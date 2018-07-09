Why Natural Gas Hasn’t Dethroned Gasoline

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 73.99 +0.14 +0.19%
Brent Crude 10 mins 78.34 +0.27 +0.35%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.829 +0.001 +0.04%
Mars US 3 hours 71.35 +0.05 +0.07%
Opec Basket 4 days 74.50 -0.71 -0.94%
Urals 20 hours 75.23 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 4 days 76.48 +1.23 +1.63%
Louisiana Light 4 days 76.48 +1.23 +1.63%
Bonny Light 20 hours 78.04 +1.01 +1.31%
Mexican Basket 4 days 68.54 -0.44 -0.64%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.829 +0.001 +0.04%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 20 hours 74.18 +0.55 +0.75%
Murban 20 hours 77.53 +0.55 +0.71%
Iran Heavy 20 hours 73.81 +1.04 +1.43%
Basra Light 20 hours 75.77 +1.04 +1.39%
Saharan Blend 20 hours 77.36 +1.05 +1.38%
Bonny Light 20 hours 78.04 +1.01 +1.31%
Bonny Light 20 hours 78.04 +1.01 +1.31%
Girassol 20 hours 77.14 +1.01 +1.33%
Opec Basket 4 days 74.50 -0.71 -0.94%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 1 hour 46.78 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 4 days 50.25 +1.06 +2.15%
Canadian Condensate 4 days 68.80 +0.36 +0.53%
Premium Synthetic 4 days 75.00 +0.86 +1.16%
Sweet Crude 4 days 69.05 +0.11 +0.16%
Peace Sour 4 days 64.80 +0.11 +0.17%
Peace Sour 4 days 64.80 +0.11 +0.17%
Light Sour Blend 4 days 67.80 +0.86 +1.28%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 75.80 +0.86 +1.15%
Central Alberta 4 days 65.80 +0.86 +1.32%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 76.48 +1.23 +1.63%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 70.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 20 hours 64.00 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 5 days 78.84 -1.06 -1.33%
West Texas Sour 20 hours 67.80 +0.05 +0.07%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 71.75 +0.05 +0.07%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 71.75 +0.05 +0.07%
Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 70.30 +0.05 +0.07%
Kansas Common 4 days 64.00 +0.75 +1.19%
Buena Vista 4 days 80.81 +0.36 +0.45%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Who is Andrew Wheeler EPA's new chief?
  • 11 minutes Trump Pressed Aides On Venezuela Invasion, US Official Says
  • 20 minutes Oil Prices Heading Higher, Maybe $80-ish Before Autumn?
  • 3 hours New Travel Ban-this time for US citizens
  • 3 hours Nissan's emissions test data falsified
  • 14 hours Landmines and bombs - a part of the risk assessment process
  • 9 hours PM Theresa May In Big Trouble: Face of Brexit Boris Johnson Resigns as Threat to May Grows
  • 1 hour Rhode Island Sues Big Oil
  • 3 hours Will Iran Close Hormuz?
  • 8 hours Tesla's “kid-size submarine” Could Help With The Cave Rescue Operation Underway In Thailand
  • 20 hours Canada Wants To Be Clean LNG Producer
  • 9 hours Germany vs. NATO: Mid-term German Military Budget Not Enough, Says Defense Ministry
  • 11 hours EU Investigates Qatar Gas Contracts
  • 11 hours Trump Tweet To Tweak Oil Trend
  • 13 hours Natural gas is the future of clean energy.
  • 3 hours Ahead Of Summit: NATO Allies Defend Their Military Spending In the Face of President Trump's Criticism

Breaking News:

U.S. Refining Capacity Stays Flat Despite Oil Production Boom

Alt Text

Stranded BP Cargoes: A Red Flag For Chinese Oil Demand?

