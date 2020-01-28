LNG Prices Fall To 10-Year Low

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 54.06 +0.58 +1.08%
Brent Crude 10 mins 59.47 +0.66 +1.12%
Natural Gas 11 mins 1.907 -0.001 -0.05%
Mars US 7 hours 54.13 +0.09 +0.17%
Opec Basket 2 days 61.98 -0.54 -0.86%
Urals 1 day 55.70 -1.45 -2.54%
Louisiana Light 2 days 57.34 -1.00 -1.71%
Louisiana Light 2 days 57.34 -1.00 -1.71%
Bonny Light 1 day 60.11 +0.92 +1.55%
Mexican Basket 2 days 49.80 -1.29 -2.52%
Natural Gas 11 mins 1.907 -0.001 -0.05%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 1 day 58.90 -3.54 -5.67%
Murban 1 day 60.48 -3.41 -5.34%
Iran Heavy 1 day 48.71 +0.78 +1.63%
Basra Light 1 day 63.47 -1.89 -2.89%
Saharan Blend 1 day 61.24 +1.06 +1.76%
Bonny Light 1 day 60.11 +0.92 +1.55%
Bonny Light 1 day 60.11 +0.92 +1.55%
Girassol 1 day 61.04 +0.61 +1.01%
Opec Basket 2 days 61.98 -0.54 -0.86%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 6 hours 34.08 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 9 hours 30.64 -1.05 -3.31%
Canadian Condensate 9 hours 51.54 -1.05 -2.00%
Premium Synthetic 24 hours 53.54 -1.05 -1.92%
Sweet Crude 9 hours 45.74 -1.05 -2.24%
Peace Sour 9 hours 41.14 -1.05 -2.49%
Peace Sour 9 hours 41.14 -1.05 -2.49%
Light Sour Blend 9 hours 45.14 -1.05 -2.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 49.64 -1.05 -2.07%
Central Alberta 9 hours 41.14 -1.05 -2.49%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 57.34 -1.00 -1.71%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 50.00 +0.25 +0.50%
Giddings 1 day 43.75 +0.25 +0.57%
ANS West Coast 2 days 60.91 -1.25 -2.01%
West Texas Sour 1 day 47.43 +0.34 +0.72%
Eagle Ford 1 day 51.38 +0.34 +0.67%
Eagle Ford 1 day 51.38 +0.34 +0.67%
Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 50.00 +0.25 +0.50%
Kansas Common 2 days 43.50 -1.00 -2.25%
Buena Vista 2 days 62.37 -1.05 -1.66%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes This Battery Uses Up CO2 to Create Energy
  • 5 minutes Shale Oil Fiasco
  • 9 minutes Don't sneeze. Coronavirus is a threat to oil markets and global economies
  • 12 minutes Historian Slams Greta. I Don't See Her in Beijing or Delhi.
  • 8 hours Boris Johnson taken decision about 5G Huawei ban by delay (fait accompli method)
  • 5 hours Demand for Diesel vs. Oil
  • 28 mins China gets caught?
  • 2 days Governments that wasted massive windfalls
  • 19 hours Which type of Hegemony will China follow
  • 11 hours Yesterday POLEXIT started (Poles do not want to leave EU, but Poland made the decisive step towards becoming dictatorship, in breach of accession treaty)
  • 2 days Here is Why People Lose Money Trading Natural Gas
  • 2 days We're freezing! Isn't it great? The carbon tax must be working!
  • 12 hours Environmentalists demand oil and gas companies *IN THE USA AND CANADA* reduce emissions to address climate change
  • 1 day Tesla Will ‘Disappear’ Or ‘Lose 80%’ Of Its Value
  • 2 days Let’s take a Historical walk around the Rig
  • 2 days US Shale: Technology

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Rise On Surprise Crude Draw

Alt Text

Asian LNG Prices Continue To Tumble

LNG prices in Asia have…

Alt Text

Is The Japan LNG Buying Spree Over?

Inventories of LNG in Asia…

Alt Text

European Gas Prices Fall To One-Decade Low

European gas prices fell to…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Gas Prices
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is an independent journalist, covering oil and gas, energy and environmental policy, and international politics. He is based in Portland, Oregon. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

LNG Prices Fall To 10-Year Low

By Nick Cunningham - Jan 28, 2020, 7:00 PM CST
Join Our Community
LNG tanker

The global gas glut continues to grow worse, with LNG prices recently dropping to a 10-year low.

