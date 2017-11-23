$40 WTI Is Now More Realistic Than $60

The current rise in oil prices is more of a fear trade right now, driven by fear of what is going on in the Middle East, rather than a result of growing OPEC chatter or inventory reports, Todd Horwitz, chief strategist at Bubbatrading.com, told Bloomberg on Wednesday.
“The oil premiums are very narrow going out to the future, which means that this is more of a fear trade in the front month,” Horwitz said on ‘Bloomberg Markets’.
“To me, this is more of just another farce of what OPEC is trying to do, and trying to push these prices higher,” the strategist noted.
OPEC and its non-OPEC partners in the production cut deal are scheduled to meet in Vienna on November 30 to discuss the extension of their pact. While just a month ago a nine-month extension to the end of 2018 was the base case of all analysts, now there are growing voices that OPEC may delay the decision to early next year. The constant OPEC chatter and the return of some geopolitical risk premium in oil prices--with Saudi Arabia’s purge, heightened Saudi-Iran tensions, and the Iraq-Kurdistan standoff—have pushed oil prices to their highest in two years over the past few weeks.
According to Horwitz, however, the WTI price has little room to rise from its current price of around $58 per barrel, because U.S. shale will return stronger.
There’s a better chance that WTI prices will drop to the low $40s than they rise to the low $60s, Horwitz said.
“I would think that the rigs will be back in the fields and the shale producers will be pumping it out like crazy at these levels,” Horwitz said.
On Wednesday, Baker Hughes said that the number of oil and gas rigs in the United States rose again this week. The boost in the number of active oil rigs this week brings the total gained in November to 10—the first monthly gain since July. Oil and gas rigs combined were up by 14 in November—also the biggest increase seen since July, in a sign that drillers are once again eager to add rigs after scaling back in August.
By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com
What happened with the Saudi arrests news? Has any Saudi oil company shut down or something? Have the workers themselves seen a single difference or shut a single valve?
War? Does anyone really believe that people used in supercars and malls, (and even Iran isnt that bad either) will, for reals, start exploding each other’s stuff? This is a nice sellable “oh, them ME brown people fight each other” for the average joe but be serious. Oil industry is all the Saudis and Iran have that keeps them from being Afghanistan and will just start blowing that up?
Inventories: Fact is that the only reason inventories dont build up is because the US is exporting the f out of oil. If inventories were falling and exports were going down then you could say uh oh. Now Its like saying that a farm that is constantly increasing its apple sales is in danger of dieing from apple starvation. Wat.
Keystone: Damaged pipeline may prevent the movement but doesnt make it dissapear which is a bit funny to base a “futures” price on. All that oil is now just in storage. Pipeline repaired, back in the market.
Venezuela: Only actual & organic bullish news that justify 50 rather than 40. But lets be honest, oil is also all they have and it is the last industry of it that will close the door. (The reason its bullish is because one should not expend any expansion whilst everyone is starving)
OPEC cuts: The price of living in a world with cuts was the price oil had for the last 2 years. Meanwhole the US production is increasing and increasing. (aka its going to be more) And lets not even get into the whole “oh, I am cutting but my products made out of oil are increasing” cheating stuff SA does.
Buy the rumor, sell the news. Remember all that in December or January as you baghold $60 oil.