The four BP-chartered supertankers that…

Alt Text

Russia’s Finance Ministry Warns Of Another Price Collapse

According to a recent report…

Alt Text

The Saudis Won’t Prevent The Next Oil Shock

Saudi Arabia’s aim to ramp…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Why Natural Gas Hasn’t Dethroned Gasoline

By Irina Slav - Jul 09, 2018, 4:00 PM CDT Compressed Natural Gas

In some parts of the world, such as the Balkans, gasoline cars retrofitted with natural gas tanks are a common sight on roads. In others, such the United States, such vehicles are a rarity. This might sound strange given the abundance of cheap natural gas that the United States has been enjoying in recent years. There are companies working to make the cleaner fossil fuel an alternative to gasoline, yet the chances of natural gas to replace gasoline remain slim—at least for now. But why not?

First, why is natural gas being used as a vehicle fuel at all? It’s cheaper than gasoline, that’s for sure. It is also a lot better on the emissions front and it has comparable engine efficiency rates to gasoline cars. What’s even better, natural gas is a safer fuel: it is lighter than air and dissipates in case of an accident, unlike liquid gasoline. Gas car skeptics would say that the gas tank, normally placed in the back of the vehicle, is an explosion hazard, although the risk is not as great with modern, professionally fitted gas tanks.

So, gas is cheaper, cleaner, and safer, while delivering a comparable engine performance to gasoline. Why, then, are gasoline engines not yet a thing of the past?

First, there is the problem with fuelling stations. There are a precious few for natural gas vehicles in the United States, and building a nationwide network does not really make economic sense: by the time natural gas cars take off (and there is no certainty they ever will) other alternative fuels to gasoline—or more likely electric cars—would have become more popular, erasing any potential gains from building such a network. Related: Big Oil’s Next Major Move

Second, there is the issue of cost. Just because natural gas itself is cheaper than gasoline does not make a car running on natural gas cheaper. The fuel efficiency of a natural gas car is not really exemplary. The two CNG (compressed natural gas) cars that used to be available on the U.S. market—the CNG Honda Civic and the Chevrolet Impala Bi-Fuel—are both now a thing of the past. The first had a fuel efficiency reading of 31 miles per gasoline gallon equivalent and the second’s reading was 19 MPGe. Not really impressive.

Third, there are simply no CNG cars being sold in the U.S. right now, after Honda and Chevrolet stopped manufacturing the CNG Civic and the Impala Bi-Fuel. Except fleet sales, you literally cannot buy a new CNG car in the country. You can only retrofit your gasoline vehicle with a gas system. Yet, natural gas is a viable alternative to gasoline when it comes to trucks and buses, if only for emissions’ sake.

The transportation industry accounted for as much as 28 percent of greenhouse emissions in the U.S. in 2016. Switching to CNG from gasoline makes sense for trucks and buses whose purpose is to provide reliable transport for goods and passengers rather than breaking engine performance records. Also, a fueling network for buses and trucks would be much easier—and cheaper—to build.

Elsewhere, the future of natural gas vehicles is brighter. Recently, a senior Volkswagen executive said NG vehicles could come to account for a tenth of the total vehicle fleet in Germany and Europe. In fact, Stephen Neumann told Clean Energy Wire, gas-fueled cars could become the alternative to electric vehicles, which still suffer shorter driving ranges and much longer recharging times than fossil fuel cars.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Russia’s Finance Ministry Warns Of Another Price Collapse

Next Post

Iran Sanctions Are Different This Time
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The New Oil Cartel Threatening OPEC

The New Oil Cartel Threatening OPEC
The Critical Chokepoint That Could Send Oil To $250

The Critical Chokepoint That Could Send Oil To $250

 How Bad Is Iran’s Oil Situation?

How Bad Is Iran’s Oil Situation?

 Big Oil’s Next Major Move

Big Oil’s Next Major Move

 Russian Oil Production Soars To 11.193 Million Bpd

Russian Oil Production Soars To 11.193 Million Bpd

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com