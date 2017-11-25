Who Gains The Most From The New Silk Road?

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 58.95 +0.93 +1.60%
Brent Crude 63.47 +0.23 +0.36%
Natural Gas 2.916 -0.14 -4.67%
Mars US 61.05 +0.93 +1.55%
Opec Basket 61.10 +0.61 +1.01%
Urals 60.76 +0.15 +0.25%
Louisiana Light 62.94 +0.80 +1.29%
Louisiana Light 62.94 +0.80 +1.29%
Bonny Light 63.64 +0.11 +0.17%
Mexican Basket 53.62 +0.50 +0.94%
Natural Gas 2.916 -0.14 -4.67%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 61.23 +0.60 +0.99%
Murban 63.83 +0.60 +0.95%
Iran Heavy Crude 60.41 +0.20 +0.33%
Basra Light 58.48 +0.54 +0.93%
Saharan Blend 63.27 +0.24 +0.38%
Bonny Light 63.64 +0.11 +0.17%
Bonny Light 63.64 +0.11 +0.17%
Girassol 63.39 +0.11 +0.17%
Opec Basket 61.10 +0.61 +1.01%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 41.11 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 62.94 +0.80 +1.29%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 55.50 +1.00 +1.83%
Giddings 49.25 +1.00 +2.07%
ANS West Coast 63.01 +0.49 +0.78%
West Texas Sour 52.90 +0.93 +1.79%
Eagle Ford 56.85 +0.93 +1.66%
Eagle Ford 56.85 +0.93 +1.66%
Oklahoma Sweet 55.40 +0.93 +1.71%
Kansas Common 46.75 +1.25 +2.75%
Buena Vista 64.28 +0.74 +1.16%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 17 hours OPEC, Russia Said To Announce Oil Pact Extension On Nov 30
  • 20 hours Wintershall And LetterOne In Talks For $12B Oil, Gas Merger
  • 22 hours India Exempts State Oil Firms Mergers From Competition Approval
  • 1 day Turkey Targets $5B Investment In Wind Energy By End-2017
  • 1 day Weatherford Looks To Sell Assets To Ease Some Of $8B Debt
  • 1 day OPEC Set To Move Fast On Cut Extension Decision
  • 1 day Nigeria Makes First Step Away From Oil
  • 2 days Russia Approves Profit-Based Oil Tax For 2019
  • 2 days French Strike Disrupts Exxon And Total’s Oil Product Shipments
  • 2 days Kurdistan’s Oil Exports Still Below Pre-Conflict Levels
  • 2 days Oil Production Cuts Taking A Toll On Russia’s Economy
  • 2 days Aramco In Talks With Chinese Petrochemical Producers
  • 2 days Federal Judge Grants Go-Ahead On Keystone XL Lawsuit
  • 2 days Maduro Names Chavez’ Cousin As Citgo Boss
  • 3 days Bidding Action Heats Up In UK’s Continental Shelf
  • 3 days Keystone Pipeline Restart Still Unknown
  • 3 days UK Offers North Sea Oil Producers Tax Relief To Boost Investment
  • 3 days Iraq Wants To Build Gas Pipeline To Kuwait In Blow To Shell
  • 3 days Trader Trafigura Raises Share Of Oil Purchases From State Firms
  • 3 days German Energy Group Uniper Rejects $9B Finnish Takeover Bid
  • 3 days Total Could Lose Big If It Pulls Out Of South Pars Deal
  • 3 days Dakota Watchdog Warns It Could Revoke Keystone XL Approval
  • 4 days Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Major Crude Draw
  • 4 days Citgo President And 5 VPs Arrested On Embezzlement Charges
  • 4 days Gazprom Speaks Out Against OPEC Production Cut Extension
  • 4 days Statoil Looks To Lighter Oil To Boost Profitability
  • 4 days Oil Billionaire Becomes Wind Energy’s Top Influencer
  • 4 days Transneft Warns Urals Oil Quality Reaching Critical Levels
  • 4 days Whitefish Energy Suspends Work In Puerto Rico
  • 4 days U.S. Authorities Arrest Two On Major Energy Corruption Scheme
  • 5 days Thanksgiving Gas Prices At 3-Year High
  • 5 days Iraq’s Giant Majnoon Oilfield Attracts Attention Of Supermajors
  • 5 days South Iraq Oil Exports Close To Record High To Offset Kirkuk Drop
  • 5 days Iraqi Forces Find Mass Graves In Oil Wells Near Kirkuk
  • 5 days Chevron Joint Venture Signs $1.7B Oil, Gas Deal In Nigeria
  • 5 days Iraq Steps In To Offset Falling Venezuela Oil Production
  • 5 days ConocoPhillips Sets Price Ceiling For New Projects
  • 8 days Shell Oil Trading Head Steps Down After 29 Years
  • 8 days Higher Oil Prices Reduce North American Oil Bankruptcies
  • 8 days Statoil To Boost Exploration Drilling Offshore Norway In 2018

