$40 WTI Is Now More Realistic Than $60

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 58.56 +0.54 +0.93%
Brent Crude 63.24 +0.25 +0.40%
Natural Gas 3.047 -0.01 -0.39%
Mars US 60.12 +0.99 +1.67%
Opec Basket 61.10 +0.61 +1.01%
Urals 60.26 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 62.94 +0.80 +1.29%
Louisiana Light 62.94 +0.80 +1.29%
Bonny Light 63.26 +0.57 +0.91%
Mexican Basket 53.62 +0.50 +0.94%
Natural Gas 3.047 -0.01 -0.39%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 60.73 +0.65 +1.08%
Murban 63.38 +0.50 +0.80%
Iran Heavy Crude 59.86 +0.41 +0.69%
Basra Light 58.48 +0.54 +0.93%
Saharan Blend 62.70 +0.48 +0.77%
Bonny Light 63.26 +0.57 +0.91%
Bonny Light 63.26 +0.57 +0.91%
Girassol 62.96 +0.57 +0.91%
Opec Basket 61.10 +0.61 +1.01%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 40.73 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 62.94 +0.80 +1.29%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 54.50 +1.25 +2.35%
Giddings 48.25 +1.25 +2.66%
ANS West Coast 62.52 -0.48 -0.76%
West Texas Sour 51.97 +1.19 +2.34%
Eagle Ford 55.92 +1.19 +2.17%
Eagle Ford 55.92 +1.19 +2.17%
Oklahoma Sweet 54.47 +1.19 +2.23%
Kansas Common 46.75 +1.25 +2.75%
Buena Vista 64.28 +0.74 +1.16%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 10 mins Kurdistan’s Oil Exports Still Below Pre-Conflict Levels
  • 2 hours Oil Production Cuts Taking A Toll On Russia’s Economy
  • 4 hours Aramco In Talks With Chinese Petrochemical Producers
  • 5 hours Federal Judge Grants Go-Ahead On Keystone XL Lawsuit
  • 7 hours Maduro Names Chavez’ Cousin As Citgo Boss
  • 13 hours Bidding Action Heats Up In UK’s Continental Shelf
  • 18 hours Keystone Pipeline Restart Still Unknown
  • 22 hours UK Offers North Sea Oil Producers Tax Relief To Boost Investment
  • 1 day Iraq Wants To Build Gas Pipeline To Kuwait In Blow To Shell
  • 1 day Trader Trafigura Raises Share Of Oil Purchases From State Firms
  • 1 day German Energy Group Uniper Rejects $9B Finnish Takeover Bid
  • 1 day Total Could Lose Big If It Pulls Out Of South Pars Deal
  • 1 day Dakota Watchdog Warns It Could Revoke Keystone XL Approval
  • 2 days Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Major Crude Draw
  • 2 days Citgo President And 5 VPs Arrested On Embezzlement Charges
  • 2 days Gazprom Speaks Out Against OPEC Production Cut Extension
  • 2 days Statoil Looks To Lighter Oil To Boost Profitability
  • 2 days Oil Billionaire Becomes Wind Energy’s Top Influencer
  • 2 days Transneft Warns Urals Oil Quality Reaching Critical Levels
  • 2 days Whitefish Energy Suspends Work In Puerto Rico
  • 2 days U.S. Authorities Arrest Two On Major Energy Corruption Scheme
  • 3 days Thanksgiving Gas Prices At 3-Year High
  • 3 days Iraq’s Giant Majnoon Oilfield Attracts Attention Of Supermajors
  • 3 days South Iraq Oil Exports Close To Record High To Offset Kirkuk Drop
  • 3 days Iraqi Forces Find Mass Graves In Oil Wells Near Kirkuk
  • 3 days Chevron Joint Venture Signs $1.7B Oil, Gas Deal In Nigeria
  • 3 days Iraq Steps In To Offset Falling Venezuela Oil Production
  • 3 days ConocoPhillips Sets Price Ceiling For New Projects
  • 6 days Shell Oil Trading Head Steps Down After 29 Years
  • 6 days Higher Oil Prices Reduce North American Oil Bankruptcies
  • 6 days Statoil To Boost Exploration Drilling Offshore Norway In 2018
  • 6 days $1.6 Billion Canadian-US Hydropower Project Approved
  • 6 days Venezuela Officially In Default
  • 6 days Iran Prepares To Export LNG To Boost Trade Relations
  • 6 days Keystone Pipeline Leaks 5,000 Barrels Into Farmland
  • 7 days Saudi Oil Minister: Markets Will Not Rebalance By March
  • 7 days Obscure Dutch Firm Wins Venezuelan Oil Block As Debt Tensions Mount
  • 7 days Rosneft Announces Completion Of World’s Longest Well
  • 7 days Ecuador Won’t Ask Exemption From OPEC Oil Production Cuts
  • 7 days Norway’s $1 Trillion Wealth Fund Proposes To Ditch Oil Stocks

Breaking News:

Kurdistan’s Oil Exports Still Below Pre-Conflict Levels

Alt Text

Are Oil Markets Immune To U.S. Shale?

Oil prices have maintained their…

Alt Text

GE Looks To Divest Energy Assets As Turmoil Continues

General Electric’s turmoil continues as…

Alt Text

Is U.S. Energy Independence Realistic?

