OPEC+ Considers 500,000 Bpd Cut In Emergency Meeting

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 50.36 -1.20 -2.33%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 54.72 -1.90 -3.36%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.817 -0.024 -1.30%
Graph down Mars US 3 days 52.06 -0.73 -1.38%
Graph up Opec Basket 3 days 58.94 +0.14 +0.24%
Graph up Urals 3 days 54.85 +0.45 +0.83%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 55.48 -0.71 -1.26%
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 55.48 -0.71 -1.26%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 57.38 -1.00 -1.71%
Chart Mexican Basket 3 days 48.15 -1.71 -3.43%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.817 -0.024 -1.30%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 31 days 58.77 +0.71 +1.22%
Graph up Murban 31 days 59.82 +0.05 +0.08%
Graph down Iran Heavy 3 days 46.26 -0.92 -1.95%
Graph down Basra Light 3 days 60.69 -1.12 -1.81%
Graph down Saharan Blend 3 days 58.72 -1.11 -1.86%
Graph down Bonny Light 3 days 57.38 -1.00 -1.71%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 57.38 -1.00 -1.71%
Chart Girassol 3 days 57.72 -1.12 -1.90%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 58.94 +0.14 +0.24%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 31.92 -0.58 -1.78%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 10 hours 29.06 -0.58 -1.96%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 10 hours 49.96 -0.58 -1.15%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 10 hours 51.96 -0.58 -1.10%
Graph down Sweet Crude 10 hours 44.16 -0.58 -1.30%
Graph down Peace Sour 10 hours 39.56 -0.58 -1.44%
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 39.56 -0.58 -1.44%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 43.56 -0.58 -1.31%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 48.06 -0.58 -1.19%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 39.56 -0.58 -1.44%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 55.48 -0.71 -1.26%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 48.00 -0.50 -1.03%
Graph down Giddings 3 days 41.75 -0.50 -1.18%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 60.43 -0.82 -1.34%
Graph down West Texas Sour 3 days 45.51 -0.58 -1.26%
Graph down Eagle Ford 3 days 49.46 -0.58 -1.16%
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 49.46 -0.58 -1.16%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 48.00 -0.50 -1.03%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 41.75 -0.75 -1.76%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 60.79 -0.58 -0.95%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Germany’s overdose of renewable energy
  • 7 minutes This Battery Uses Up CO2 to Create Energy
  • 11 minutes Shale Oil Fiasco
  • 13 minutes Don't sneeze. Coronavirus is a threat to oil markets and global economies
  • 3 hours China gets caught?
  • 1 hour Europe’s Green Deal: Same Hysteria, Same Destruction
  • 2 hours Trump reinvented tariffs and it worked
  • 20 hours Biden said, "China is not competition for US". My estimate China investment in Hunter's hedge/private equity fund generated $288,000,000 in fees since 2013 ! CHINA OWNS THE BIDENS
  • 2 days Which type of Hegemony will China follow
  • 22 hours Let’s take a Historical walk around the Rig
  • 2 days Governments that wasted massive windfalls
  • 2 days Tehran Times Editor in Chief: The US thirst for oil
  • 2 days 'No - Deal Brexit' vs 'Operation Fear' Globalist Pushback ... Impact to World Economies and Oil
  • 2 days Which emissions are worse?: Cows vs. Keystone Pipeline

Breaking News:

U.S. Could Help Brazil To Get More Out Of Its Oil Auctions

Alt Text

Shell’s Profit Tumbles As Weak Prices Weigh On Oil Majors

The first of Big Oil…

Alt Text

Energy Stocks Retreat On Poor Earnings

Energy stocks are getting hammered…

Alt Text

GM Claims To Have The Next Model T

General Motors has a grand,…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

OPEC+ Considers 500,000 Bpd Cut In Emergency Meeting

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Feb 03, 2020, 11:00 AM CST
Join Our Community
Scoop rig

OPEC and its key ally in the OPEC+ coalition, Russia, are set to convene an extraordinary meeting of a joint technical committee on Tuesday or Wednesday this week, to discuss the continued decline in oil prices since the coronavirus outbreak in China, a source close to OPEC told AFP on Sunday.  

The OPEC+ group of producers are said to be considering deepening the cuts by another 500,000 bpd, due to depressed oil demand amid the virus outbreak, OPEC and industry sources told Reuters on Monday.

There’s also growing speculation that OPEC may move up the meeting scheduled for March 5-6 to February.

OPEC and its allies are now considering moving the meeting to February 14 and 15, three weeks earlier than initially planned, an OPEC source told Reuters today.

Since the start of the virus outbreak last month, more than 360 people have died in mainland China so far, while oil prices have dropped by around 15 percent in two weeks.  

Early on Monday, oil prices were also depressed, weighed down by continued fears that the travel restrictions and the slowdown in China’s economy will have taken a toll on oil demand not only in China, but also in wider Asia. Related: Oil Bankruptcies Are Reaching Worrying Levels

Despite last week’s assurances from OPEC’s leader and largest producer, Saudi Arabia, that OPEC+ has “the capability and flexibility needed to respond to any developments,” and despite the United Arab Emirates (UAE) chiming in to downplay what it called a “market over-reaction,” OPEC is now facing a tough dilemma how to proceed with its price-fixing policies, considering that the market is so bearish on demand that it is totally ignoring a huge loss of supply from Libya.

OPEC is inclined to extend the ongoing production cuts at least through June and could discuss deeper cuts if need be, OPEC sources told Reuters last week, as oil prices continued to slide on fears that the coronavirus outbreak will impact oil demand.

Russia is ready to react and doesn’t see any problem meeting with its OPEC allies earlier than planned, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday, noting that it’s too early to say how hard the virus is hitting oil demand.   

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage




Previous Post

What Happens If The Next U.S. President Bans Oil Exports?
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

US Oil Exports Could Explode After Once In A Lifetime Power Shift In China

US Oil Exports Could Explode After Once In A Lifetime Power Shift In China
Is This The End Of Canada’s Oil Sands?

Is This The End Of Canada’s Oil Sands?

 As Gas Prices Crash, Will This Shale Giant Survive?

As Gas Prices Crash, Will This Shale Giant Survive?

 Oil Bankruptcies Are Reaching Worrying Levels

Oil Bankruptcies Are Reaching Worrying Levels

 Oil Prices See Biggest January Loss In 30 Years

Oil Prices See Biggest January Loss In 30 Years



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com