Breaking News:

OPEC, Russia Said To Announce Oil Pact Extension On Nov 30

Alt Text

Flurry Of Bullish News Boosts Oil Prices

In a week with a…

Alt Text

The Undisputed Leader Of Tomorrow’s Oil & Gas Markets

According to the Executive Director…

Alt Text

Can The Gas Glut Kill The Permian Boom?

The natural gas glut is…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Related News

Who Gains The Most From The New Silk Road?

By ZeroHedge - Nov 25, 2017, 2:00 PM CST Camel

A pacified Syria is key to the economic integration of Eurasia through energy and transportation connections...

Vladimir Putin, Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Hassan Rouhani will hold a summit this Wednesday in Sochi to discuss Syria. Russia, Turkey and Iran are the three power players at the Astana negotiations – where multiple cease-fires, as hard to implement as they are, at least evolve, slowly but surely, towards the ultimate target – a political settlement.

A stable Syria is crucial to all parties involved in Eurasia integration. As Asia Times reported, China has made it clear that a pacified Syria will eventually become a hub of the New Silk Roads, known as the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) – building on the previous business bonanza of legions of small traders commuting between Yiwu and the Levant.

Away from intractable war and peace issues, it’s even more enlightening to observe how Turkey, Iran and Russia are playing their overlapping versions of Eurasia economic integration and/or BRI-related business.

Much has to do with the energy/transportation connectivity between railway networks – and, further on the down the road, high-speed rail – and what I have described, since the early 2000s, as Pipelineistan.

(Click to enlarge)

The Baku-Tblisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline, a deal brokered in person in Baku by the late Dr Zbigniew “Grand Chessboard” Brzezinski, was a major energy/geopolitical coup by the Clinton administration, laying out an umbilical steel cord between Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey.

Now comes the Baku-Tblisi-Kars (BTK) railway – inaugurated with great fanfare by Erdogan alongside Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili, but also crucially Kazakh Prime Minister Bakhytzhan Sagintayev and Uzbek Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov. After all, this is about the integration of the Caucasus with Central Asia.

Erdogan actually went further: BTK is “an important chain in the New Silk Road, which aims to connect Asia, Africa, and Europe.” The new transportation corridor is configured as an important Eurasian hub linking not only the Caucasus with Central Asia but also, in the Big Picture, the EU with Western China.

BTK is just the beginning, considering the long-term strategy of Chinese-built high-speed rail from Xinjiang across Central Asia all the way to Iran, Turkey, and of course, the dream destination: the EU. Erdogan can clearly see how Turkey is strategically positioned to profit from it.

(Click to enlarge)

Of course, BTK is not a panacea. Other connectivity points between Iran and Turkey will spring up, and other key BRI interconnectors will pick up speed in the next few years, such as the Eurasian Land Bridge across the revamped Trans-Siberian and an icy version of the Maritime Silk Road: the Northern Sea Route across the Arctic.

What’s particularly interesting in the BTK case is the Pipelineistan interconnection with the Trans-Anatolian Gas Pipeline (TANAP), bringing natural gas from the massive Azeri gas field Shah Deniz-2 to Turkey and eventually the EU.

