and find themselves short of spare capacity, setting the stage for much higher prices,” Bastien Declercq, head of CSC Commodities in London, told Bloomberg. Related: Russia Gears Up To Boost Oil Production In July

The problem is that the disruptions seem to be multiplying. We have known for a while about the rapid declines in Venezuela, plus the market is already baking in some losses from Iran. But around 400,000 bpd just went offline in Libya because of militant attacks. The duration of the outage is still unknown, but it has yet to be priced into the market. If the disruption is sustained for a lengthy period of time, it would wipe out a significant portion of the increases that OPEC+ is considering.

Meanwhile, even as the additional supply satiates the market in the near-term, the reduction of spare capacity to historically low levels would only put more pressure on 2019 and beyond. “The reduction in spare capacity will trigger more volatility in oil prices,” Antoine Rostand, president of Paris-based oil data company Kayrros, told the Wall Street Journal. “Any disruptions such as Libya will push up spot prices immediately.”

The result could be a return to contango, in which near-term prices trade at a discount to longer-dated futures. “The lack of spare capacity could push oil into contango in the longer-term as contracts further out jump,” Richard Fullarton, founder of the hedge fund Matilda Capital Management Ltd., said in a Bloomberg interview. “Stronger demand and potentially higher costs of U.S. production may also support the curve.”

By Nick Cunningham of Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


x


Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Uncertainty Looms Large Over Latin American Oil

Next Post

Serving The Unbanked: The Trillion Dollar Opportunity Banks Don’t See
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Venezuela Forced To Shut Down Production As Operations Fall Apart

Venezuela Forced To Shut Down Production As Operations Fall Apart
Goldman: Expect Another Bull Run In Oil

Goldman: Expect Another Bull Run In Oil

 Rig Count Falters Amid Oil Price Correction

Rig Count Falters Amid Oil Price Correction

 The Fed Is Driving Down Oil Prices

The Fed Is Driving Down Oil Prices

 3 Possible Outcomes From The OPEC Meeting

3 Possible Outcomes From The OPEC Meeting

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com