The recent IEA report shocked…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

$40 WTI Is Now More Realistic Than $60

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Nov 23, 2017, 11:00 AM CST Rig

The current rise in oil prices is more of a fear trade right now, driven by fear of what is going on in the Middle East, rather than a result of growing OPEC chatter or inventory reports, Todd Horwitz, chief strategist at Bubbatrading.com, told Bloomberg on Wednesday.

“The oil premiums are very narrow going out to the future, which means that this is more of a fear trade in the front month,” Horwitz said on ‘Bloomberg Markets’.

“To me, this is more of just another farce of what OPEC is trying to do, and trying to push these prices higher,” the strategist noted.

OPEC and its non-OPEC partners in the production cut deal are scheduled to meet in Vienna on November 30 to discuss the extension of their pact. While just a month ago a nine-month extension to the end of 2018 was the base case of all analysts, now there are growing voices that OPEC may delay the decision to early next year. The constant OPEC chatter and the return of some geopolitical risk premium in oil prices--with Saudi Arabia’s purge, heightened Saudi-Iran tensions, and the Iraq-Kurdistan standoff—have pushed oil prices to their highest in two years over the past few weeks.

According to Horwitz, however, the WTI price has little room to rise from its current price of around $58 per barrel, because U.S. shale will return stronger.

There’s a better chance that WTI prices will drop to the low $40s than they rise to the low $60s, Horwitz said.

“I would think that the rigs will be back in the fields and the shale producers will be pumping it out like crazy at these levels,” Horwitz said.

On Wednesday, Baker Hughes said that the number of oil and gas rigs in the United States rose again this week. The boost in the number of active oil rigs this week brings the total gained in November to 10—the first monthly gain since July. Oil and gas rigs combined were up by 14 in November—also the biggest increase seen since July, in a sign that drillers are once again eager to add rigs after scaling back in August.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

Norway’s $35B Oil Stock Dump Could Hurt The Industry

Next Post

The 10 Most Influential Oil Countries
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment
  • Al on November 23 2017 said:
    Nonsense....let me guess, the analyst or related parties are short...the possibility of a large oil shock hasn't been greater in years.
  • AB on November 23 2017 said:
    Great. Another analyst probably who is losing his shirt because he is on the sell side. Shale will not deliver next year as oil companies opt to repay debt instead of reinvesting back in the oil patch.
  • Zuhul on November 23 2017 said:
    Absolutely non sense.
  • G on November 23 2017 said:
    The only nonsense is believing that this run isnt just another “walls street” mega bull trap (for retailers / private investors) and wont be dumped upon like every other time.

    What happened with the Saudi arrests news? Has any Saudi oil company shut down or something? Have the workers themselves seen a single difference or shut a single valve?

    War? Does anyone really believe that people used in supercars and malls, (and even Iran isnt that bad either) will, for reals, start exploding each other’s stuff? This is a nice sellable “oh, them ME brown people fight each other” for the average joe but be serious. Oil industry is all the Saudis and Iran have that keeps them from being Afghanistan and will just start blowing that up?

    Inventories: Fact is that the only reason inventories dont build up is because the US is exporting the f out of oil. If inventories were falling and exports were going down then you could say uh oh. Now Its like saying that a farm that is constantly increasing its apple sales is in danger of dieing from apple starvation. Wat.

    Keystone: Damaged pipeline may prevent the movement but doesnt make it dissapear which is a bit funny to base a “futures” price on. All that oil is now just in storage. Pipeline repaired, back in the market.

    Venezuela: Only actual & organic bullish news that justify 50 rather than 40. But lets be honest, oil is also all they have and it is the last industry of it that will close the door. (The reason its bullish is because one should not expend any expansion whilst everyone is starving)

    OPEC cuts: The price of living in a world with cuts was the price oil had for the last 2 years. Meanwhole the US production is increasing and increasing. (aka its going to be more) And lets not even get into the whole “oh, I am cutting but my products made out of oil are increasing” cheating stuff SA does.

    Buy the rumor, sell the news. Remember all that in December or January as you baghold $60 oil.

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Could Double If Middle East Conflict Escalates

Oil Prices Could Double If Middle East Conflict Escalates
The Hidden Cost Of Electric Cars

The Hidden Cost Of Electric Cars

 Bankrupt Venezuela Asks Partners For Free Oil

Bankrupt Venezuela Asks Partners For Free Oil

 When Will Oil Demand Begin To Taper Off?

When Will Oil Demand Begin To Taper Off?

 Oil Price Drop Imminent If Moscow Says “No” To Extension

Oil Price Drop Imminent If Moscow Says “No” To Extension

Most Commented

Will The Third Great Energy Revolution End The Oil & Gas Industry?

Will The Third Great Energy Revolution End The Oil & Gas Industry?

 The Hidden Cost Of Electric Cars

The Hidden Cost Of Electric Cars

 New Battery Design Could Crush Tesla

New Battery Design Could Crush Tesla

 Musk’s “Hardcore Smack-Down” To Gasoline Vehicles

Musk’s “Hardcore Smack-Down” To Gasoline Vehicles
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com