Turkish analyst Cemil Ertem stresses, “just like TANAP, the BTK Railway not only connects three countries, but also is one of the main trade and transport routes in Asia and Europe, and particularly Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan ports. It connects Central Asia to Turkey with the Marmaray project in Istanbul and via the Caspian region. Along with the Southern Gas Corridor, which constitutes TANAP’s backbone, it will also connect ports on the South China Sea to Europe via Turkey.” Related: Venezuela To Try US Citizens & Former Citgo Executives As Traitors

It’s no wonder BTK has been met with ecstatic reception across Turkey – or, should we say, what used to be known as Asia Minor. It does spell out, graphically, Ankara’s pivoting to the East (as in increasing trade with China) as well as a new step in the extremely complex strategic interdependence between Ankara and Moscow; the Central Asian “stans”, after all, fall into Russia’s historical sphere of influence.

Add to it the (pending) Russian sale of the S-400 missile defense system to Ankara, and the Russian and Chinese interest in having Turkey as a full member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO). From IPI to IP and then II

Now compare the BTK coup with one of Pipelineistan’s trademark cliff-hanging soap operas; the IPI (Iran-Pakistan-India), previously dubbed “the peace pipeline”.

IPI originally was supposed to link southeastern Iran with northern India across Balochistan, via the Pakistani port of Gwadar (now a key hub of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, CPEC). The Bush and Obama administrations did everything to prevent IPI from ever being built, betting instead on the rival TAPI (Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India) – which would actually traverse a war zone east of Herat, Afghanistan.

TAPI might eventually be built – even with the Taliban being denied their cut (that was exactly the contention 20 years ago with the first Clinton administration: transit rights). Lately, Russia stepped up its game, with Gazprom seducing India into becoming a partner in TAPI’s construction.

But then came the recent announcement by Russian Energy Minister Aleksandr Novak: Moscow and Tehran will sign a memorandum of understanding to build a 1,200km gas pipeline from Iran to India; call it II. And Gazprom, in parallel, will invest in unexplored Iranian gas fields along the route.

Related: $40 WTI Is Now More Realistic Than $60

Apart from the fact of a major win for Gazprom – expanding its reach towards South Asia – the clincher is the project won’t be the original IPI (actually IP), where Iran already built the stretch up to the border and offered help for Islamabad to build its own stretch; a move that would be plagued by US sanctions. The Gazprom project will be an underwater pipeline from the Persian Gulf to the Indian Ocean.

From New Delhi’s point of view, this is the ultimate win-win. TAPI remains a nightmarish proposition, and India needs all the gas it can get, fast. Assuming the new Trump administration “Indo-Pacific” rhetoric holds, New Delhi is confident it won’t be slapped with sanctions because it’s doing business with both Iran and Russia.

And then there was another key development coming out of Putin’s recent visit to Tehran: the idea – straight out of BRI – of building a rail link between St. Petersburg (on the Baltic) and Chabahar port close to the Persian Gulf. Chabahar happens to be the key hub of India’s answer to BRI: a maritime trade link to Afghanistan and Central Asia bypassing Pakistan, and connected to the North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC), of which Iran, India and Russia are key members alongside Caucasus and Central Asian nations.

You don’t need a weatherman to see which way the wind blows across Eurasia; integration, all the way.

By Zerohedge

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

High Profile Oil Scandals That Flew Under The Radar
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Hidden Cost Of Electric Cars

The Hidden Cost Of Electric Cars
Bankrupt Venezuela Asks Partners For Free Oil

Bankrupt Venezuela Asks Partners For Free Oil

 Oil Major: 70% Of Crude Can Be Left In The Ground

Oil Major: 70% Of Crude Can Be Left In The Ground

 $40 WTI Is Now More Realistic Than $60

$40 WTI Is Now More Realistic Than $60

 When Will Oil Demand Begin To Taper Off?

When Will Oil Demand Begin To Taper Off?

Most Commented

The Hidden Cost Of Electric Cars

The Hidden Cost Of Electric Cars

 Will The Third Great Energy Revolution End The Oil & Gas Industry?

Will The Third Great Energy Revolution End The Oil & Gas Industry?

 New Battery Design Could Crush Tesla

New Battery Design Could Crush Tesla

 Musk’s “Hardcore Smack-Down” To Gasoline Vehicles

Musk’s “Hardcore Smack-Down” To Gasoline Vehicles
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com