LNG prices in Asia recently fell below $4/MMBtu, down 40 percent from a year earlier. Prices in NW Europe (TTF) are down by nearly 50 percent, and Europe has record-high inventories for this time of year.

Mild weather in Asia, Europe and the U.S. have led to seasonally weak demand, with China in particular proving to be a disappointment to exporters. But a wave of new terminals coming online in the last year has also led to a huge increase in supply, dragging down prices.

That means that major markets will exit the winter season with plenty of inventory, which will likely prevent a price rebound. TTF prices (LNG in NW Europe) for summer delivery are trading at around $3.50/MMBtu. Some analysts think LNG prices could fall below $3 by the summer.

“Importantly, should mild weather or stronger than expected LNG deliveries in NW Europe continue to the point that they would add another 2 Bcm to storage…the market would have to move lower to look for the next lever of adjustment, arguably the curtailment of US LNG exports,” Goldman Sachs said in a report on January 27. “At current US gas forward prices, we estimate this would be tested with TTF and JKM moving $0.60/mmBtu and $0.80/mmBtu lower from here,” the bank said, referring to LNG prices in NW Europe (TTF) and in Asia (JKM). Related: How Reliable Are The Big 3 Oil Forecasters?

In other words, if mild temperatures persist, and the glut grows worse, U.S. LNG exporters not under contract may be priced out. The caveat is that some of the LNG trade occurs under rigid contracts.

But even as some companies have shipments secured under contract, Goldman said that U.S. exporters would likely be the most affected by another decline in prices. “[W]e do not expect other LNG producers to balance the market by curtailing supply. This is consistent with our estimate that US liquefaction facilities face the highest variable cost among LNG exporters given that US gas needs to be bought from the grid as opposed to just getting lifted from the ground,” the bank said.

To be sure, Goldman Sachs said that this remains a “low-probability event,” and it would require LNG prices to fall by another $0.60/MMBtu. But it points to how depressed the market has become.

Such an occurrence would have ripple effects. If LNG exporters were forced to curtail shipments, that would mean that less gas would be leaving the U.S., which would drag down U.S. natural gas prices further. “Further, we note that the resulting decline in US LNG exports would likely pressure NYMEX gas lower still, effectively triggering a race to the bottom,” Goldman analysts wrote.

This highlights how integrated the global gas glut is with the domestic surplus in the United States. Henry Hub is already below $2/MMBtu, at price levels where most gas drillers cannot make any money. Related: The Three Countries Vying For Ultimate Power In The Middle East

The CEO of EQT, the largest gas producer in the country, said late last year that gas selling at $2.50/MMBtu was too low for anyone to make money, which means they are really hurting with gas at $1.90/MMBtu. EQT’s credit rating was recently downgraded into junk territory, and its share price has plunged by 40 percent in just the last month alone.

Goldman said that in its “low-probability” scenario of the global gas glut affecting U.S. LNG exports, it would result in Nymex gas prices falling as low as $1.50-$1.90/MMBtu. 

Another side effect of this gas glut is that the coal industry will continue to get hammered, which would follow a bruising year in 2019.

With all of this said, the investment bank said that the bearish cycle might end in 2021. Lower production in Europe and in the U.S., along with higher LNG purchases, would help tighten up the market. But it won’t exactly result in a significant rally. Goldman forecasts JKM prices in the winter of 2020/2021 at $5.80/MMBtu, and summer 2021 prices at $5.50/MMBtu.

By Nick Cunningham of Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage




Previous Post

The True Cost Of “Freedom Gas”
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is an independent journalist, covering oil and gas, energy and environmental policy, and international politics. He is based in Portland, Oregon. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Why The Coronavirus Is A Real Threat To Oil Markets

Why The Coronavirus Is A Real Threat To Oil Markets
Why $40 Oil Is A Real Possibility

Why $40 Oil Is A Real Possibility

 U.S. LNG Booms As Natural Gas Prices Crash

U.S. LNG Booms As Natural Gas Prices Crash

 The Smart Cell Turning Solar Energy Into Hydrogen

The Smart Cell Turning Solar Energy Into Hydrogen

 Demand Fears Are Driving Today’s Oil Markets

Demand Fears Are Driving Today’s Oil Markets



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com