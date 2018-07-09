Market Intelligence
All Charts
The Critical Chokepoint That Could Send Oil To $250

By Irina Slav - Jul 09, 2018, 9:30 AM CDT Strait of Hormuz

Crude oil prices could jump as high as US$250 a barrel if Iran goes through with its threat to close the Strait of Hormuz in response to U.S. pressure on oil buyers to cut their Iranian purchases to zero, RT reports, quoting analysts.

The most bullish among these analysts was Artem Avinov from online broker TeleTrade, who saw prices skyrocketing to US$250 a barrel if the Strait of Hormuz is blocked, disrupting about 17 million bpd in seaborne oil trade. Avinov, however, added that this course of events is very unlikely, suggesting Iran would instead opt for “a quick economic or military retaliation, which will lead to the lifting of restrictions.”

Another analyst, from Global FX, said he expected prices to hit US$160 per barrel in the event of a Hormuz blockade, following a warning from the Iranian Revolutionary Guards that they might close the chokepoint as it must be “for all or for no one,” as reported by news agency Tasnim.

Expectations of a sharp increase in international oil prices are only normal in the current geopolitical situation, and yet these expectations tend to be predominantly hypothetical. Few seem to believe that Iran will actually go all the way and—for the first time in history—make good on its threat to close off Hormuz. Related: Do Trump’s Tweets Point To Another Oil Crisis?

What’s more, the U.S. Fifth Fleet is stationed right there to ensure the safe passage of oil cargoes from its Arab allies in the Middle East. Any attempt at a blockade would be interpreted as a direct military confrontation. This would certainly push prices higher, but hardly as high as US$250 a barrel.

For now, however, prices appear to be stable, with Brent hovering around US$77 a barrel for most of last week, as upward pressure from the Iran sanctions was met and offset by downward pressure from the tariff spat between the United States and China, where everyone now expects China to announce tariffs on crude oil imports.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

Mexico Likely To Keep Making The World's Biggest Oil Hedge
  • Tom Blazek on July 09 2018 said:
    I want to express my Extreme Disappointment in Senators John Barrasso of Wyoming and Ted Cruz of Texas for blocking all things ethanol. So here we are, getting ready to potentially shed our Children’s Blood over Oil, while these two Senators have worked tirelessly to block ethanol as a greater supplement to our fuel supplies. Since these two Senators have been so instrumental in Blocking E-15 from being available year-round, Perhaps these two Senators and their Supporters should be the first to go Shed their Blood for the Strait of Hormuz and its Oil. After All, that's how they have voted.
  • Vishwas on July 09 2018 said:
    Any logic to justify higher oil prices! Iran cannot block the route. The cost will be too high for Iran itself. They are not fools. Sometimes wonder whether Saudi is funding a few to buy and hoard crude? There is all round fall in diesel and gasoline consumption in the developed world. India is the only major economy that failed in EV initiative and have increase in oil demand. .
  • Mamdouh G Salameh on July 09 2018 said:
    We must first differentiate between projections based on some realistic assumptions and flights of fantasy.

    The Strait of Hormuz at its narrowest point is 34 miles wide. So militarily, it is virtually impossible for Iran to block it. However, Iran can achieve its objectives by mining the Strait and hoping that one of its mines hits an oil tanker and sinks it. Alternatively, it is enough for Iran to threaten sinking one oil tanker crossing the Strait to stop oil tankers from around the world crossing the Strait even with US navy escort.

    Moreover, most of the major global insurance companies would then hesitate to provide insurance cover to tankers in the face of Iranian threats thus preventing them from crossing the Strait.

    Last but not least, Iran could endeavour to sabotage major Saudi oil installations including the Ras Tannura, the world’s biggest crude oil loading terminal aiming to disrupt Saudi oil shipments
    .
    A mining of the Strait of Hormuz could send oil prices to $125-$135 a barrel for a short while mine-clearing operations by the US Navy are taking place.

    Dr Mamdouh G Salameh
    International Oil Economist
    Visiting Professor of Energy Economics at ESCP Europe Business School, London

