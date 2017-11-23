Is Trouble Brewing In The Permian?

Market Intelligence
Kurdistan's Oil Exports Still Below Pre-Conflict Levels

Alt Text

Is Texas Poised For A Sharp Rise In Output?

Texas oil and gas production…

Alt Text

OPEC Concedes That U.S. Shale Won’t Die

OPEC has significantly adjusted its…

Alt Text

“End Of Oil” Narratives Are Misleading

While the world makes dramatic…

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

By Irina Slav - Nov 23, 2017, 3:00 PM CST

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

